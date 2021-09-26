Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Lovely, Just Lovely

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Lovely, Just Lovely

38 Comments

Speaking of illegitimate Russian assets…

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Lovely, Just Lovely

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Suzanne

      Remember when they said Obama was pretentious because he ate arugula? I remember that. Vegetables are apparently a commie plot.

      WaterGirl

      I am apparently an idiot because I do not understand the first tweet.

      When the guy who stole your phone saves his selfies on your Google Drive.

      I even clicked on the tweet and I still don’t understand.  No selfies in sight, no story about a stolen phone.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Suzanne:

      Don’t forget the tan suit. Didn’t RWers also complain about Obama using dijon mustard? It’s literally available in every supermarket. It’s not cavia

      I’ll never forget as long as I live conservatives defending Trump as a man of the people by cheaping out by serving greasy fast food during the 2018-2019 shutdown

      Another Scott

      @frosty: Russia is rubbing it in about how beautiful Crimea is, just as someone putting their pictures taken with your phone on your cloud storage would be.

      It’s not the simile I would have used, myself.  ;-)

      HTH!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This “Deep State medical establishment” stuff worries me. It’s only a matter of time until a hospital, doctor’s office, pharmacy, or drive-thru vaccine clinic is targeted by a deranged gunman. These people are disgusting and dangerous

      dmsilev

      Coming soon:

      Do you realize that in addition to vaccinating water, why, there are studies underway to vaccinate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk, ice cream? Ice cream, Mandrake? Children’s ice cream!…You know when vaccination began?…1946. 1946, Mandrake. How does that coincide with your post-war Commie conspiracy, huh? It’s incredibly obvious, isn’t it? A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual, and certainly without any choice. That’s the way your hard-core Commie works. I first became aware of it, Mandrake, during the physical act of love…Yes, a profound sense of fatigue, a feeling of emptiness followed. Luckily I was able to interpret these feelings correctly. Loss of essence. I can assure you it has not recurred, Mandrake. Women…women sense my power, and they seek the life essence. I do not avoid women, Mandrake…but I do deny them my essence.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Suzanne:

       I also remember when the GOP attacked the Fabulous FLOTUS Michelle Obama for trying to make kids’ school lunches healthy.

      If they want to die unvaccinated, malnourished, and uneducated… who are we to stop them?

      I remember that way back when. These are the same people who called her “Michelle Antionette”. And lately I’m right there with you on that last part.

      @Suzanne:

      Oh no. It doesn’t surprise me, now that I think about it. I guess we’ll have to turn hospitals into fortresses next after schools

      Suzanne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): We are already well on our way to turning hospitals into fortresses. Active shooter events are probably one of the five hottest topics I have discussed with my clients in the last five years or so. Healthcare workers are terrified, and they were even before this pandemic.

      Librarian

      I think it’s a great analogy. Russia stealing Crimea is like somebody stealing your phone. I got it the minute I read it.

      NotMax

      Heh. Idly glancing now and again at a very Scottish so-so sitcom on in the background. About one out of every three closed captions someplace within it includes the ‘got no idea what they’re saying’ notation [inaudible], sometimes multiple instances in the same caption.

      Shakti

      @Suzanne:

      Remember when they said Obama was pretentious because he ate arugula? I remember that. Vegetables are apparently a commie plot.

      Reagan famously said ketchup is a vegetable and was against Medicare.

      Vegetables –>fiber –> less constipation better bowel movements –> less gas–>less time on toilet–>less time reading phone right wing tracts–>more people can use the bathroom—>greater access to bathroom –>communism

       

      Vegetables –>fiber –> less constipation better bowel movements –> less gas–>less time on toilet–>longer life for more people—>more demands on public resources–>more demands for equitable distribution–>less money in health care industry–>more people using medicare–>socialized medicine–>communism

      JAFD

      @frosty:

       Well, I got the joke quickly, and thought it funny, but as half my ancestors came from a land immediately West of Ukraine, I’m sorta ‘clued into’ that area.
      IOW, where the archtypical ‘Polish joke’ depends on the character not having knowledge of the situation, this humor depends on understanding the background.

      Ken

      I would be more troubled that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn apparently believes everything he reads on the internet, if I hadn’t already suspected that.

      Jeffro

      Why are so many ReQuplicans’ brains so severely broken?

      seriously.  Is it nervous breakdowns, is it prion disease, …?

      sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Flynn, pillow guy…were they THAT invested in a white Christian theocracy x grift-o-matic machine?

      Cameron

      @Ken: If you want to see how far things can fall apart, check out what Pat Lang posts nowadays.  I followed him for years, because I knew I would learn things from an intelligent, skilled, and informed person.  Full -blown wingnuttery now.

      sdhays

      @Jeffro: I think it’s decades of increasingly dominant propaganda, primarily Fox News. They were initially ginning up the rubes to sail to power, and then they got caught up in their own self-perpetuating shit windmill and have lost the plot. They’ve been increasingly successful at silencing (in their own sphere) anything that contradicts what they want to be true, and now they’ve lost the plot.

      They’ve lost the ability to discern whether something is likely bullshit or not.

