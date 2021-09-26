Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

No one could have predicted…

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Women: they get shit done

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The willow is too close to the house.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Everybody saw this coming.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This blog will pay for itself.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Trainwreck

Trainwreck

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

An Amtrak passenger train derailed around 4 PM yesterday near Joplin, Montana. Of the roughly 150 people on the train, three were killed and an unknown number were injured. Joplin is in northcentral Montana, pretty much in the middle of nowhere. There are a couple small critical access hospitals in the region, but any passenger seriously injured will be transported to a “big” hospital. The closest big hospital is 100 miles away in Great Falls. The next-closest big hospital is in Helena, another 90 miles down the road.

Unfortunately for any of the passengers on that train, the Helena hospital has already implemented crisis standards of care, because their critical care units and their morgue are completely full. The Great Falls hospital just asked for twenty National Guard troops to assist them due to their load of COVID patients. As of last report, Billings and Bozeman hospitals were planning on implementing surge and/or crisis care plans.

Montana is a beautiful part of the world, and normally I’d recommend that anyone interested in seeing a beautiful place visit there. But, when your case curve looks like this, any human activity, from recreation to just passing through, is far more dangerous than usual if you’re unlucky enough to get injured.

(Side note about Montana: Jon Tester could be as big a drama queen as Sinema or Manchin, but he avoids that temptation and generally has a clear-eyed view of how DC works.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Capri
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • GSV Sleeper Service
  • guachi
  • HinTN
  • Honus
  • Jackie
  • Jerzy Russian
  • LiminalOwl
  • matryoshka
  • MomSense
  • Nicole
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SFAW
  • Ten Bears
  • Wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Honus

      Kristi Noem could send some National Guard troops to help out if a private donor hadn’t already sent hers to guard the Mexican border.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Freemark

      @Capri: Tester isn’t a ‘perfect’ Democrat by any means, but he always seems like a pretty decent human being. Which puts him way ahead of our two main Democrat pains in the buttocks and every Republican currently serving.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      @Capri:

      But why isn’t he doing more to get Republicans to work with the Dems??

      Q, E, and checkmate, libtard!!

      ETA: In case it wasn’t obvious. I agree with you (and Freemark).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ten Bears

      Having some experience – Alberton ~25 yrs ago – I’m willing to bet the track-bed failed, the result of years of neglect. But that can’t be, the infrastructure is just fine, needs no investment.

      OTOH, the wind can really blow through there …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      @Ten Bears:

      But hey, the infrastructure is just fine, needs no investment.

      The Partei of Traitors is OK with spending money on roads and railroads, just not on the other things that any rational person living in the 21st Century thinks are part of the infrastructure. In other words, Cleek’s Law applied to infrastructure.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      Meghan McCain is on Meet the Press this morning. Did you know her father was maverick Senator John McCain?

      My niece lives in Montana on a big cattle ranch. Hopefully she is isolated because she is not vaccinated. I don’t know how she fell under the spell of Ben fucking Shapiro’s lightning fast gibberish but here we are.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: The Partei of Traitors is OK with spending money on roads and railroads,

      Asserts facts not in evidence. Here in Misery they do their damndest to avoid investing in anything other than lining the pockets of their benefactors.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      GSV Sleeper Service

      I grew up in southeastern Montana, and Custer County has just been slammed for the past week, 20-30 new cases/day in a population of 10k.  I knew it was going to be a disaster when the school board talked about wanting to have a ‘pre-pandemic’ mindset.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nicole

      I agree with you about how beautiful Montana is, and I also agree that no way I’d willingly travel to one of those gorgeous but very red states right now.  No amount of excellent health insurance is going to do any good with an overflowing hospital.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      @Ten Bears:

      Your prediction of trak-bed failure sounds plausible, but have Amtrak/investigators given any indication yet of their assessment of likely cause of the derailment?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      LiminalOwl

      @Baud: The only time I’ve been to (well, through) Montana was on an Amtrak trip from Chicago to the West Coast, which took an eight=hour detour north when the track we were suppsed to be on was under repair. My thoughts are very much with the current passengers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Ten Bears: That is my supposition as well.  It’s too far from anything to be assumed to be deliberate sabotage; the weather was clear; the section of track was straight; it wasn’t blazing hot (which can cause the rails to buckle).

      But we’ll have to wait for the investigations by the experts.

      :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      https://wnyt.com/news/ny-preps-for-staff-shortage-with-health-care-vaccine-mandate-gov-kathy-hochul-/6248839/?cat=10114

      ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers.

      I’ll never understand health care workers who refuse to be vaccinated.  Hochul wants to protect patients with compromised immune systems… she’s given providers more than enough time to get their shots, and they’re resisting her.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Capri: Tester and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown are valuable examples of Democratic Senators who win in red states. Tester has won three narrow victories. Brown won reelection by 300,000 votes in 2018. Both seem to know how to swim against the tide.

      Some people speculate about structural changes, modifying Senate representation or abolishing the Senate outright. I guess these reforms conceivably might happen some day. In the meantime, we have to run the machine as we find, as Lincoln put it. The task is to flip red Senate seats, and I think Tester’s and Brown’s success in red states can be instructive in this regard. We can probably learn from purple state Senators like Tammy Baldwin and Bob Casey as well.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Wvng

      @Nicole: I’m A West Virginian who should be out cutting wood for winter, but I don’t want to risk serious injury, because hospitals are full. This is insanity.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HinTN

      Tester has the advantage of a legitimate occupation that is in synch with his constituents. Manchin and Sinema, not so much.

      @Ten Bears:

      OTOH, the wind can really blow through there…

      When I was back there in engineering school, one question on the final for Fluid Mechanics required us to calculate the wind speed required to tip over a loaded semi truck. I don’t think the wind derailed that train. 🙄

      Reply
    26. 26.

      HinTN

      @Baud: The town of Hot Springs used to be a real resort town but now (ok, in the naughts) it’s a sleepy little place that maintains a municipal pool and mud wallows fed by the hot springs. Definitely worth a visit, if only for the scenery.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jerzy Russian

      @MomSense:

       

      Ben fucking Shapiro

      In the same way that all nuns in various orders automatically get the name “Mary” tacked on at the beginning, I think all these various idiotic politicians and pundits should automatically get “fucking” as their middle name. In this way we can distinguish between them and those poor souls who happen to have the same or similar names.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      This train wreck hits home; when my daughter lived in IL, she and her boys took this route twice yearly to come home for visits. The train stopped in Pasco, WA before heading on to Seattle. The boys absolutely loved riding the train!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   The family and I have talked about going to Glacier National Park to see the glaciers before they all melt, but that is not in the cards for another few years at best.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nicole

      @Baud: When things are safer, I hope you get to go.  I drove across it many years ago as part of a theater tour I was on.  We went all over the country, and saw a lot of places (a lot a lot) but the scenery in Montana still sticks out in my mind.  It was absolutely gorgeous; I was agog.  You can see for miles and miles when you’re driving.  Which is good, as no speed limits.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      guachi

      Montana has had at least one Democratic Senator for the entirety of its existence as a state and I believe Tester will be the last for a long while.

      Montana just isn’t the state I grew up in. It was Obama’s closest loss and then the state lost its mind.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nicole

      @Wvng:

      I’m A West Virginian who should be out cutting wood for winter, but I don’t want to risk serious injury, because hospitals are full. This is insanity.

      You’re absolutely right; it’s nuts.  And I don’t blame you; I wouldn’t be taking the risk, either.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Asserts facts not in evidence.

      Good point. I was (foolishly) going by what the Traitors in Congress say they want the infrastructure bill to cover (and nothing beyond that, of course). But, as always, just because they spout their bullshit, doesn’t mean they will actually do anything helpful.

      Thanks for the correction.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.