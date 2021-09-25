Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

No one could have predicted…

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Too inconsequential to be sued

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We still have time to mess this up!

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Reality always wins in the end.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The willow is too close to the house.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Politico Cartoon Universe

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Politico Cartoon Universe

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The <em>Politico</em> Cartoon Universe

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

I was defending comic books as a valid art form before some of y’all were born, but let’s be honest: Most of the ticket-buyers for tentpole movies in the MCU (Marvel Comics Universe) and DCU (DC Comics Universe) just want bright uniforms, exaggerated speeches, and plenty of explosions.

The sociopaths behind Politico — and too many of their ‘respectable’ media fellows, following them like ducklings — have decided that politics should be like this, too. And, unfortunately, the eternal middle-schoolers who find this plausible also believe that a really great supervillain is so much more fun than some boring do-gooder rattling on about Truth and Justice and the American Way.

Mitch McConnell as Lex Luthor / The Joker, but for (chronological) grown-ups! (He’d be honored, to be sure.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Butter Emails!
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Geminid
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • PsiFighter37
  • rikyrah
  • Starfish

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Stark white cubicle for one, sir? Take notice of the silent dining companion option.

      (I try to save linking to relatively longer items which might be of interest and/or amusement for the weekends.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      I’m starting to think that Dem presidents should just skip the nominating process (whether for SCOTUS or these national security positions still waiting for conformation) while McConnell, Cruz, Hawley, etc are around. Just tell their nominee where to show up for work on Monday morning and off they go! It’d be no less revolutionary than what Mitch is doing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Politico truly is a flaming bag of poop. They’re determined to fluff DeSantis straight into the White House, never mind the 53K dead constituents. I read that the outfit that bought them is hard right, so I guess they’ll get worse? I have faith they can become so!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      The political reporting elite doesn’t care who wins, they just want a good game. Their favoritism to the Republicans makes me think of sports reporters who also run a betting site. After spotting Republicans so many points, they tell their audience, “Maybe you should take the Republicans and the points.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PsiFighter37

      There’s going to be a huge celebration on the Internet when Moscow Mitch finally bites it. I for one will have to find a fine bottle of champagne for the occasion.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of how much Politico sucks:

      Elder got absolutely CRUSHED, but yeah, a force like no other in a generation! FFS.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Starfish

      Best summary of Conor Friedersdorf’s career that I have ever seen:

      and if you *do* know it and pretend to be a credulous dope for the engagement or whatever, you’re a bad actor and a dishonest scumbag. so take your pick: stupid, or dishonest?
      — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 24, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.