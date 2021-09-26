Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Annual Review

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Annual Review

Zinnia (there is something particularly striking about this pic)

From universally beloved ace commentor / photographer Ozark Hillbilly:

I took some nice pics this year. Here are a few.

Top pic: Zinnia (there is something particularly striking about this pic)

Oxeye Daisies and Coreopsis
Oxeye Daisies and Coreopsis

Great Spangled Fritillary hogging a Zinnia bloom
Great Spangled Fritillary hogging a Zinnia bloom

Yarrow
Yarrow

Bee on Cosmo
Bee on Cosmo

Bee Balm (this is a favorite pic, not sure exactly why)
Bee Balm (this is a favorite pic, not sure exactly why)


Close up of Hydrangea blooms (I like the weave of stems in the background)
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Annual Review 5

I do not know this flower, it came in a wildflower mix and is not native to the Ozarks
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Annual Review 7

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @raven

      Christopher Brown, Ph.D. and professor of biology at Georgia Gwinnett College, weighs in with the facts. Brown specializes in both zoology and animal behavior and offers a solid voice on the topic.
      [snip]
      …While Brown theorizes that while Jorō aren’t a menace to people, their immense broods and invasive nature heavily impacts the natural environment, comparing them to kudzu, an invasive plant that also comes from Japan.

      Whether beneficial or invasive, one thing is clear to Brown.

      “I don’t think they’re going anywhere.” Source

