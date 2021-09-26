It’s still hot here in the swamp, but the air is a little cooler and drier than it was last week. We went exploring by boat earlier and noticed some color in the leaves:

Signs of fall in the cypress leaves! pic.twitter.com/3xOPNOIhCR — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) September 26, 2021

Kingfishers were out and about:

We also saw this amazing escargot lunch:

Lucky break — stumbled onto a real National Geographic scene with this juvie female Snail Kite (I think) snacking on a snail delivered by a parent. #birds pic.twitter.com/WUdqe6UE73 — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) September 26, 2021

If I were a better photographer, I’d have managed to capture a scene when three (possibly four) birds where flying at each other and squabbling over a snail. I’m pretty sure what we saw was a parent delivering a snail to one of two mostly grown chicks, neither of which displayed a sufficient level of gratitude, IMO.

Sharper than a serpent’s tooth, etc. Open thread!