Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This fight is for everything.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I really should read my own blog.

Good luck with your asparagus.

What fresh hell is this?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The math demands it!

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Infrastructure week. at last.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Once More Unto the Fray(ed)

Monday Morning Open Thread: Once More Unto the Fray(ed)

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Gauntlet thrown:


Defending a bill not yet fully drafted, Democrats are determined to avoid a deficit financed spending spree. They are growing frustrated by the focus on the proposed $3.5 trillion spending total, arguing far too little attention is being paid to the work they are doing to balance the books. Biden on Friday said he would prefer the price tag described as “zero.”

“We pay for everything we spend,” Biden said at the White House. “It’s going to be zero. Zero.”

But the revenue side of the equation is vexing, and it’s emerged as a core challenge for Democratic bargainers as they labor to construct one of the largest legislative efforts in a generation. Their success or failure could help determine whether the bulk of Biden’s agenda becomes law and can withstand the political attacks to come.

Republicans, lockstep in opposition, aren’t waiting for the details. They’ve trained their focus on the $3.5 trillion spending ceiling set by Democrats, pillorying that sum as fiscally reckless, misguided, big government at its worst…

Part of the problem for Democratic leaders is the lack of a consensus about which programs to fund and for how long. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledge the price will likely come down and say they have a “menu” of revenue raisers to pay for it. But without certainty on what initiatives will be included, no final decisions can be made.

“This is not about price tag,” Pelosi said Thursday. “This is about what’s in the bill.”

Biden and administration officials stress the plan is as much about fairness as dollars and cents. By taxing the wealthy and corporations, they hope to fund paid family leave and child tax credits that help those reaching for the middle class, all while adopting environmental and economic policies that help the U.S. compete with China. But the haggling over a final spending target is overshadowing the policy goals they are trying achieve…

Republicans are opposed to requiring big corporations and billionaires to kick in something, just as they refuse to fund the Internal Revenue Service to enforce existing tax laws. Every Republican on the ballot in 2022 who opposes any increase in taxes on the super-rich and corporate scofflaws will likely confronted with a question: Why are you protecting super-rich donors and corporations from paying taxes?

On Thursday, the White House hammered home the message in a written analysis: “We estimate that the 400 wealthiest families paid an average Federal individual income tax rate of 8.2 percent on $1.8 trillion of income over the period 2010–2018, the years from the last decade for which the necessary data are available.” Administration officials also stated, “Two factors that contribute to this low estimated tax rate include low tax rates on the capital gains and dividends that are taxed, and wealthy families’ ability to permanently avoid paying tax on investment gains that are excluded from taxable income.” Under the Biden plan, that would go up to a modest 26 percent for families making at least $1 million a year…

The reconciliation bill addresses both ends of the spectrum. It forces the super-rich to contribute to the treasury and common good while also reducing or eliminating costs for middle- and low-income Americans. In other words, this was part of Biden’s mandate (to the extent he had one) and contributes to his effort to make certain that democracy works for the average person.

If the great challenge of our age, as Biden says, is between authoritarianism and democracy, then reducing inequality and the influence and power of the wealthy is essential. Call it an antidote to resentment and raging right-wing faux populism.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • Mike in NC
  • MomSense
  • Nelle
  • NotMax
  • opiejeanne
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Peale
  • Raven
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • Starfish
  • Ten Bears
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • TheQuietOne
  • waratah
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Across the pond: Escalin may sound like a brand of amphetamine, but is in reality a self-induced migraine.

      Buckle up, Britain, it’s going to be a bumpy night winter.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      and wealthy families’ ability to permanently avoid paying tax on investment gains that are excluded from taxable income

      I assume that means unrealized gains on property. That’s a tough nut to crack.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      I think she’s combining the normal annual federal budget with the 10 year reconciliation plan.  It would still be a lie, of course.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Billionaires are sociopaths who want every damned penny, nickel, dime, quarter and dollar in the world and they don’t care about anybody or anything else. The non-rich are a resource to be strip-mined and discarded. People need to wrap their heads around that reality and respond accordingly, because things will only get worse.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Thin Black Duke

      OT, but ever since we discussed Gabby Petito in a thread some days ago, I haven’t been able to get it out of my mind, so here’s another rant that I posted. It didn’t help. Yeah, I know the news media is obsessing about another dead blonde girl while hundreds of women of color vanish every day under the radar. Petito’s still dead, though. How is this better?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Every Republican on the ballot in 2022 who opposes any increase in taxes on the super-rich and corporate scofflaws will likely [be] confronted with a question:

      By whom?  Not the press, I think.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      @debbie:

      Yesterday morning I actually decided to just check in on Meet the Republican Faces this Week because I hadn’t watched in years.  I couldn’t believe it when she came onto my tv.  She couldn’t hack the slightest bit of pushback from Whoopi or Joy but she sure as hell wasn’t challenged by Chuck Toad.  It was embarrassing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      The media bleats about that, but it can be a big problem.  The media keeps trying to make legislative sausage making dramatic, but the details are really arcane.  So you have a bunch of people paying attention to the drama but not understanding what’s going on, and it causes a lot of stress.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Do some people really need to watch talking heads on TV news to figure out how good or bad things are? What are they paying attention to?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      NPR is all drama-filled about Joe’s and Nancy’s legacies. I amuse myself by imagining the apologies they will broadcast after the legislation passes. Not holding my breath, though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Not this normie!

       

      Here’s the thing. Something will be left on the table, as it always is, and that omission will affect real people.  And some observers who care about this stuff have a difficult time dealing with that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      Yesterday in NYT it was Ross Douthat, “Can Biden Recover?” Today it’s Charles Fucking Blow about how he’s disappointed Black people.

      I guess they let the columnists rotate in dumping on Biden and it was Blow’s turn this morning.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Peale

      @NotMax: “We have nothing on our shelves because there’s no truck drivers. There’s no truck drivers because there’s nothing to deliver. We’re deploying troops to deliver nothing. And handing out rationing coupons for empty shelves. Which is what we used to make fun of Polish commies for until they took our plumbing jobs.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @debbie: It’s a distraction; a bait and switch. The racial disparity in news coverage isn’t the primary issue. It’s a mean-spirited con job  to get people to avoid talking about the real problem: why is it so hard to protect abused women? Why does every woman I know has at least one horrible story to share with me?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Which brings us back to all the money those rich bastards are hoarding, doesn’t it? It would be nice if social services had more than two nickels to rub together.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @raven: By the way, why doesn’t Colin Kaepernick have a job in the NFL right now? God knows he’s needed. It’s painful watching that hobbit Zack Wilson of the Jets try to find the end zone.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      @The Thin Black Duke:

       

      https://www.thecut.com/2021/09/wheres-the-media-attention-for-missing-indigenous-women.html#_ga=2.162482940.1528262281.1632744791-1400349494.1632744791

      Petito’s case went viral due to social-media sleuths, and the media followed with its wall-to-wall coverage. But before her, we had seen this same thing play out over and over again: Desperate loved ones brought a case to the media, which remains overwhelmingly white. Journalists raised the case’s profile, which in turn made the public become deeply invested. This forced law enforcement to prioritize the case and deploy considerable resources, leading to more media coverage.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Her role is Trojan Horse.  Her job was to mainstream the ideas of her husband’s publication, first on the audience of The View, and now on MTP and whatever newspaper she writes for. (Daily Mail?)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @germy: Thing is, Petito is dead. It’d be nice if the system could protect women before the inevitable happens. it’s installing the smoke detector after the house burned down. One policewoman talked about how she knew Petito was in a bad situation. But there was nothing else to be done.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @raven: Oh yeah. But other than not playing in the NFL, he’s doing OK. NIke is making sure Kaepernick is getting paid. I’m thinking about the football teams that are one QB away from being contenders. Pittsburgh certainly could use Kaepernick right now, because Big Ben is looking older than Betty White.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      I thought the whole point of linking the infrastructure and reconciliation bills was to establish incentives for the factions within the Democratic Party to work together. Fringe outliers in the party’s conservative wing are trying to force a decoupling of the two bills, so if infrastructure comes up for a vote before the reconciliation bill is ready and goes down and nothing passes, it’s on them.

      If congressional Republicans didn’t have a severe case of oppositional defiant disorder, they’d band together to help moderate and conservative Dems pass the infrastructure bill without progressives and then count on the bad faith of Gottheimer & Co in the House and Manchinema in the Senate to scuttle the reconciliation bill. They’d suffer no negative consequences while tearing their opponents’ party apart.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @debbie: I can never keep the two Blond Bot Nepotists straight. Is McCain the vapid nobody, or is that Cheney?*

       

       

       

      *Ha! Trick question! Answer is “Both”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:  oppositional defiant disorder

      I don’t have a link, but I remember seeing a Republican try to explain why he voted against the bill awarding medals to the Capitol police.  He said his vote was “no” against a medal for Pelosi.

      So he saw the Capitol police getting an award as an award for his Democratic rival, and was against it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mike in NC

      @The Thin Black Duke: Can’t off the top of my head name a more mediocre white man than D. J. Trump Sr. He was their Messiah and they’ll accept no substitute.

      Heading off to Logan Airport in a few minutes and hope the connections are smooth…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @The Thin Black Duke: As much as we get upset at how they cover the issues, the vast majority of people never watch a show like “Meet the Press” and have no idea what it’s even about. The truth is, most people don’t pay much attention to what government is doing beyond the headlines, which is why the headlines are so important.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I think we’ve had lots of help with that over the years, but regardless, the longer the fight drags on, the more opportunities Dems will have to reach a compromise. Maybe I’m missing something, but it sounds like Pelosi plans to call a vote knowing there’s not enough Dem support to pass it. Or maybe the factions will get their shit together on both bills this week, which seems unlikely, but who knows?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      zhena gogolia

      We watched the first episode of The Chair last night. What a piece of dreck. Could they perhaps have enlisted somebody who ever worked in a university, or even studied in one, to help them out?

      The ageism is staggering.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      @debbie: Today on NPR there’s quite a bit of handwringing over the problems the health worker vaccine mandate is going to cause for rural hospitals. I’m not sure whether the healthcare worker mandate has the testing opt-out or not, but if it does they aren’t talking about it. I actually heard one small hospital administrator say that the people in his small hospital who don’t want to get vaccinated will get a job at the local Casey’s convenience store. I think these people are going to find out that there aren’t any other jobs in their relatively small towns that pay as well as being a nurse or other health care professional. How many workers does that small-town Casey’s need anyway? I think I’ll wait until it actually happens that massive amounts of these people, who probably have the highest-paying jobs in their town, quit these jobs because they don’t want to get a shot or be tested weekly.

      I can have some sympathy for the rural hospital administrator who has 30% of his staff threatening to quit. My question to them would be “Where are you going to find a better-paying job that doesn’t require you to get vaccinated?” In most rural areas, those jobs are few and far between.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Raven: Yeah, it was a stupid thing to say, no argument there. Still, Kaepernick a rarity in that he’s a black athlete who got “cancelled” but had a plan ‘B’ to fall back on, so that’s good. The brother who kneeled next to Kaepernick is out of the NFL.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      TheQuietOne

      We’ve had ads running for close to a month in our local market. Liberals want to tax my social security away for their agenda. Tell Rep Davis ( dem-ks ) to protect your retirement.

      They are going to fight infrastructure week tooth and nail!!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t think the moderates who are digging in their heels to get a vote on the 1st Infrastructure bill want to scuttle the second one so much as cut it back. Partly this is covering their asses: they don’t want to vote for programs or tax increases that are then killed in the Senate by Manchin and Sinema. Moderates point to cap-and-trade and carbon tax bills that passed the House under Clinton and Obama that got killed in the Senate. Then the moderates claim they got killed in the midterms because of this.

      So, Peloi and Schumer have to solve a kind of Rubik’s legislative cube, getting several different blocs lined up. House Democratic Caucus leadership will be working long days adjusting substantive and procedural questions, and cajoling and wearing down holdouts at both idealogical ends of the caucus, while liaising with Schumer.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @The Thin Black Duke: One policewoman talked about how she knew Petito was in a bad situation. But there was nothing else to be done.

      What compounds this is that sometimes the victims are afraid to help themselves, or feel that it’s all their fault and that they cannot get out of it, so they go along with the abuser in the hope that it will make the abuse get less or go away. The short-term answer is to support domestic violence shelters and the work they do; the long-term solution is to change societal attitudes toward these situations, make sure women know they should never have to put up with this kind of treatment, and make it shameful for men to behave in this way. Two of the most popular karaoke songs for women to sing are “Goodbye Earl” and “Gunpowder and Lead”. It’s about women feeling that the only option they have to escape is to literally kill their abuser, because the law and society won’t help them.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      germy

      @zhena gogolia:

      I saw an amusing twitter thread of academics who joked about how beautiful the backgrounds are in that series … all wood paneling, gorgeously lit old beaux arts buildings.  They compared them to the windowless, brutal cinder block structures they actually work in.  Lots of anecdotes about asbestos dust, leaky ceilings and fluorescent lighting.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @TheQuietOne:

      The initial reaction may be to say truthfully that it’s false information.  On the other hand, I wonder if the better approach to the phone calls is for Davis to respond that they’ll tax Social Security over his or her dead body.  Lean into it.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: My question to them would be “Where are you going to find a better-paying job that doesn’t require you to get vaccinated?” In most rural areas, those jobs are few and far between.

      Union construction workers of all stripes know exactly where those jobs are: 1 1/2 hours or more away.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yep, lots of people in Bolivar and Branson work in Springfield. I was wondering how many jobs at the local Caseys that hospital administrator thought there were, and how much do they pay, because you know the workers at that rural hospital make more than the people at the convenience store. I may be surprised, but I don’t think it will be as big of a problem as they think it will be. Where are the health care workers going to go? Not to a bigger city, where the same mandate will be in effect.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: The students are either bored or hostile, yet when a professor throws out the random question, “What do Camus and Beckett have in common?” one of them immediately answers, “They both were in the French resistance.”

      Uh, no, that isn’t going to happen.

      They seem to think that a college lecture consists of a bunch of disconnected aperçus.

      No professor over the age of 55 has any idea how to connect with students or to modify their style of teaching over the years. All young professors are able to make instant connections with their students (unless they’re hopeless drunks).

      I know, I know, it’s a show, but the sheer unimaginative idiocy of it depresses me. I’m even more depressed by how many people have told me I have to watch it because it’s so hilarious.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: And yes, the interiors are Yale-ish. Not typical.

      ETA: Oh, and if you can find an English department in the country that is just now getting its first female chair, I’ll eat my hat. Physics, yes, but then we can’t make fun of them, can we?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Reinstating the State and Local Tax exemption may be a goal for House moderates like Gottheimer, and another bone of contention between some moderates and some liberals.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: I can’t count the number of jobs I worked with Springfield carpenters. We all made long drives.

      98% or more of those people saying they’ll quit, won’t. They have mortgages. They have car loans. They have families. And all the attendant expenses.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jeffro

      If Rubin has her facts straight, the ‘taxing the rich’ part is even more popular than spending the proceeds.  THAT’s how badly Americans want to a) stick it to the wealthy and/or b) right out fiscal ‘ship’.

      Wow.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      NotMax

      @OzarkHillbilly

      Half Of Unvaccinated Workers Say They’d Rather Quit Than Get A Shot – But Real-World Data Suggest Few Are Following Through
      …while it is easy and cost-free to tell a pollster you’ll quit your job, actually doing so when it means losing a paycheck you and your family may depend upon is another matter.

      And based on a sample of companies that already have vaccine mandates in place, the actual number who do resign rather than get the vaccine is much smaller than the survey data suggest.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      waratah

      I watched Nancy on George S show and I thought she was calm confident and glowed. She looked happy to me so I am not going to worry any more. The house Democrats have been working on this since the election, and I think they also know by now to put a price they know will be lowered to get what they really want.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      artem1s

      @NotMax:

      And based on a sample of companies that already have vaccine mandates in place, the actual number who do resign rather than get the vaccine is much smaller than the survey data suggest.

      the rubes that have been inhaling the media’s over coverage of them are overestimating the number of people who they think will walk out with them. when they find out their colleagues haven’t been sniffing the same glue and got vaccinated months ago, they wilt pretty quickly. I see the same behavior in a lot of blowhards at work who think the way to communicate with their employers is to threaten them with something, something and then we will magically get everything they want. what they don’t understand is their competent colleagues have been praying for the incompetents to carry thru with their threats to quit for years.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      zhena gogolia

      @NotMax: Me too, until 50 of my closest friends recommended it.

      I think academics just like to see themselves depicted by actors, no matter how ridiculous it is. I don’t share that feeling.

      At least on Morse and Lewis they’re all murdering their students, which makes it a little more interesting.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: I watched The Chair because it got such gushing reviews, and I was also less than impressed by it. I didn’t hate it as much as you do, probably because I’m not an academic and therefore have less knowledge of the realities of that workplace to compare to the show’s inaccurate depiction.

      But some of the show’s alleged virtues as described by reviewers are complete bullshit. One review claimed it tackled the “cancel culture” issue with rare sensitivity, i.e., without making either side look foolish. Not so much!

      Anyhoo, there were things I liked about it. I like Sandra Oh, and Holland Taylor is funny. Oh’s character and her father’s attempts to raise a child with a different ethnic heritage while respecting the child’s and her own cultural customs was funny and sweet. But yeah, it was largely formulaic sitcom crap and not at all as groundbreaking as advertised, IMO.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      People want to tax the rich, but a lot of them only want the Republicans to do it, and they’re happy to wait until they die of Covid for that to happen.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.