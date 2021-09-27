Everyone has at least one. Here’s mine: the distinction between conscious (being alert, awake and oriented) and conscience (one’s moral compass) has really broken down in popular usage. Case in point:
I was reminded that I had taken this picture in Target when Erik Loomis of all people made the same mistake.
I realize it’s not then end of the world, but for some reason this one really bugs me. I think autocorrect and/or voice recognition might be part of the problem because it reinforces bad usage when texting. Anyway, share your biggest grammar peeve or anything else in this open thread.
