.
From
universally beloved ace commentor / photographer Ozark Hillbilly:
I took some nice pics this year. Here are a few.
Top pic: Zinnia (there is something particularly striking about this pic)
Great Spangled Fritillary hogging a Zinnia bloom
Bee Balm (this is a favorite pic, not sure exactly why)
Close up of Hydrangea blooms (I like the weave of stems in the background)
I do not know this flower, it came in a wildflower mix and is not native to the Ozarks
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings