Gin and Tonic made a comment this morning that got me thinking, so I used the wayback machine (aka View Posts by Month/Year in the sidebar) to look at what we were talking about a year ago.

One year ago today in Balloon Juice posts:

DougJ was raising money for Warnock and Ossoff. Adam was writing about disinformation in PA. Betty was writing about Justice Ginsburg being honored at the capitol. David Anderson was writing about the “real Republican healthcare plan”. And we had a Claire update! John was writing about a cool kitty cave that rolls around. Anne Laurie was writing about the media stenographers missing their tire swings. Plus a Covid thread. I was writing about the CA propositions and also put up a Taking Action post about helping in swing states.

If there was a quiz where you had to match posts with writers, I think we would all ace the test!

🌟

What didn’t we know one year ago today?

We didn’t know whether we would have Biden or another 4 years of total disaster. We didn’t know if we would keep the house (or that we would lose seats) We didn’t know if we would get the senate. We didn’t know that Warnock and Ossoff would win. We didn’t know what would happen with the Supreme Court after RBG. We were facing the possibility of full-on disaster and we had no idea how things would come out. We didn’t know whether democracy would survive after the November elections.

And here we are. We hold all 3 branches of government Biden is our president, and we hold the House and the Senate (by a thread) but we do hold them, which is everything. Yet it’s still not enough – because we don’t hold them at levels that allow us to be safe. Crazy ideologies have control of the highest court in the land. I can’t bring myself to call it the Supreme Court anymore. And we have 2 democrats who have lost the plot, and once again everything is on the line.

We only came out of November/January as well as we did because we worked our assess off and donated like fiends. We are facing a lot of the same questions today, but for a lot of people, our emotional reserves are depleted. Some of us are worn out. We are scrapping with our friends.

Still, the barrage of evil doesn’t stop, and sometimes I wonder if these people ever sleep. They are like the energizer bunnies of anti-democracy forces. Anti-woman. Anti-immigrant. Anti-everything-that’s-good. S ometimes often it’s terrifying. And overwhelming.

We need to fight. We need to ramp up our efforts. What do we do to get our energy back? Whatever is is that we need to do, we need to do it now, because there’s work to be done if we want to hang on to this country that we love.

So what do we do about it?