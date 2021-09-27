This cat absolutely deserves a more expressive voice-over, but ‘I’ve been a perfectly adequate cat for most of my life’ slays me.
We got home today from Boston, and the three cats are acting like they haven’t been fed in a week.
What terrible narration! It sucked the life right out of the video. Siri would’ve been an upgrade.
Noooooooooooooooo!!11! pic.twitter.com/PxBryMdFrm— jeffreyw (@imjeffreyw) September 27, 2021
Best cosplayer pic.twitter.com/gfCHVOXKXV— SuperheroesInColor (@HeroesInColor00) September 26, 2021
I quite liked the narration. How else is a cat going to verbalise its utter disgust with human conduct if not through a vocal programme similar to Steven Hawking’s?
“What? Am. I. Not. Good. Enough. For. Your. Human. Technology? Seriously. F#€k. You. I. Am. Done. With. This. I. Am. Going. To. Lodge. My. Claws. In. Your. Nicest. Woolen. Tights. Good. Luck. Sleeping. With. Me. Purring. In. Your. Ear.”
God, I HATE HATE HATE those computer-generated narrations.
Narration sounds a lot like the Portal game which makes it pretty funny for me!
One of my cats has done the “cat personality rewiring” thing and instead of spending all his time in the basement and garage, now lives, like 24/7, on our kitchen counters. Except that he can’t jump all the way up, so he jumps up onto a chair then onto the kitchen island, then takes a flying leap over to the counters where he slides headfirst into the coffee machine. every. damn. time.
