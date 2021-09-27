Days after completing his historic ride into space as part of the first all-civilian crew to reach Earth orbit, billionaire e-commerce mogul and mission commander Jared Isaacman is unexpectedly back in quarantine at home with COVID-19-positive family https://t.co/6TvWSYcbNT pic.twitter.com/dKEC7JpzF8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021



… “I came back to Earth with a house full of COVID,” Isaacman, 38, said in an interview from his home in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, five days after he and his Inspiration4 crewmates safely splashed down in the Atlantic. read more Isaacman said his wife, their two daughters, aged 5 and 7, and his in-laws all came down with COVID-19 upon their return from Florida, where the family stayed in the days immediately before, during and after the spaceflight and were apparently exposed to the virus. So far, Isaacman said, he has yet to test positive… Isaacman said none of his family has fallen seriously ill, though they do have symptoms. He said all the adults in his household were fully vaccinated before their trip to Cape Canaveral, where the SpaceX rocketship he flew aboard blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center. The family also spent time in Orlando before heading home earlier this week…

Booster logistics: States begin the complex task of providing Pfizer booster shots to designated eligible groups. Among the challenges: making sure recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines know they're not yet eligible https://t.co/fPnYKyk4B9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

U.S. health authorities agree the current supply of more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, and steady production of more, is enough to provide boosters along with more initial vaccines, including for kids expected to become eligible soon. https://t.co/pxEIrPGq2J — The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2021

"This is death by anti-science and a lot of this has been coming out of the nighttime Fox News," Dr. Peter Hotez says about the widespread Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. https://t.co/MGKypaGJyg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years https://t.co/bqWQG6DHxk pic.twitter.com/oV2qycoZGN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

Six months later, COVAX is planning to overhaul the allocation methodology to ensure it takes into account the proportion of a country's population that has been vaccinated, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters https://t.co/yAWjp29dk3 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Icy5996ti1 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

So. Korea will start giving vaccine boosters. Shots will be administered to medical workers and to people in their 60s and older. More than 85% of new cases in the past couple of weeks were people who had not been fully vaccinated https://t.co/OHG0t2tT6o — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

Iran’s holy city of Qom is where Shiite scholars study and pilgrims come to visit a shrine believed to be a gate to heaven. It's also where the Islamic Republic’s coronavirus outbreak began and still rages on to this day. https://t.co/wAqSbHz9Mf — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) September 27, 2021

Australian authorities announced plans to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbors for several weeks https://t.co/qmdmKz4TQL pic.twitter.com/y5waZ1JwCF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

New Zealand to begin letting people isolate at home as it looks to ease border curbs https://t.co/SRhKM48ChU pic.twitter.com/Pe6uy1vHn8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

Police in Norway have reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the sudden end of COVID-19 restrictions. https://t.co/gwzaIqLA7z — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 26, 2021

Ireland:

Update: After being persuaded to leave hospital by an anti-vaxxer, Joe McCarron died.pic.twitter.com/1ywbH1WMou — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) September 26, 2021

6/ UPDATES: – Police investigation underway

– May not have been an isolated incident

– Antonio Mureddu is an ex soldier & extreme right supporter Story: @ConorGallaghe_rhttps://t.co/SFFoDD3gfX pic.twitter.com/q8Y71g4VuB — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) September 26, 2021

Fourth member of Brazil's delegation to U.N. tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jctHsf9emh pic.twitter.com/4bj5FlTe5M — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

An extra dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine substantially boosts protection against Covid. In a clinical trial, researchers found a 2nd dose enabled 94% effectiveness against mild to severe Covid, up from 74% w/ a single shot, the company reported https://t.co/GD1zUw5LED — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 27, 2021

COVID-19 has spurred investments in air filtration for K-12 schools – but these technologies aren't an instant fix via @HernadezLabCU https://t.co/D9TDvya56e @rhysthomas — Ash Paul (@pash22) September 26, 2021

Even mild cases of Covid may leave a mark on the brain. The new findings, though preliminary, are raising concerns about the potential long-term effects of Covid19 https://t.co/qRKdb8prsN pic.twitter.com/4H5rJIhpMy — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

Drug-resistant infections have increased in hospitals during the pandemic. Resistant bacteria thrive on reused medical equipment, such as intravenous lines & ventilators. The problem is widespread & also involves resistant fungi that colonize equipment https://t.co/n864QRj6Bd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

In the lab: A 3D-printed vaccine patch offers vaccination without a shot, which scientists say offers greater protection than conventional vaccinaion. Research is a collaborative effort of Stanford Univ & the Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill https://t.co/CsP9WROSih — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 27, 2021

H/t commentor Redshift – Andy Larsen is The Salt Lake Tribune’s data columnist:

"Oddly enough, counting the number of breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths — times the vaccine didn’t work — is a really effective way of showing just how well the vaccine does its job," writes Andy Larsen.https://t.co/1uEvfMjzGs — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) September 25, 2021

… In other words, unvaccinated people in Utah have been between 4.4 times and 5.1 times more likely to get COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die because of it than vaccinated people in the past eight months. OK, pretty straightforward. But that’s obviously been changing, right? After all, you’ve heard a lot recently (including from me, by the way) about vaccine efficacy declining as time passes. Given that the majority of those vaccinated got their shots in March, April and May, five to seven months ago, aren’t we likely to see that gap shrink? Not so fast! It turns out that the gap has actually been growing. In other words, we’re seeing the multiplier — the ratio of coronavirus cases among the unvaccinated when compared to the vaccinated — increase over the past month. Why is that? Well, coronavirus spread happens exponentially. Because the vaccine prevents most cases and makes other cases more mild, the contagion coefficient is higher in mostly unvaccinated communities compared to mostly vaccinated ones…

New York is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers as it braces for staffing shortages with thousands of healthcare workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination https://t.co/sbeW7Rd93V pic.twitter.com/XKz9Rnjxx4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

The tragedy in Alaska.

143/100,000 is a new case/population record for any US state in the Delta wave. And higher than any country in the world.

"A record 217 hospitalizations reported Friday were not part of the data backlog"

https://t.co/MA0viJEBeG pic.twitter.com/IV4Ol6slRi — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 26, 2021

Harvard Business School goes back to remote classes for first-year MBA students after eruption of Covid-19 'cluster' https://t.co/CwJKCyHkN8 — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) September 26, 2021

Loder is right, but there's something good about this video too. Much credit to the Coeur d'Alene school board and police. This is the way disrupters should be handled. https://t.co/wLtgkZBHR0 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 26, 2021

I refused writing a medical letter of exemption for a patient who wanted a vaccine exemption letter. They rated me one star and wrote this stunning review, “I’d rather die than see or talk to Dr. John again.” Careful what you wish for. ?? — Dr. John E. Canuck, MD ???? (@CanuckManMD) September 23, 2021

Ben Garrison, suffering from “bad flu like symptoms with loss of smell”: