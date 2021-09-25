Josh Holmes has literally no opinions or values besides what or who Mitch McConnell currently supports — Regina ?????? (@regwag2003) September 24, 2021

I was defending comic books as a valid art form before some of y’all were born, but let’s be honest: Most of the ticket-buyers for tentpole movies in the MCU (Marvel Comics Universe) and DCU (DC Comics Universe) just want bright uniforms, exaggerated speeches, and plenty of explosions.

The sociopaths behind Politico — and too many of their ‘respectable’ media fellows, following them like ducklings — have decided that politics should be like this, too. And, unfortunately, the eternal middle-schoolers who find this plausible also believe that a really great supervillain is so much more fun than some boring do-gooder rattling on about Truth and Justice and the American Way.

Mitch McConnell as Lex Luthor / The Joker, but for (chronological) grown-ups! (He’d be honored, to be sure.)

was this you, two weeks ago, managing editor for politics at politico? https://t.co/vhhMKH49IN pic.twitter.com/S3mLogvNqW — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 24, 2021

and if you *do* know it and pretend to be a credulous dope for the engagement or whatever, you're a bad actor and a dishonest scumbag. so take your pick: stupid, or dishonest? — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 24, 2021

"will mitch mcconnell repeat a tactic that he has previously used to great success?" is the easiest fucking question in american politics, and if you don't know the answer or pretend you don't know the answer, you should resign from your position. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 24, 2021