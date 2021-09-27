Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Sept. 26-27

So much for Plan(et) B* …

… “I came back to Earth with a house full of COVID,” Isaacman, 38, said in an interview from his home in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, five days after he and his Inspiration4 crewmates safely splashed down in the Atlantic. read more

Isaacman said his wife, their two daughters, aged 5 and 7, and his in-laws all came down with COVID-19 upon their return from Florida, where the family stayed in the days immediately before, during and after the spaceflight and were apparently exposed to the virus.

So far, Isaacman said, he has yet to test positive…

Isaacman said none of his family has fallen seriously ill, though they do have symptoms.

He said all the adults in his household were fully vaccinated before their trip to Cape Canaveral, where the SpaceX rocketship he flew aboard blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center. The family also spent time in Orlando before heading home earlier this week…

*(/snark)

======

Ireland:

======

======

H/t commentor RedshiftAndy Larsen is The Salt Lake Tribune’s data columnist:

In other words, unvaccinated people in Utah have been between 4.4 times and 5.1 times more likely to get COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die because of it than vaccinated people in the past eight months.

OK, pretty straightforward. But that’s obviously been changing, right? After all, you’ve heard a lot recently (including from me, by the way) about vaccine efficacy declining as time passes. Given that the majority of those vaccinated got their shots in March, April and May, five to seven months ago, aren’t we likely to see that gap shrink?

Not so fast! It turns out that the gap has actually been growing. In other words, we’re seeing the multiplier — the ratio of coronavirus cases among the unvaccinated when compared to the vaccinated — increase over the past month.

Why is that? Well, coronavirus spread happens exponentially. Because the vaccine prevents most cases and makes other cases more mild, the contagion coefficient is higher in mostly unvaccinated communities compared to mostly vaccinated ones…

Ben Garrison, suffering from “bad flu like symptoms with loss of smell”:

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      “This is death by anti-science and a lot of this has been coming out of the nighttime Fox News being a bunch of Dump-humping dumbfucks,” Dr. Peter Hotez says about the widespread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

      Fixed.

    3. 3.

      brantl

      This hasn’t happened yet, but you know it’s going to, and I am dreading it. There’s going to be a T-shirt that says; “Get a mask, get the shot, or shut up and die, already!” And the first person to wear it is going to be in the biggest fist fight that ever happened.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      I refused writing a medical letter of exemption for a patient who wanted a vaccine exemption letter. They rated me one star and wrote this stunning review, “I’d rather die than see or talk to Dr. John again.”

      😲🤦‍♂️

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      @brantl:

      This hasn’t happened yet, but you know it’s going to, and I am dreading it. There’s going to be a T-shirt that says; “Get a mask, get the shot, or shut up and die, already!” 

      Would probably sell like hotcakes around here (BJ).

      Also, mmmmm, hotcakes.

    7. 7.

      HeartlandLiberal

      We live in Bloomington, Indiana. Residential campus of Indiana University. (Most beautiful residential campus in the country, but that is another story.)
      County has had lowest infection and hospitalization rate in state. But that may be changing. Wife informed us yesterday that City has announced no weekly recyclables pickup this week. We have separate chipped containers for garbage and recyclables, pickup every week. New garbage trucks with arms that pick up and dump contents into top of trucks. One man does the work of what three men used to do thanks to automation. Yet: the reason no recycles pickup? Too many workers out sick with COVID. They could not staff garbage and recycle pickups.

    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/26 China reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 16 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 415 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 178 active domestic confirmed (58 mild, 118 moderate & 2 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Fengting Township (except for 7 villages at Low Risk, & 8 villages & 1 community at Medium Risk) remains at High Risk. 8 villages & 1 community at Fengting County have been re-designated from High Risk to Medium Risk. 5 zones, 1 residential compound, 1 residential building, 1 school, 2 communities & 15 villages are currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou did not report any domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed cases (including 1 serious & 1 critical transferred to hospital at Xiamen) in the city. 4 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 2 new domestic confirmed case (both mild, 1 each at Tong’an & Jimei Districts), both traced close contacts. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 215 active domestic confirmed cases (57 mild, 160 moderate & 4 serious) in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 5 villages, 1 zone & 2 communities & 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There have been 3 active domestic confirmed cases reported in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen. 1 community remains at Medium Risk

      Heilongjiang Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 49 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 11 new domestic confirmed (8 mild & 3 moderate; 9 at Bayan County & 1 each at Songbei District & Mulan County) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 48 active domestic confirmed (43 at Bayan County & 2 each at Mulan County & Songbei District, & 1 at Nan’gang District) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 7 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases (at Beilin District), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Hunan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Zhangjiajie

      At Henan Province there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/26, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 12 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & Laos; via land border crossings
      • Beijing Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Switzerland & the UK (via Copenhagen), & a Moldovan national coming from Moldova (via Istanbul & Hong Kong); 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Gabon (via Nairobi); 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh, the DRC (via Nairobi), Saudi Arabia & the UAE
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from France, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from the Philippines
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Mexico
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province –  3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Sanming in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; the case at arrived at border crossing at Lincang in Yunnan Province on 8/21, passed through 21 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 9/13 the case returned to Sanming via high speed rail & re-entered home quarantine, testing negative on 9/12 & 9/22 but positive on 9/25; probably a recovered case shedding dead viral fragments

      Overall in China, 36 confirmed cases recovered (20 imported), 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (20 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 958 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,012 active confirmed cases in the country (526 imported), 11 in serious condition (3 imported), 344 active asymptomatic cases (334 imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 20,176 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/26, 2,200.202M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.51M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/27, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all asymptomatic & all imported (from Kazakhstan, the Philippines & Egypt, all had been fully vaccinated).

    11. 11.

      satby

      We like to think that being liberal means we’re more smart and reality based. It doesn’t. The dumbshittery runs amok on this side of the divide too. I am so tired of the stupid.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I don’t disagree.  There’s a lot of bullshit that gets ignored because it pales in comparison to what’s going on on the right.  But what specifically triggered your comment?

    13. 13.

      Biff Baxter

      At this point, I’ve had it with the hardcore anti-vaxxers. Don’t argue with them. Let them deal with the consequences.

    14. 14.

      boatboy_srq

      Isaacman said his wife, their two daughters, aged 5 and 7, and his in-laws all came down with COVID-19 upon their return from Florida, where the family stayed in the days immediately before, during and after the spaceflight and were apparently exposed to the virus.

      RELATED: My alma mater is in FL, with at least one campus in a COVID hotspot. Homecoming is in a couple months; it’s a big deal for alums. A week ago I emailed Alumni Relations telling them that I was not coming because it wasn’t safe, and pointed a finger at the surrounding communities whose ICU beds are full. Two days later Alumni Relations published a notice to everyone that on-campus Homecoming is cancelled and what events can go virtual will.

    15. 15.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 10,959 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,209,194 cases. It also reports 278 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 25,437 deaths – 1.15% of the cumulative reported total, 1.25% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.92.

      862 confirmed cases are in ICU, 378 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 16,430 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,005,943 patients recovered – 90.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      19 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,432 clusters. 1,165 clusters are currently active; 4,267 clusters are now inactive.

      10,947 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,723 cases: 81 in clusters, 1,436 close-contact screenings, and 1,206 other screenings.

      Johor reports 1,226 cases: 88 in clusters, 585 close-contact screenings, and 553 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 983 cases: 55 in clusters, 604 close-contact screenings, and 324 other screenings. Selangor reports 974 local cases: 79 in clusters, 565 close-contact screenings, and 330 other screenings.

      Penang reports 793 cases: 25 in clusters, 326 close-contact screenings, and 442 other screenings. Sabah reports 751 cases: 46 in clusters, 366 close-contact screenings, and 339 other screenings. Pahang reports 739 cases: 273 in clusters, 382 close-contact screenings, and 84 other screenings. Perak reports 713 cases: 92 in clusters, 335 close-contact screenings, and 286 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 689 local cases: eight in clusters, 542 close-contact screenings, and 139 other screenings. Kedah reports 660 cases: 16 in clusters, 392 close-contact screenings, and 252 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 344 local cases: 29 in clusters, 104 close-contact screenings, and 211 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 173 local cases: two in clusters, 75 close-contact screenings, and 96 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 110 cases: three in clusters, 71 close-contact screenings, and 36 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 51 cases: 21 close-contact screening and 30 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 18 cases: 10 close-contact screenings and eight other screenings. Labuan reports no new cases today.

      12 new cases today are imported: five in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur, two in Terengganu, and two in Melaka.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 269,465 doses of vaccine on 26th September: 117,196 first doses and 152,269 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 42,375,862 doses administered: 22,834,060 first doses and 19,633,681 second doses. 69.9% of the population have received their first dose, while 60.1% are now fully vaccinated.

    18. 18.

      satby

      @Baud: Last night, John’s thread.

      I try to provide value in my comments by linking to useful info or out of some expertise I have, only to waste my time entirely. And it amazes me that people can’t see the parallels between their own “ew, chemicals, scary!!” and an antivaxxer’s “we don’t know exactly what’s in those shots do we”. Not on here, but once someone actually said to me that she didn’t like all the chemicals in something and then read off her example: NaCl. If I had had a gun, I would have blown my own brains out to make it stop.

