Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Let there be snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We still have time to mess this up!

I really should read my own blog.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Everybody saw this coming.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Everglades National Park, Part Two

On The Road – frosty – Everglades National Park, Part Two

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

Everglades: as far south in Florida as you can get without being in the Keys.

I had a hard time reducing three days in the Everglades to one post, so I was glad to see the comments that asked for a few more pictures. Here’s some of the ones that didn’t make the cut for the first post.

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 7
Everglades National ParkFebruary 8, 2021

Taylor Slough, from the Anhinga Trail boardwalk

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 6
Everglades National ParkFebruary 8, 2021

Gumbo Limbo Trail, at Royal Palm, Hardwood Hammock ecosystem

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 5
Everglades National ParkFebruary 8, 2021

Gumbo Limbo tree, adjacent to the parking lot at Royal Palm.

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 4
Everglades National ParkFebruary 8, 2021

Pa-hay-okee Overlook, Cypress ecosystem

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 3
Everglades National ParkFebruary 8, 2021

This is claimed to be the oldest mahogany tree in North America, 400 to 500 years old, at Mahogany Hammock Trail

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 2
Everglades National ParkFebruary 12, 2021

Bromeliads, Snake Bight Trail

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two 1
Everglades National ParkFebruary 12, 2021

Whitewater Bay, taken during our boat tour out of Flamingo

On The Road - frosty - Everglades National Park, Part Two
Everglades National ParkFebruary 12, 2021

Florida Bay, Marine – Estuary ecosystem

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • Paul in St. Augustine
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Paul in St. Augustine

      The Gumbo Limbo tree is also known as the Tourist Tree. Seen up close, the tree is red, and the bark looks like a severe case of sunburn, small pieces of bark that look like flaky, burnt skin.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.