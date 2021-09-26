I’m in the shadow of the Washington monument looking out at 676,286 flags on the day this pandemic became the largest mass casualty event in American history. I didn’t realize families of those lost wrote personal messages on flags. It hurts to read. Here are some.THREAD pic.twitter.com/kEfgQHZnb0 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) September 21, 2021



…

If you can get to DC to see this powerful installation, please do. The flags will be displayed until Oct 3. For those who can’t make it, I hope my photos give you a sense of its power. Think about those lost. Hold their memory close. Let prevent more Americans from dying.END pic.twitter.com/NxVT2w5EH2 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) September 21, 2021



(If you want to add the name of a loved one lost to COVID, here’s the website.)

Booster logistics: States begin the complex task of providing Pfizer booster shots to designated eligible groups. Among the challenges: making sure recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines know they're not yet eligible https://t.co/fPnYKyk4B9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

Billions more in profit are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. How much manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be. https://t.co/Synff6yfYq — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2021

… How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be… Wall Street is taking notice. The average forecast among analysts for Moderna’s 2022 revenue has jumped 35% since President Joe Biden laid out his booster plan in mid-August. Most of the vaccinations so far in the U.S. have come from Pfizer, which developed its shot with Germany’s BioNTech, and Moderna. They have inoculated about 99 million and 68 million people, respectively. Johnson & Johnson is third with about 14 million people. No one knows yet how many people will get the extra shots. But Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen expects boosters alone to bring in about $26 billion in global sales next year for Pfizer and BioNTech and around $14 billion for Moderna if they are endorsed for nearly all Americans… Drugmakers are also developing COVID-19 shots that target certain variants of the virus, and say people might need annual shots like the ones they receive for the flu. All of that could make the vaccines a major recurring source of revenue… This bodes well for future vaccine development, noted Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan. Vaccines normally are nowhere near as profitable as treatments, Gordon said. But the success of the COVID-19 shots could draw more drugmakers and venture capitalists into the field. “The vaccine business is more attractive, which, for those of us who are going to need vaccines, is good,” Gordon said.

A patient in the ER just asked me for a booster shot. Unfortunately she was very confused. Because her oxygen was low. Because she had severe Covid. Because she never had her first vaccine dose. Our top priority must remain vaccinating those who haven’t yet gotten their shots. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) September 25, 2021

Impossible to read this as anything other than an utter failure. pic.twitter.com/oscif0YMsB — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) September 24, 2021

Everyone in my feed is chattering about who gets boosters first in the US but I'm just thinking about who in the world gets first doses last. https://t.co/GXzeUMcrWt — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) September 24, 2021

Health workers in India’s Himachal Pradesh overcome the challenge of steep topography, walking for hours or days to reach remote villages and administer COVID-19 vaccine doses https://t.co/1agNJELPEw pic.twitter.com/a2jjukUOSC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate https://t.co/5fxhTLLFZP pic.twitter.com/YLwZgC3Zjk — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise in virus cases https://t.co/oFXUeahCo5 pic.twitter.com/l8T2hOjNJu — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2021

Hope collides with doubt, while covid deaths soar, in the E.U.’s least-vaccinated country https://t.co/EVnp1bdP1b — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2021

Britain's Conservative government is hoping a combination of relatively high vaccination rates and common-sense behavior will keep a lid on coronavirus infections this fall and winter and avoid the need for restrictive measures. By @JillLawless https://t.co/r3sGNhR0iV — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 26, 2021

Covid-19: Ireland ends mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers https://t.co/PXadxYJJ3f — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 25, 2021

A train carrying COVID-19 vaccines along with doctors and nurses to administer them is on a three-month journey to small towns and poorer parts of South Africa, which has the continent’s highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. https://t.co/CBYv8WowBk — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) September 25, 2021

A daily pill to treat Covid could be just months away. The short-term antiviral regimen in clinical trials is designed to begin right after diagnosis & could prevent symptom development. Antivirals are already essential for other infections, such as flu https://t.co/euNDw5ojTi pic.twitter.com/lwDIca6e6H — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 25, 2021



Tamiflu, but for Covid:

… “Oral antivirals have the potential to not only curtail the duration of one’s covid-19 syndrome, but also have the potential to limit transmission to people in your household if you are sick,” said Timothy Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who has helped pioneer these therapies. Antivirals are already essential treatments for other viral infections, including hepatitis C and HIV. One of the best known is Tamiflu, the widely prescribed pill that can shorten the duration of influenza and reduce the risk of hospitalization if given quickly. The medications, developed to treat and prevent viral infections in people and animals, work differently depending on the type. But they can be engineered to boost the immune system to fight infection, block receptors so viruses can’t enter healthy cells, or lower the amount of active virus in the body. At least three promising antivirals for covid are being tested in clinical trials, with results expected as soon as late fall or winter, said Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is overseeing antiviral development…. Like the monoclonal antibodies, antiviral pills would be no substitute for vaccination, said Griffin. They would be another tool to fight covid. “It’s nice to have another option,” he said. One challenge in developing antiviral drugs quickly has been recruiting enough participants for the clinical trials, each of which needs to enroll many hundreds of people, said Dr. Elizabeth Duke, a Fred Hutch research associate overseeing its molnupiravir trial. Participants must be unvaccinated and enrolled in the trial within five days of a positive covid test. Any given day, interns make 100 calls to newly covid-positive people in the Seattle area — and most say no. “Just generally speaking, there’s a lot of mistrust about the scientific process,” Duke said. “And some of the people are saying kind of nasty things to the interns.”…

Which doesn’t mean these same *still* unvaccinated people won’t demand a free lifetime supply of TamiCovid, the minute it should come on the market…

Another MS drug class causes concern for Covid vaccination. Vaccine effectiveness may be reduced in MS patients on S1P modulators. Earlier, reduced antibody responses were found for those treated w/ anti-CD20 therapies. No problems w/ Mavenclad or Aubagio https://t.co/kk0En9Dcxx pic.twitter.com/uxhs99hZyv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 25, 2021

Very good Q&A on #Covid boosters with @celinegounder.

We got blinded by the ~95% VE the mRNA vaccines showed against all infection in the first couple of months. We're not going to hold that & chasing it with boosters isn't viable.

h/t @rkhamsi https://t.co/UPFgMt9Cjm — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 25, 2021

Is a cloth mask good enough to face #DeltaVariant? Some European airlines have banned cloth masks during air travel—favoring surgical masks. Infectious diseases expert, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UC San Francisco, also recommends them https://t.co/tGDHPv8wsJ pic.twitter.com/BfbYIM0Lta — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021

Vaccine pioneers win 2021 #LaskerAward The American "Nobel" prize given to scientists whose research is the basis of mRNA vaccines now used in #COVID19 vaccines by Pfizer & Moderna.https://t.co/inMoHfEGoK #Lasker2021 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) September 25, 2021

Familiar tactics to anyone who’s dealt with ailing, aging pets:

National Zoo’s covid-infected lions and tigers won’t eat their meat, so zookeepers are trying goat cheese and chicken broth https://t.co/flNwZfWqgj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2021

There are still plenty of eligible Americans who haven’t been able to get vaccinated, even if those people aren’t the white suburbanites getting so much media attention:

The unvaccinated but willing account for approximately 10% of the U.S. population, according to a report last month. Immunizing this group could be critical to attaining herd immunity and protecting those disproportionately affected by the pandemic. https://t.co/19Qw8RybZt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2021

Nearly 100 free and charitable clinics across the country, which services uninsured or underinsured people, have forged bridges with underserved communities in an initiative dubbed “Project Finish Line,” aiming to vaccinate 1 million hard-to-reach people. https://t.co/19Qw8RybZt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2021

Yesterday we received a message from the hospital COO that the Indiana National Guard Crisis Response Team was deploying to my hospital. The message itself was written from a place of relief, of finally getting help. — Dr. Hedrick (@DrHedrick) September 25, 2021

We can't and won't stop trying to save lives. But right now it's like being at a hospital at the bottom of a cliff that people keep driving over after ignoring reading the signs to stop. — Dr. Hedrick (@DrHedrick) September 25, 2021

'A serious issue:' New Mexico health officials suspect 2 people are dead from ivermectin poisoning. Acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the unnamed people died after taking the anti-parasitic, one of whom was already dealing w/ severe Covid https://t.co/WrTYSKxjWF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 25, 2021

A U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked a New York City mandate requiring all school teachers and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 just days before it was to take effect https://t.co/SPjPZSfRnk pic.twitter.com/3RFjJHVafc — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2021

NY considers using National Guard & medical personnel from other states to replace anti-vaxxer healthcare workers who refuse state order to get vaccinated https://t.co/3hqFIHvj8a — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2021