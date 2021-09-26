Just past midnight today in 1983, thanks to “a funny feeling in my gut,” 44 year-old Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov’s calm assessment that a satellite warning of the launch of five US Minuteman ICBMs was a false alarm likely averted a catastrophic nuclear war. https://t.co/J5MrBr3XAO pic.twitter.com/2sPO4KDqON
— Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) September 26, 2021
Raise your hand, fellow boomers, if this was the stuff of your childhood nightmares…
You either die a hero or live long enough to become the soviet’s scapegoat pic.twitter.com/JyfmhgnS4I
— TomHardly030585721774 (@HardlyRealTom) September 26, 2021
Petrov died in May 2017 in Moscow of hypostatic pneumonia. He was 77. https://t.co/A0BfZRwprL
— Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) September 26, 2021
Today is also the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. When Col. Petrov was confronted with what turned out to be a false alarm 38 years ago, there were more than 59,300 nuclear weapons worldwide. Today, there are about 13,100. https://t.co/bIPBRBg1EB
— Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) September 26, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings