Grammar Pet Peeve Open Thread

Everyone has at least one. Here’s mine: the distinction between conscious (being alert, awake and oriented) and conscience (one’s moral compass) has really broken down in popular usage. Case in point:

I was reminded that I had taken this picture in Target when Erik Loomis of all people made the same mistake.

I realize it’s not then end of the world, but for some reason this one really bugs me. I think autocorrect and/or voice recognition might be part of the problem because it reinforces bad usage when texting. Anyway, share your biggest grammar peeve or anything else in this open thread.

  • Butch
  • Old Man Shadow
  • sab

    1. 1.

      sab

      I am horrified but intrigued by the idea of concious diapers. Maybe it’s not so bad for them. Blowfly larva and tardigrades eat icky stuff.

    2. 2.

      Old Man Shadow

      You’re doing those conscious diapers a favor. In their previous life, they were people who deserved to be shit upon. Buying them now for your baby will help them balance the karmic scale of justice.

    3. 3.

      Butch

      One of my jobs is as technical editor for reports that involve mostly hazardous waste cleanup or archeology.  You don’t want to get me started.

