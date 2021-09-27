On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
frosty
Everglades: as far south in Florida as you can get without being in the Keys.
I had a hard time reducing three days in the Everglades to one post, so I was glad to see the comments that asked for a few more pictures. Here’s some of the ones that didn’t make the cut for the first post.
Taylor Slough, from the Anhinga Trail boardwalk
Gumbo Limbo Trail, at Royal Palm, Hardwood Hammock ecosystem
Gumbo Limbo tree, adjacent to the parking lot at Royal Palm.
Pa-hay-okee Overlook, Cypress ecosystem
This is claimed to be the oldest mahogany tree in North America, 400 to 500 years old, at Mahogany Hammock Trail
Bromeliads, Snake Bight Trail
Whitewater Bay, taken during our boat tour out of Flamingo
Florida Bay, Marine – Estuary ecosystem
