At this point in the pandemic, this is what vaccine hesitancy looks like for a lot of people and @elspethreeve got to the heart of it in Missouri. Very worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/poubh6gpdV — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) September 9, 2021

Think about it: That CNN piece about the Ozarks and the vaccine is heavily about peer pressure and community norms. If you *mandate* it, you might finally create an out for people who secretly want it to say: "Look, I'm with you, I don't want it, but it's required, so…" — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 9, 2021

======

A quick thread: ⁰It’s hard to explain just how radicalized ivermectin and antivax Facebook groups have become in the last few weeks. They’re now telling people who get COVID to avoid the ICU and treat themselves, often by nebulizing hydrogen peroxide. So, how did we get here? — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2021

Facebook bans explicit antivaxx groups, but they don’t ban groups for quack “cures” that antivaxxers push instead. So in the last couple of months, Ivermectin groups have become the new hubs for antivaxx messaging. But there’s a problem: Ivermectin, by itself, isn’t working. The number of people in these ivermectin groups have exploded. So has the number of people in the groups who have contracted COVID, since the groups are largely filled with unvaccinated people seeking “alternative therapies.” So they developed a makeshift “protocol.”

Obviously, keep taking the ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the ivermectin groups say. But also gargle iodine. Buy a nebulizer and inhale food-grade hydrogen peroxide. Anything but the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/66ArbDcBXO — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2021





They’ve developed elaborate conspiracy theories about doctors and nurses in the process. They believe ventilators and remdesivir are secretly drowning patients’ lungs, not COVID itself. QAnon boards have begun calling hospitals to harass workers for not prescribing ivermectin. pic.twitter.com/LysnALGTsm — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2021

Here's the full story about "vigilante medicine" on ivermectin Facebook. Antivaxxers are starting to wrap doctors and ICUs into their dark conspiracy theories, as they suffer at home with ad-hoc COVID treatments that don't work. I hope you read it.https://t.co/pgghH6WrBu — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 24, 2021

======

From a long, heavily annotated thread:

This is yet another game-changer in understanding origins of covid-19! https://t.co/DXhPae9Qhr — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) September 18, 2021

Since the outbreak, & especially in the last few weeks/months after the @WHO origins report, there’s been a series of significant new papers/preprints/analyses supporting a “natural” origin of wildlife spillover, possibly via an intermediate mammalian host as per SARS. 3/ — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) September 18, 2021

2nd, new evidence that live animals of the type that carry CoVs were present in the Wuhan markets (including Huanan). Evidence not available at time of WHO report, but thankfully published here https://t.co/lFA3ueSjTr 5/ — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) September 18, 2021



….

In my opinion, the scientific evidence coming through is exactly what most of us in the field expected. We need to continue the hard work on all sides, but at the same time it should be “science not speculation” that leads us! https://t.co/Jw3aB4elcu 19/ — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) September 18, 2021

======

… The number of Americans who are dying every 36 hours from Covid now surpasses the total number of U.S. soldiers who were killed during 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan. It’s an entirely preventable crisis, yet it rages because we have people like the red state restaurant owner who is kicking out patrons if they refuse to take off their masks. It’s pure nihilism. The mindless behavior is hard to describe, and the rest of the world must be looking on in slack-jawed astonishment as Trump voters lead a mad movement powered by Fox News. The network is doing what no other outlet has done in the history of television news — it’s deliberately getting people killed during a public health crisis by feeding eagerly gullible red state viewers a mountain of lies. From PizzaGate, to QAnon, to the current anti-vaccine and anti-mask hysteria, the GOP has been brainwashed. It’s no secret — lots of victims openly admit it. Still, the press shies away, nervous about offending conservatives by portraying them as mindless zombies being easily duped about a miraculously safe and effective vaccine. (It’s the same reason news outlets refused to call Trump a “liar.”) Instead of calling out the Covid zombies, the press coddles them, especially white, Southern ones, depicting them as merely “vaccine hesitant,” “vaccine-reluctant,” or “vaccine skeptics.”… Within the media, there’s lots of tsk-tsking commentary about vaccine “misinformation.” But the press continues to look away from the consequences of mass brainwashing —millions of Americans believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus. And they’re lashing out in public, staging deranged acts of civil disobedience, often inside restaurants and at local school board meetings, where the white-rage screaming and name-calling commences… Brainwashing itsn’t typically a topic that’s covered when dissecting mainstream American politics. Sadly, it needs to be. And fast.

======

COVID Update: How big a problem will future variants be? I got an update from several top scientists. 1/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) September 7, 2021