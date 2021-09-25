Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

People are complicated. Love is not.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The willow is too close to the house.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The revolution will be supervised.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Pandemic Will Remain A Hot Topic for the Foreseeable Future, Unfortunately

The Pandemic Will Remain A Hot Topic for the Foreseeable Future, Unfortunately

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: ,

======

Facebook bans explicit antivaxx groups, but they don’t ban groups for quack “cures” that antivaxxers push instead.

So in the last couple of months, Ivermectin groups have become the new hubs for antivaxx messaging.

But there’s a problem: Ivermectin, by itself, isn’t working.

The number of people in these ivermectin groups have exploded.

So has the number of people in the groups who have contracted COVID, since the groups are largely filled with unvaccinated people seeking “alternative therapies.”

So they developed a makeshift “protocol.”


======

From a long, heavily annotated thread:


….

======

The number of Americans who are dying every 36 hours from Covid now surpasses the total number of U.S. soldiers who were killed during 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan. It’s an entirely preventable crisis, yet it rages because we have people like the red state restaurant owner who is kicking out patrons if they refuse to take off their masks. It’s pure nihilism.

The mindless behavior is hard to describe, and the rest of the world must be looking on in slack-jawed astonishment as Trump voters lead a mad movement powered by Fox News. The network is doing what no other outlet has done in the history of television news — it’s deliberately getting people killed during a public health crisis by feeding eagerly gullible red state viewers a mountain of lies.

From PizzaGate, to QAnon, to the current anti-vaccine and anti-mask hysteria, the GOP has been brainwashed. It’s no secret — lots of victims openly admit it. Still, the press shies away, nervous about offending conservatives by portraying them as mindless zombies being easily duped about a miraculously safe and effective vaccine. (It’s the same reason news outlets refused to call Trump a “liar.”)

Instead of calling out the Covid zombies, the press coddles them, especially white, Southern ones, depicting them as merely “vaccine hesitant,” “vaccine-reluctant,” or “vaccine skeptics.”…

Within the media, there’s lots of tsk-tsking commentary about vaccine “misinformation.” But the press continues to look away from the consequences of mass brainwashing —millions of Americans believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus. And they’re lashing out in public, staging deranged acts of civil disobedience, often inside restaurants and at local school board meetings, where the white-rage screaming and name-calling commences…

Brainwashing itsn’t typically a topic that’s covered when dissecting mainstream American politics. Sadly, it needs to be. And fast.

======

Quick review. Viruses continually mutate but can only mutate when they replicate. And so far we’re giving SARS-CoV-2 plenty of opportunities to replicate. 2/

Most mutations aren’t worth noting. They don’t increase hospitalizations. They don’t increase infectiousness. And they don’t cause problems for prior immunity. 3/

A fallacy pushed by anti-vaxxers is that vaccinations cause mutations.

It’s false. The more unvaccinated people, the more replication within cells as people mount a slow immune response— the more chances for the virus to mutate. 4/

So far the variants of concern that have taken hold in countries around the world have followed 1 of 2 paths for more cell replication— either evading vaccines or spreading more easily.

But so far none of these variants have combined both problems— evasiveness & contagiousness.5

Think of one path as going broad to more people (a more contagious variant is harder to catch) and another path as going deep (within a single individual to more cells).

One that had mutations to be the most rapidly growing & most evasive would be the most concerning. 6/

The vaccines that have caused the most trouble for vaccines in vitro & in reality (Beta, Iota, Delta+, Mu) have so far been outcompeted by the variants that spread more rapidly (Alpha and now Delta). 7/

Problematic variants that can’t grow as fast as Delta will be only a limited problem.

When we read about a Mu (0.1%) being a problem for vaccines, if it can’t outcompete Delta, it won’t take hold. 8/

So Delta, oddly, is defeating variants that would be more challenging for vaccines (and also monoclonals).

And until a variant that causes problems for the vaccine also spreads faster than Delta, it won’t become dominant. 9/

As an aside, Delta causes some problems for the vaccine but in a different way— because it replicates more virus so quickly that w/ lower antibody levels, immune response often isn’t fast enough to prevent symptoms. Cellular immunity does kick if to prevent hospitalizations. 10/

So why hasn’t a variant come along that has both negative characteristics? Will it?

The answer to the first question is largely randomness. There’s no reason why both types of mutations can’t exist in the same virus variant. 11/

The more opportunity, the more random things will happen. So it’s also the length of time of the pandemic, the spread & the too slow, too low vaccination rates that increases the odds. 12/

Will it happen?

We don’t know but we do know that vaccinating the globe and the US more quickly will reduce the odds.

In the scheme of viruses Delta already replicates very fast. Not close to measles, but arguably comparable to chicken pox. That’s a tall order for a mutant. 13/

So we could expect to see a lot of “problematic” mutations for the vaccines that never amount to much because Delta crushes them.

But what happens if we do see one that’s vaccine evasive that Delta doesn’t outcompete— or at least leaves room for it in some regions? 14/

There are a few key ingredients that must be ready: surveillance, vaccine development, regulatory & scaled manufacturing/distribution. 15/

We’ve taken a big step forward in surveillance with the CDC’s new forecasting center. Genetic sequencing need to occur however in many more regions of the US than it does now.

Countries around the world are also improving their ability to spot variants quickly. 16/

Once we identify a new variant, we can test its effectiveness against vaccines in the lab. If one is an evasive mutation, within 100 days we should have the capability to develop a new specialized booster.

By that time we should know if the variant is outcompeting Delta. 17/

Over the course of the year the Biden Admin has put together a pandemic resiliency plan that should allow for the rapid production & distribution of vaccines for new variants & new viruses.

The aim is 100 days for a vaccine & 100 days for full production. 19/

200 days sounds like a long time but if we have good surveillance & begin right away, remember how long it could be before a mutation is discovered & its proliferation depending on the origin. 20/

If the original COVID started circulating in China in the 4th quarter last year, it months before it started to spread significantly around the Earth globe asia-australia .

If we are developing vaccines at pace, it could end up being only a short spike in most countries before a vax is ready. 21/

This will undoubtedly mean suffering in the place of the variant’s origin. And a lot of logistics (imagine a whole new global rollout). We will need to get better & better at it.

And of course each time face anew the challenges of vaccine hesitancy. 22/

Along with the development of an oral anti-viral, we are building the arsenal as a globe & as individuals to manage new variants but we have to use them.

Right now Delta is the devil we know. And while not our friend, it is at least the enemy of our enemy.

If we don’t want to deal with worse variants we know how to reduce the odds. Slow the spread. Accelerate global vaccinations. Take its potential seriously. /end

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AnonPhenom
  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • CarolPW
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Eolirin
  • FlyingToaster
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • J R in WV
  • jeffreyw
  • Josie
  • marcopolo
  • Mo MacArbie
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • Raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • The Dangerman
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      While I don’t want to give Facebook money, I don’t understand why we can’t target these groups with anti-brainwashing ads. Might reach a few people where they are.  The whole point of Facebook is targeted advertising.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NeenerNeener

      I lurk on a celebrity board (I won’t say which one) and I saw the first post over there today promoting Ivermectin and bashing the COVID vaccines. It was totally off topic and nobody challenged it, I hope because they were just ignoring it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      “Every man’s death diminishes me” and all, but I have to say, increasingly my main worry about these auto-Darwinating idiot antivaxxers has been the enormous additional stress they put on healthcare providers and other resources, and now that they’re avoiding healthcare in favor of quack home remedies, well … it’s their lives!

      We are deep, deep into “you can lead a horse to water” (aka “you can’t fix stupid”) territory here.  Even if I thought more should be done for them, I don’t know what realistically could be done.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eolirin

      The biggest problem is that there are enough of these people to throw elections to people who will push this lunacy as public policy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      We just need to vaccine up and move on with our lives

      Too bad it doesn’t work that way in practice.  Even if we vax up, the anti-vaxers can sustain the pandemic and increase the chance the rest of us are hit by breakthrough infections.  We really need to force them to vaccinate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Josie

      I just got an appointment for next Friday at an HEB near my house for my Pfizer booster shot. One of the few good things about Texas is HEB and their responsiveness to community needs. The rest of my family got Moderna, so I’m hoping that will be okayed soon. My middle son has several stents and I am particularly worried about him going in to work every day.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      We just need to vaccine up and move on with our lives, aside from having the Dems back when they impose more mandates.

      We see all over the world that mandates, which are necessary, also create pushback from anti vaxx crazies. Some of them are more than willing to die for their misguided beliefs. And they are willing to take innocents down with them.

      While I don’t want to give Facebook money, I don’t understand why we can’t target these groups with anti-brainwashing ads.

      There is some attempt to do this. The stupid are also stubborn.

      Maybe 20 percent are anti vaxx no matter what. This is also about the portion of the population who will not get the flu vaccine. Mandates reduce this amount somewhat, but a hard core will remain defiant.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore: I agree about forcing.  But until that happens, we just have to take the risks we have to take.  The vaccine greatly reduces the chance of serious illness or death, which is the most you can reasonably ask for at this time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brantl

      Isn’t it amazing how willful and deliberate ignorance and bigotry turn out to be self-lethal? It’s like the scene in Blazing Saddles where Clevon Little holds the gun to his own head.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      I’m not sure I buy what they’re saying about Delta crushing vaccine resistant strains.  Yes, it’s doing that right now because we still have a large enough unvaccinated population that a fast replicating virus can continue to spread primarily among unvaccinated people.  But if we push vaccination rates high enough that sheer speed of replication can’t do the job in the face of that many people being vaccinated, then we create an environment where immune escape can be a more important strategy than transmission speed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mo MacArbie

      @Baud: My own experience at the Book of Faeces seems to be the opposite: for the last week I started getting BS Republican memes “Suggested for you”. Completely out of nowhere. I’ve got a pretty tight bubble over there, so I have no idea where it’s coming from. Perhaps they think I need more balance.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      I agree about the need to continue to live our lives, but I think we’re going to have to continue to live our lives with sensible public health protections (masks, vaccine passports, work from home for eligible people) still in place.  We aren’t going back to the status quo ante any time soon.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cermet

      So this how we and the world handle a true pandemic – not impressed. Only the brilliant work of a fore-sighted scientist and some visionary agencies (looking at the US Gov!) saved us from a world wide disaster. In some ways we dodged a bullet by some great foresight. The next pandemic i truly drought will we be that lucky. Still, time is everything. Hope lessons learned are remembered and applied for the next one.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore: Vaccine passports and work from home aren’t much of a burden, and work from home might be permanent at this point. Masks are more of a pain, so there will need to be some new norms about that.  I think I will continue wearing a mask on crowded transportation settings for the rest of my life.  Just makes sense.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      FlyingToaster

      @The Dangerman: Missouri is too big to be an asylum.

      I grew up with this type of asshole (at the other end of the state).  I often describe it as “a culture moved entirely by spite”.  If there aren’t enough hospital beds in southern Missouri for COVID, there aren’t enough psych ward slots in the entire state for the mean-n-crazy that is the underpinning of every damn social interation.

      These are the people who deny covid while intubated.  You cannot fix them, and you cannot change their minds unless you’re already a member of their tribe (the “shibboleth” problem).  You have to share their spite in order to reach them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      germy

      @Brachiator:

      https://www.theatlantic.com/podcasts/archive/2021/03/jacobson-supreme-court-vaccination/618359/

      Public-health departments would send out teams of vaccinators—very often in the middle of the night—into tenement districts usually inhabited by, you know, immigrant, working-class people. They go door-to-door on these sort of vaccine raids, and they’d inspect the arms of everyone who lived in these homes to see that they had been recently vaccinated, that they had a kind of vaccine scar on their upper arms. In his own community of Cambridge, people are jumping out of windows and running the other way, or are getting doctors to sign phony vaccination certificates. I found one episode in the historical record from Kentucky, where the vaccinators went into an African American neighborhood of this community, and ordered everybody to get vaccinated, and those who refused were handcuffed and vaccinated at gunpoint.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      But if we push vaccination rates high enough that sheer speed of replication can’t do the job in the face of that many people being vaccinated, then we create an environment where immune escape can be a more important strategy than transmission speed.

      How does what happens in one particular country affect the development of variants if global vaccination rates are low?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      marcopolo

      Well, I went out to look at springs in rural MO sw of StL in the middle of July and was in Van Buren, MO at that time since it is a few miles from the largest spring in the USA and home to the NPS headquarters for Ozark Scenic Riverways. Compared to some of the other small towns I passed through it is a happening place but that isn’t saying a lot. I was only indoors at the Park Service and to get a Subway sub but all the employees I saw were masked at both locations. Other folks were a mixed bag. Mind you, this was at the tail end of what I am calling the “Covid holiday,” that period after everyone who wanted to be vaxxed had received both shots and before Delta fucked everything up again. But I could see how peer pressure could have a really negative effect. These folks live in a very homogenous place, don’t get outside of it often, get their news and information from bad actors. Folks (by this I mean the young adults) who have their shit together and want to have a decent life do not stay. Anyways, the springs were gorgeous and I will return next summer.

      Meanwhile, I accompanied my 88-year-old mom to get her booster shot today. I got my flu shot. She joked it was the last shot for her, but as I reminded her going forward we will all be getting annual Covid shots just as we are getting the flu shotsnow. And then going about our business and all the idiot anti-vaxxers will continue to die at a higher rate than everyone else. I can live with that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      marcopolo

      Also, I don’t know if this has been pointed out in any other threads but worldwide, 3.7 billion shots have been given. WW vaccination rate is right around 50%, though some areas are better and some much worse. Subsaharan Africa is only about 5%.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      One of my neighbors who is youngish adult and lives with her parents in the property next to us.  She works for one of the blood processing labs and has been vaccine hesitant the whole time that vaccines have been available to her age group.  She told us that about 1/3 of her office was not getting their vaccines because . . . reasons.  They all work in an allied healthcare profession but they all just had “questions.”  She did say from the beginning that she would get a vaccination if her job mandated it.

      Well, here in California it is now mandated.  She caught us on our walk down the road and told me that I would be happy now that she has decided to get vaccinated this week.  She said she decided that it’s just “too much of a hassle” to get tested regularly and be out of work for 10 days if exposed.  She was currently on a 10 day quarantine for an exposure.  I laughed and said yeah, I am happy for you.

      So mandates do work.  One vaccine hesitant person at a time.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      In Jacobson, the Supreme Court upheld mandatory vaccination. This was the pushback from the Jacobson decision:

      The anti-vaccine movement mobilized following the decision, and the Anti-Vaccination League of America was founded three years later to promote the principle that “health is nature’s greatest safeguard against disease and that therefore no State has the right to demand of anyone the impairment of his or her health”. The League warned about what it believed to be the dangers of vaccination and the dangers of allowing the intrusion of government and science into private life, part of the broader process identified with the Progressive Movement. The League asked, “We have repudiated religious tyranny; we have rejected political tyranny; shall we now submit to medical tyranny?”

      I wonder how the current Supreme Court would view Jacobson?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      AnonPhenom

      …’many people are saying’

      Thanks to ‘vaccine hesitancy’ the country might be close to achieving herd immunity against stupidity.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Bill Arnold

      @Brachiator:
      Mutations are very roughly proportional to the number of virus instances that exist, which is roughly proportional to the number of active infections.
      So big countries like the India, and even US, Russia, Brazil that allow SARS-CoV-2 to spread for stupid domestic political reasons are probably where variants, including dangerous variants, will emerge. Sure, vaccines will supply some selective pressure, as will previous infection. But the driver is number of infected people.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Edmund Dantes

      My favorite thing is these people are jumping through all these hoops. Spending often hundreds of dollars on quack cures (several hundred thousands if they have to go icu hospital) all to avoid taking a FREE vaccine.

      it boggles the mind.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      NotMax

      The bottom 10. Source

      Arkansas
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,358,170
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.01
      .
      Louisiana
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,081,367
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.77
      .
      Tennessee
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,054,167
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.72
      .
      Georgia
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,737,079
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.62
      .
      North Dakota
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 331,803
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.54
      .
      Mississippi
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,269,033
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.64
      .
      Alabama
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,045,238
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.71
      .
      Idaho
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 734,326
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.09
      .
      Wyoming
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 237,374
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.01
      .
      West Virginia
      Number of people fully vaccinated: 721,140
      Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.24
      .

      Reply
    50. 50.

      debbie

      I don’t know about other states, but in Ohio, some idiot is introducing legislation that will ban mandates for ALL vaccines. Every anti-vaxer will probably need to die if we’re ever to see this nightmare end.  🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Anotherlurker

      @SpaceUnit: I admit to the guilty pleasure of frequenting the Herman Cain Awards.  These people have destroyed any sense of empathy I had for them.  Every awardee and nominee shares the same tired, ignorant, hateful, racist , fundy evangelical, anti-science/intellectual meme .  To be fair, some see the error of their ignorance and urge their survivors to get vaccinated.  Most, however, take their hatred and ignorance to their graves.

      I really feel bad about an awardee’s photo taken on a replica of Startrek , TOS’s command bridge.  He is sitting in Spock’s chair/console, giving the Vulcan “Live long and prosper” hand signal.  He is wearing a green tunic style of shirt.  One commenter quipped: “He should have been wearing a red shirt”.

      I really feel bad with my reaction.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      J R in WV

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      What other vaccine have we ever forced people to get?

      Off the top of my head, polio, mumps, measles (&rubella), whooping cough, tetanus, small pox, chickenpox, HPV… I’m sure there are a couple more on the Health Dept/School Board’s list.

      But that’s off the top of my head.

      So the answer is lots of them.

      I’m thinking banks should tell people to pay off that mortgage or get vaxes.

      States should tell people to get vaxed if they expect to renew their driver’s license.

      Grocery stores should tell customers to get vaxed to use the facility, to protect the cashiers and stockers.

      No one should be forced to be exposed to carriers of a deadly plague!!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      Is there any immunity after getting covid? I know it’s not as good as the vaccine, but shouldn’t having the disease help a little?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      The idea is that the virus will continue to survive as long as it can, on average, infect more than 1 person per person currently infected. Suppose, that for each sick person, the virus can infect X healthy people, again assuming a perfectly naive population.  This is the basic reproductive number, R0.  As people develop immunity, the virus will be less and less effective in spreading because some of the people it tries to infect will already be immune.  If 1/Y of the population has developed immunity (through infection or vaccination) then the basic reproductive number, R0, is reduced to some effective reproductive number, RE, equal to R0 * (1 – 1/Y).  So if R0 = 3, the virus will spread and grow until about 2/3 of the population is immune, at which point it will spread on average to only 1 more person.  As more than 2/3 the population is immune, it will start to die out because it can spread to less than 1 new, non-immune person per sick person currently infected.

      Note getting 1 – 1/R0 of the population immune is the bare minimum to get the disease to die out.  At that point RE = 1, which means the virus can hold on.  If you push RE below 1, the virus will die out, but it will do so very slowly if RE is only a little below 1.  You need to get RE to be much smaller than 1 to get the virus to die out quickly.  Fortunately, you can also reduce RE through public health measures- quarantine, masks, work from home, lockdowns, etc.  We’ve seen that in practice with the kinds of public health measures we took last year; they kept the virus kinda sorta under control even without vaccination or a large fraction of the population getting sick.

      In any case, suppose you have a virus with R0 = 3 and through a combination of vaccination and public health measures, you’ve brought RE down to something less than 1.  This puts selective pressure on the virus to do something to improve its ability to spread.  There are two basic things it can do: get faster at spreading (increase RE by increasing R0) or learn to evade the vaccination (bring RE up by decreasing Y, the fraction of people who are immune).

      Delta has managed to spread by strategy 1, increasing R0.  It seems like that’s probably the easiest strategy for COVID to manage; getting more infectious seems to be easier for it than evading our immune response.  But suppose we manage to knock some sense into anti-vaxxers and get our vaccination rate up high enough that Delta can’t keep up even with its enhanced R0.  Lets say, to make up some numbers, that Delta has R0 = 8 and we manage to push the vaccination rate to 92%.  To get infectious enough to overcome that vaccination rate, Delta would have to mutate again to get its R0 up to about 12, which is a tall order for any virus.  OTOH, imagine a different strain, lets call it Sigma, that still had the basic R0 = 3 but that mutated so it could infect half the people who have immunity from vaccination.  The new Sigma variant could now infect 54% of the population (8% who aren’t immune to Delta plus half the 92% who are immune), which is enough to give it RE big enough to spread rapidly.  Sigma would also have a much bigger pool of people available to infect than Delta (54% vs 8%).  At that point, Sigma is going to become the dominant variant even though Delta has a much higher R0.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      On a segment about the pandemic on a Los Angeles talk radio station, a doctor who is one of the administrators of an hospital emergency room in Orange County noted that he had not seen a single ER case of Covid in an unvaccinated person in several weeks.

      The listeners of this radio station skew towards the conservative. I hope they were getting the message here.

      The doctor also noted that there had not been a significant increase in Covid cases in California subsequent to Labor Day. The state is doing well.

      ETA. California’s success underscores the stupidity of the recent recall election.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      dmsilev

      Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide. The mind boggles.

      We are going to see people try TFG’s proposed solution of sticking a blacklight tube up their ass, aren’t we?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: Someone mentioned that Fox News isn’t on cable in Puerto Rico and they are at the top of the list for vaccinations in the US.  It would be interesting (to me at least) to see how vaccination rates and Fox News viewership correlates at the county-or-so level.  (Similarly vs household income and similar socio-economic indicators.)  There’s a lot of data out there (or should be!) and we need to understand better how to get more shots in arms quicker to end this pandemic and be ready for the next one…

      My step-mom lives in a county in Mississippi with a well regarded state college.  But they’re still just barely above the state average on vaccinations…  :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.