Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

It’s still hot here in the swamp, but the air is a little cooler and drier than it was last week. We went exploring by boat earlier and noticed some color in the leaves:

Kingfishers were out and about:

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 12

We also saw this amazing escargot lunch:

If I were a better photographer, I’d have managed to capture a scene when three (possibly four) birds where flying at each other and squabbling over a snail. I’m pretty sure what we saw was a parent delivering a snail to one of two mostly grown chicks, neither of which displayed a sufficient level of gratitude, IMO.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 11

Sharper than a serpent’s tooth, etc. Open thread!

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      Landscape mode on the videos, for the love of God! Portrait is for people yelling on TikTok.

      That s aid, great swamp pics, Betty.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Doc Sardonic

      People that say Florida has no fall color, have never seen a river swamp in October. When the cypress, sweet gum and others I have forgotten names for start turning and reflecting on the stillness of the river, it brings a sense of peace I can’t describe. I think I need to return to the water, maybe then I will be able to rest.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s not Betty specifically; it’s endemic on the Web. You see all of these videos where only the middle third is useful and you miss side detail. Like the sky/​ceiling or the ground/​floor is going to change?

      Sorry, rantings of an aspect-ratio purist here. I don’t like it either when old movies or TV shows get stretched to wide-screen mode.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Beautiful day in Boston. Going out for real fried clams tonight, then flying home tomorrow after a good family weekend reunion.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Like I said, handsome gal. :-)

      I was thinking male because the expression resemblers Tikka’s do not fuck with me look.

      I always admire that that, as it’s a trait I do not have.

      I can pull out a do not fuck with me voice when needed, which I developed when I managed my IT group and one of my coworkers was getting the runaround on a tech support call with a vendor.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: Don’t forget the videos that are shot at some random angle. I don’t know if they’re trying for a Dutch angle, or for a Batman 66 villain’s lair look, but it comes off as “how does this thing work?”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      @Ken:

      This is reminding me that I have thought about getting a selfie stick for my Samsung Galaxy S10e phone. Not that I want to take selfies, but because I would like to take more videos. I do it rarely—mostly of the niece and nephew—and I am usually surprised at how well they turn out. It’s amazing that I have more capabilities on my phone than I did as a wannabe indie filmmaker back in college. Of course that was a hundred years ago, but still.

      So, anyone, recommendations on selfie sticks or “video mounts” or whatever for cell phones?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Quinerly

      Sitting at a very Covid aware microbrewery in Mancos, Co. Outside. A very hoppy lPA is my newest friend. Open mic afternoon here. Second live music I have heard since 2/2020 on that last NM trip. Been on the road for a little over 3 weeks. Heading to Santa Fe on 10/1. JoJo las Orejas sez, “Qué viaje tan largo y extraño ha sido.”“Mama” sez, “JoJo is a bed hog who likes his CO doggie hemp treats probably too much.” 😈

      Reply

