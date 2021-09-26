.

.

From universally beloved ace commentor / photographer Ozark Hillbilly:

I took some nice pics this year. Here are a few. Top pic: Zinnia (there is something particularly striking about this pic) Oxeye Daisies and Coreopsis

Great Spangled Fritillary hogging a Zinnia bloom

Yarrow



Bee on Cosmo

Bee Balm (this is a favorite pic, not sure exactly why)



Close up of Hydrangea blooms (I like the weave of stems in the background)

I do not know this flower, it came in a wildflower mix and is not native to the Ozarks



***********



What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?