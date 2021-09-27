Gauntlet thrown:

Obviously I have no inside knowledge here. It is simply my impression that she a) has no interest in embarrassing herself or her party, and b) knows what the fuck she's doing.

it's not $5 trillion and it *is* polling well. otherwise this is a perfectly responsible thing for a news show to tweet https://t.co/z3lHawsh8y

it has been fun* to watch objections to stuff like this shift over the years from the principle of "we can't afford it"** to "helping people is actually bad"

Democrats are growing frustrated by the focus on the proposed $3.5 trillion price tag for President Biden's massive expansion of social programs, saying they intend to fully cover the cost of the legislation. Republicans call the measure fiscally reckless. https://t.co/Fa1ljGIg3q

… Defending a bill not yet fully drafted, Democrats are determined to avoid a deficit financed spending spree. They are growing frustrated by the focus on the proposed $3.5 trillion spending total, arguing far too little attention is being paid to the work they are doing to balance the books. Biden on Friday said he would prefer the price tag described as “zero.”

“We pay for everything we spend,” Biden said at the White House. “It’s going to be zero. Zero.”

But the revenue side of the equation is vexing, and it’s emerged as a core challenge for Democratic bargainers as they labor to construct one of the largest legislative efforts in a generation. Their success or failure could help determine whether the bulk of Biden’s agenda becomes law and can withstand the political attacks to come.

Republicans, lockstep in opposition, aren’t waiting for the details. They’ve trained their focus on the $3.5 trillion spending ceiling set by Democrats, pillorying that sum as fiscally reckless, misguided, big government at its worst…

Part of the problem for Democratic leaders is the lack of a consensus about which programs to fund and for how long. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledge the price will likely come down and say they have a “menu” of revenue raisers to pay for it. But without certainty on what initiatives will be included, no final decisions can be made.

“This is not about price tag,” Pelosi said Thursday. “This is about what’s in the bill.”

Biden and administration officials stress the plan is as much about fairness as dollars and cents. By taxing the wealthy and corporations, they hope to fund paid family leave and child tax credits that help those reaching for the middle class, all while adopting environmental and economic policies that help the U.S. compete with China. But the haggling over a final spending target is overshadowing the policy goals they are trying achieve…