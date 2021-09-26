Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Performance Art

by | 13 Comments

Of course, some of you have already scheduled your evening around this event, and the rest of you don’t care, but *shrug* it’s the weekend…

The shows being celebrated on Sunday include the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, Jeremy O. Harris’s transcendent Slave Play (which, with 12 nominations, has become the most Tony-nominated play in history), and Matthew Lopez’s epic, seven-hour “play of the century,” The Inheritance. Only 18 productions were eligible for awards—down from 34 at the 2019 ceremony—suggesting that the night will be somewhat more intimate than usual; however, a two-hour concert special—“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” hosted by Tony and Grammy award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr.—is certain to bring some vibrancy to the proceedings.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, the first half of the night—when most of the awards will be announced—will be hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and stream exclusively on Paramount+ (which, blessedly, offers a free trial period). A concert celebrating the return of Broadway will follow, airing on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Cord-cutters, don’t despair; you too can enjoy the concert on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Now, or FuboTV.

Per the AP:

While other entertainment industries like TV and film found ways to restart during the pandemic, Broadway was unable until now due to financial and physical impediments. The lifting of all capacity restrictions was crucial to any reopening since Broadway economics demand full venue capacity.

The sobering musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, goes into the night with a leading 15 Tony nominations.

Nipping on its heels is “Moulin Rouge!,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub that has 14 nods.

“Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Harris’ ground-breaking, bracing work that mixes race, sex, taboo desires and class, earned a dozen nominations, making it the most nominated play in Tony history.

Other shows to keep an eye on are “The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez, which nabbed 11 nominations. It’s a two-part, seven-hour epic that uses “Howards End” as a starting point for a play that looks at gay life in the early 21st century. And “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” which tells the rock icon’s life with songs that include “Let’s Stay Together” and “Proud Mary,” earned 12 nods…

    2. 2.

      debbie

      It would be nice if both halves of the program were available to everyone, but I think they’ve come up with a good solution for all the missed time.

    3. 3.

      oatler

      If you’re wondering where Meghan McCain went after The View, here she is on Chuck Todd’s “panel” this Sunday, quelle surprise.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      In keeping with discussion of the Tonys tonight, a song even those who don’t care for stage musicals can appreciate.

      ;)

