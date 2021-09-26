Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Sept. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Sept. 25-26

(If you want to add the name of a loved one lost to COVID, here’s the website.)

How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be…

Wall Street is taking notice. The average forecast among analysts for Moderna’s 2022 revenue has jumped 35% since President Joe Biden laid out his booster plan in mid-August.

Most of the vaccinations so far in the U.S. have come from Pfizer, which developed its shot with Germany’s BioNTech, and Moderna. They have inoculated about 99 million and 68 million people, respectively. Johnson & Johnson is third with about 14 million people.

No one knows yet how many people will get the extra shots. But Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen expects boosters alone to bring in about $26 billion in global sales next year for Pfizer and BioNTech and around $14 billion for Moderna if they are endorsed for nearly all Americans…

Drugmakers are also developing COVID-19 shots that target certain variants of the virus, and say people might need annual shots like the ones they receive for the flu. All of that could make the vaccines a major recurring source of revenue…

This bodes well for future vaccine development, noted Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan.

Vaccines normally are nowhere near as profitable as treatments, Gordon said. But the success of the COVID-19 shots could draw more drugmakers and venture capitalists into the field.

“The vaccine business is more attractive, which, for those of us who are going to need vaccines, is good,” Gordon said.

Tamiflu, but for Covid:

… “Oral antivirals have the potential to not only curtail the duration of one’s covid-19 syndrome, but also have the potential to limit transmission to people in your household if you are sick,” said Timothy Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who has helped pioneer these therapies.

Antivirals are already essential treatments for other viral infections, including hepatitis C and HIV. One of the best known is Tamiflu, the widely prescribed pill that can shorten the duration of influenza and reduce the risk of hospitalization if given quickly.

The medications, developed to treat and prevent viral infections in people and animals, work differently depending on the type. But they can be engineered to boost the immune system to fight infection, block receptors so viruses can’t enter healthy cells, or lower the amount of active virus in the body.

At least three promising antivirals for covid are being tested in clinical trials, with results expected as soon as late fall or winter, said Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is overseeing antiviral development….

Like the monoclonal antibodies, antiviral pills would be no substitute for vaccination, said Griffin. They would be another tool to fight covid. “It’s nice to have another option,” he said.

One challenge in developing antiviral drugs quickly has been recruiting enough participants for the clinical trials, each of which needs to enroll many hundreds of people, said Dr. Elizabeth Duke, a Fred Hutch research associate overseeing its molnupiravir trial.

Participants must be unvaccinated and enrolled in the trial within five days of a positive covid test. Any given day, interns make 100 calls to newly covid-positive people in the Seattle area — and most say no.

“Just generally speaking, there’s a lot of mistrust about the scientific process,” Duke said. “And some of the people are saying kind of nasty things to the interns.”…

Which doesn’t mean these same *still* unvaccinated people won’t demand a free lifetime supply of TamiCovid, the minute it should come on the market…

Familiar tactics to anyone who’s dealt with ailing, aging pets:

There are still plenty of eligible Americans who haven’t been able to get vaccinated, even if those people aren’t the white suburbanites getting so much media attention:

    18Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: taking the weekend off
      NYSDOH says 251 new cases.
      I ventured out to have my blood work done yesterday; they had a limit of 8 people in the waiting room and everybody beyond that had to wait in their cars for a call to come in. Thankfully everybody was masked.  Here’s hoping I wasn’t exposed.

      satby

      The cold civil war in this country has heated up thanks to the pandemic. Every freaking day working with the public includes hostile encounters of various degrees now, even in the doctor’s office. My low level experiences with it are enraging and exhausting; I can’t even imagine how hospital staff are hanging on. The ramifications of this, between the deaths and the abuse, will be medical staffing shortages lasting decades.

      lowtechcyclist

      If one of those anti-vax protests were happening near me, I’d make a sign saying, “WE are losing our freedoms, because YOU won’t get your damned shots.”

      ETA: And as an old Jesus freak myself, I’m mad as hell at the anti-vax evangelicals who seem to have forgotten about loving your neighbor as yourself.  “Who was neighbor to this man?” Jesus asked at the end of the parable of the good Samaritan.  Which evangelicals are going to get vaxxed to be neighbor to the overworked and abused hospital workers? The kids under 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet?  The adults who for genuine medical reasons can’t get vaxxed?

      All too few, it seems.  The rest, their alleged faith is a sham. Fuck ’em.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/25 China reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 5 new domestic confirmed cases. 17 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 429 active domestic confirmed cases & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian did not report any new domestic positive cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 182 active domestic confirmed cases (61 mild, 119 moderate & 2 critical) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Xianyou County). Fengting Township (except for 7 villages) remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 5 zones, 1 residential compound, 1 residential building, 1 school, 1 community & 7 villages are currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou did not report any domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed cases (including 1 serious & 1 critical transferred to hospital at Xiamen) in the city. 1 zone & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk. 4 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 5 new domestic confirmed case (mild, all at Tong’an District), all traced close contacts. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 221 active domestic confirmed cases (57 mild, 160 moderate & 4 serious) in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 5 villages, 1 zone & 2 communities & 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There have been 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) reported in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen. 1 community remains at Medium Risk

      Heilongjiang Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 38 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all moderate; 1 each at Bayan & Mulan County & 1 at Songbei District), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 37 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (34 at Bayan County & 1 each at Mulan County, Nan’gang District & Songbei District). The city has completed 2 rounds of mass screening, while the epicenter township at Bayan County have completed 4 rounds. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 5 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk. 6 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Beilin District), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & members of the same family. More than 10 positive cases at Harbin had recent travel history to Suihua, including attending several weddings.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Hunan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Zhangjiajie

      At Henan Province there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/25, China reported 20 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 12 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 10 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Mongolia & Saudi Arabia, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mozambique (via Nairobi); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France & the UK
      • Yangjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines; 
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national returning from the DRC (via Paris CdG)  & Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Mexico & 1 each from Italy & Uganda
      • Nanning in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US; the case had arrived at Shanghai on 8/26, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 9/9 the case returned to Nanning & was placed under medical surveillance (but apparently not quarantine), tested negative 2 further times before testing positive on 9/25; the case is preliminarily deemed imported, 5 traced close contacts have tested negative, a further 17,704 individuals deemed at risk have been swabbed & 110 environmental samples collected, 16,343 swab & 108 environmental samples have been processed & tested negative; probably a recovered case shedding dead viral fragments
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the Netherlands

      Overall in China, 36 confirmed cases recovered (19 imported), 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases (both imported), & 583 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,013 active confirmed cases in the country (524 imported), 12 in serious condition (4 imported), 350 active asymptomatic cases (340 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 19,775 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/25, 2,197.689M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 3.222M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/26, Hong Kong reported 8 new positive cases, all imported (7 had been fully vaccinated).

      On 9/25, Macau reported 2 new positive cases, both domestic (Nepalese security guards), connected imported cases. The city has commenced mass screening of all residents.

      mrmoshpotato

      Britain’s Conservative government is hoping a combination of relatively high vaccination rates and common-sense behavior will keep a lid on coronavirus infections this fall and winter and avoid the need for restrictive measures.

      “Common-sense behavior” What kinda BS phrase is that?

      How about throwing Flobalob, Farage, and the whole damn party into the Sun?

      Cermet

      First off, I don’t give a flying “f” that big pharm will make big money on boosters; compare to the costs of ICU care it is not significant. Also, just the pain and suffering reduction is well worth the cost even if we are just talking a few tens of thousand case reductions (break-throughs.)
      Can’t help but think that those getting the Lasker award also richly desire the Nobel soon after.
      As for worrying about people with other vaccination types getting a Pfizer dose, again, who gives a “f”? People are taking deadly drugs against covid and we should worry about an utterly safe vaccine being given as a booster to people because it differs in extremely minor aspects to their original vaccination? Get real.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @satby:

      Not to mention the potential loss of nursing as one of the most trusted professions in the US. That’s taken years and decades to build, all wiped out by insane disinformation and misinformatio

      Hope you’re doing alright btw

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      The ramifications of this, between the deaths and the abuse, will be medical staffing shortages lasting decades. 

      Yup.  Already stressful as the jobs are, no one’s gonna want to have to deal with anti-vax assholes on top of it. *sigh

      NotMax

      @OzarkHillbilly

      Would consider blasting them with some Atomic Rooster.

      If I had a boombox.

      Start to scream, shout for help
      There is no one by your side
      To forget what is done
      Seems so hard to carry on

      Luck is false, that it’s near
      Bring yourself to understand
      It’s your fate or what’s cast
      Point a finger at yourself
      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 13,104 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,198,235 cases. It also reports 228 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 25,159 deaths – 1.14% of the cumulative reported total, 1.25% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.91.

      850 confirmed cases are in ICU, 365 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 20,971 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 1,989,512 patients recovered – 90.5% of the cumulative reported total.

      12 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,413 clusters. 1,185 clusters are currently active; 4,228 clusters are now inactive.

      13,096 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,941 local cases: 105 in clusters, 1,062 close-contact screenings, and 1,774 other screenings. Selangor reports 1,554 local cases: 149 in clusters, 862 close-contact screenings, and 543 other screenings.

      Johor reports 1,455 cases: 200 in clusters, 678 close-contact screenings, and 577 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,206 cases: 28 in clusters, 845 close-contact screenings, and 333 other screenings. Sabah reports 1,078 cases: 36 in clusters, 611 close-contact screenings, and 431 other screenings.

      Perak reports 994 cases: 124 in clusters, 445 close-contact screenings, and 425 other screenings. Penang reports 955 cases: 27 in clusters, 410 close-contact screenings, and 518 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 721 cases: four in clusters, 490 close-contact screenings, and 227 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 685 cases: one in a cluster, 549 close-contact screenings, and 135 other screenings. Pahang reports 604 cases: 117 in clusters, 386 close-contact screenings, and 101 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 362 cases: 29 in clusters, 135 close-contact screenings, and 198 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 270 cases: two in clusters, 131 close-contact screenings, and 137 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 163 local cases: 93 close-contact screenings and 70 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 80 cases: 48 close-contact screenings and 32 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 24 cases: 13 close-contact screenings and 11 other screenings. Labuan reports four cases: three in clusters and one other screening.

      Eight new cases today are imported: four in Selangor, two in Sarawak, and two in Negeri Sembilan.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 259,141 doses of vaccine on 25th September: 114,618 first doses and 144,523 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 42,106,397 doses administered: 22,715,503 first doses and 19,481,412 second doses. 69.6% of the population have received their first dose, while 59.7% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply

