Hello everyone. My name is Richard Fox, and I’d like to introduce my work to you all. I am a painter who loves to go out and record the world as dictated by my own idiosyncratic manner and style. I paint what I call ‘realistic abstractions’ meaning I show clearly what the object or location is, but filtered with colors and lines based on my personal feeling towards the motif. In a sense you can know me based on what I share with you, ideally without explanation. My work reflects my innate impatience and my patience, my desire to get the thing just right but without any fuss. If I can put it all in a phrase I would say I have an obsession of colorfully capturing moments in time.

I tend to be very intuitive in my thinking and let the brush rather than my brain do the editing. Watercolor as a medium demands you feel in your innermost self when to put down the brush, otherwise the effect is labored and usually mud-like! Watercolor was my first love and I did the majority of my work in that medium for about 20 years. But after I turned 40 I wanted to complement them with oils to give a fuller statement of my journey; at 61 I have a body of work in both mediums that allows others to see what I saw in my life. One of my big dreams is to have someone take a whole bunch of watercolors—say 40 or so—and show them all at once in a big exhibit. Oils too, but perhaps separately.

On a personal note, I don’t have much by way of exposure and frankly that’s not good. A painting only lives when it gets people to see them!

Please feel free to peruse my website to see more of my paintings.