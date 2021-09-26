Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Happy 'Whew, We're Still Here' Day…

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Happy ‘Whew, We’re Still Here’ Day…

Raise your hand, fellow boomers, if this was the stuff of your childhood nightmares…

    29Comments

    4. 4.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Pick this one up

      Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safet

       

      On the frequency of these mistakes

      I was able to obtain thousands of pages through the Freedom of Information Act to write the book that revealed these details, and also to do interviews with people who designed the weapons, people who handled them routinely, who told me these stories. It’s quite extraordinary how much was suppressed.

      If you look at the Pentagon’s official list of how many nuclear weapons accidents, serious accidents, we have — what they call “broken arrows” — the list contains 32 accidents. But I was able to obtain a document through the Freedom of Information Act that said just between the years 1950 and 1968, there were more than 1,000 accidents involving nuclear weapons. And many of the serious accidents I found don’t even appear on the Pentagon’s list. So I’m sure there were many more that I was unable to uncover that occurred.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      There are multiple missing nuclear warheads. There is a H-bomb buried in the ocean sediment off Savannah, GA (Tybee Island incident). Nuclear torpedoes from the sinking of the USS Scorpion. The Soviet Golf submarine (K-129) the CIA partially raised in Project Azorian supposedly had nuclear torpedoes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      Still can’t believe CBS is broadcasting Big Brother instead of the Tony Awards.

      If you are getting the Paramount free trial to watch, don’t forget to cancel during the show. You still get the 7 free days.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      Thank you, Col. Petrov. I always have thought that we haven’t blundered into The BIg One due to well-placed sanity on both sides.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      A really dumb guy once asked, “What’s the point of having nuclear weapons if you’re not willing to use them?”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dr. bloor

      @WaterGirl:  In this context, ignorance is not necessarily “bliss,” but reppressing an ongoing awareness of the tightrope our species is walking does keep you from going stark raving insane.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      As a Boomer growing up just outside the Beltway, my classmates and I figured that if there was a nuclear war, we’d be vaporized before we knew anything was going on, and largely stopped worrying about it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cermet

      The worse part of the Scorpion (Nuclear Attack Sub), was it was sunk by its own Torpedo; while the Navy unofficially acknowledges they heard the whole incident so they know the details – through an accident a torpedo was activated (the propellant ignited) threatening to incinerate the crew, so the Captain launched the torpedo, turned the sub 180, and ran like hell hoping to get out of range when the torpedo went active (search mode and armed.) Obviously, they failed. That is the story I read about that disaster.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      :)

      Review: "Let me tell you I was bitterly disappointed to learn that this book is, in fact, an instructional guide to the profitable husbandry of ducks as a craft. There is not one sliver of insight about holding ducks accountable for their crimes against humanity, Earth or God." pic.twitter.com/MtU200dbdg— Schroder (@outspanned) September 21, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anne Laurie

      @lowtechcyclist: As a Boomer growing up just outside the Beltway, my classmates and I figured that if there was a nuclear war, we’d be vaporized before we knew anything was going on, and largely stopped worrying about it.

      In 1962 or so, a classmate asked our second-grade teacher why we weren’t doing the ‘duck & cover’ drills they’d seen on tv.  Sister John Edwards replied that, since we were living in the Bronx, our first notice of a nuclear attack by the Godless communists would be a flash of light as we were vaporized.  Therefore, our best & only practical preparation for such an event was to keep our souls in a state of sinlessness at all times, just in case.

      For some reason, I found this insufficiently comforting, when it came to theories of nuclear deterrence.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I spent most of 1983 – 1985 worried about nuclear war. Especially after reagan’s hot mic moment about bombing the russians.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer: On principle, I will not sign up for their service in order to get something that should be on TV. Even if it doesn’t cost me money, I think that’s a bad direction to go in and I don’t want to support it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      @Another Scott: I think that’s one of Willy Loman’s sons.

      Staying out of the thread above so I don’t get nervous about not being able to get a booster. Like the vaccine, it will happen when it happens. BJ is like “keeping up with the Joneses.”

      Reply

