Ah, the heroic Mr. Sulzberger. Margaret Sullivan — now doing great work at the Washington Post — silently congratulates herself on not having to defend this bullshit. Per Vanity Fair:

… The initiative was unveiled on September 15 in a slick press release introducing a 10-person “cross-functional” team that includes three journalists from the newsroom—newly acquired former Politico executive editor Paul Volpe, veteran media reporter Edmund Lee, and senior Culture editor Susanna Timmons—plus staffers from product, design, marketing, and audience insights. It’s part of a supercharged standards operation that’s been expanding under the aegis of Cliff Levy, one of the Times’ highest-ranking newsroom figures and someone whose name has been bandied about in the succession sweepstakes. It was described to me as “such a signature thing for the publisher” and “one of his biggest priorities right now.” The announcement raised eyebrows in media circles, but it also left many scratching their heads, with boilerplate such as “developing innovative ways of deepening our audience’s trust in our mission and in the credibility of our journalism, no matter where it is encountered.” What does that mean?…

The more people outside of coastal bubbles like New York, Washington, and L.A. who trust the Times and understand its mission, the more subscribers the Times can potentially net. The goal is 10 million paying readers by 2025; at the end of the second quarter, there were 7,936,000, including 7,133,000 digital-only subscribers. As a third source with knowledge of the project put it, part of the idea is “to broaden the Times’ readership and make sure that the Times is innovating. Broader means all kinds of readers, including politically. But we need more young readers, we need more readers of color, more who are middle class or lower class, and so on.”

The trust-and-innovation project is one of several major newsroom initiatives unfolding as the clock officially begins to tick down on the Times’ executive-editor succession. Dean Baquet, who’s been in the job since 2014, turned 65 on Tuesday. Executive editors traditionally step down by the end of their 65th year, but there’s speculation that Sulzberger wants Baquet to stick around longer than that…