Richard Fox – Painting in Living Color and Liking It!

Richard Fox – Painting in Living Color and Liking It!

by | 31 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Hello everyone. My name is Richard Fox, and I’d like to introduce my work to you all. I am a painter who loves to go out and record the world as dictated by my own idiosyncratic manner and style. I paint what I call ‘realistic abstractions’ meaning I show clearly what the object or location is, but filtered with colors and lines based on my personal feeling towards the motif. In a sense you can know me based on what I share with you, ideally without explanation. My work reflects my innate impatience and my patience, my desire to get the thing just right but without any fuss. If I can put it all in a phrase I would say I have an obsession of colorfully capturing moments in time.

I tend to be very intuitive in my thinking and let the brush rather than my brain do the editing. Watercolor as a medium demands you feel in your innermost self when to put down the brush, otherwise the effect is labored and usually mud-like! Watercolor was my first love and I did the majority of my work in that medium for about 20 years. But after I turned 40 I wanted to complement them with oils to give a fuller statement of my journey; at 61 I have a body of work in both mediums that allows others to see what I saw in my life. One of my big dreams is to have someone take a whole bunch of watercolors—say 40 or so—and show them all at once in a big exhibit. Oils too, but perhaps separately.

On a personal note, I don’t have much by way of exposure and frankly that’s not good. A painting only lives when it gets people to see them!

Please feel free to peruse my website to see more of my paintings.

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 8
Napa, CaliforniaAugust 1, 2019

“Chardonnay Grapes Vista,” Oil on canvas. I moved to my adopted state of California from Brooklyn, New York in 2016. I now live about 20 minutes from Napa, and as a motif the sight of the grapes on the vine enchants me to no end. My work is so different than my New York days, the land and the sea become more prevalent, and the light is just like I imagine heaven would be. (!)

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 7
Napa, CaliforniaSeptember 1, 2020

“Eucalyptus Grove,” Oil on canvas. The warm sun and the deep shadows: people are dwarfed by these giants. I understand the Eucalyptus is not a native tree and perhaps that isn’t ideal, but I can only say I love them and I’m glad to have them as neighbors. The rocks and ground took on a blue-purple hue in the shadows, and as you can see I really went to town there.

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 6
San Francisco, CaliforniaMarch 1, 2019

“Pacific Heights to the Bay,” Oil on canvas. This locale in San Francisco is among my favorites and I’ve painted there a number of times. The hills drop down in a way unlike any I’ve seen elsewhere, coupled with huge stately homes. It is rather dream-like to me, and I wanted that to come through.

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 5
Tiburon, CaliforniaJune 1, 2020

“By the Bay,” Watercolor on paper. I love watching people as they stroll in this lovely town, one of all-time favorites in Marin County. Tiburon has so much by way of beauty—and the color of the water with the rocks used as breakfronts just inspires me. Another moment and these folks are replaced by a whole new set, with a different vibe, and perhaps that’s the point of it all, in the end.

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 4
Tiburon, CaliforniaJuly 4, 2021

“Hill at Paradise Beach,” Oil on canvas. One of my jaunts in Tiburon took me to this small park on a bluff, and you can see the jetty and the promenade from a nice height. I initially was attracted to these tree characters, who very persistently decided they were the center of interest, thank you, and not the people. The trees seemed to almost dip in the bay, and I just couldn’t resist the serenity they inspired.

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 3
Monterey, CaliforniaAugust 1, 2019

“Rocks and Reflections, Monterey,” Watercolor on paper. I miss visiting Monterey, and I have to go back. The rich color of the water and the ancient rocks that inhabit these places are so lovely, and look like natural Stonehenge monuments, if you can imagine. I see them as sentinels keeping watch in good times and bad. I might add, it’s hard to convey how windy it can be to paint places like this. I hold onto my hat and my easel, and somehow I manage!

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 2
Vallejo, CaliforniaMay 1, 2021

“Scrub Jay at Bird Bath,” Watercolor on paper. Covid has made me turn closer to my home environs as sources of inspiration. Besides the resident feline Emily who lives in the backyard (and who allows me to feed her, very kind of her to be sure), I have a pair of scrub jays who live with me year round and are quite the characters. The sight of them both splashing in my birdbath makes me feel the world is not always a dark place filled with absurdities. They never clean up after themselves, and that’s fine by me. Note my huge desert flora displayed majestically in the background, yet another fine character!

Richard Fox - Painting in Living Color and Liking It! 1
Vallejo, CaliforniaDecember 1, 2020

“Still life with Bowl”, Oil on canvas. Another important part of my work are my still life paintings. I got my love of still life from my dad, who was an avid shutterbug of his garden tulips and African violets. They are deceptive, these types of paintings. To get them to work without embellishment and to bring to bear your own stamp so they don’t look anonymous and hackneyed, I strip them down to their essence in my mind while composing them and think of them as singing. (Really, I do.) Not like Disney in Alice in Wonderland, but still. There, you now have the secret. My plants—they sing. (!)

  Benw
  debbie
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  ellie
  Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  Juju
  MagdaInBlack
  MateoXNY
  NeenerNeener
  Richard Fox
  schrodingers_cat
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  Tehanu
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Richard Fox: Yay!

      I am having a friend over for homemade strawberry margaritas on the porch.  She just arrived so I won’t be monitoring the post as much as I usually do.

      If something comes up and I’m needed, someone here who knows my phone number can call to alert me.

      But I’ll try to check in a little bit in any case.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MateoXNY

      Great evocative work in an expressionistic mode. Makes me want to go outside and enjoy the world.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tehanu

      Lovely paintings.  As a (practically) native Californian I like “Hill at Paradise Beach” the best — those golden hills on the horizon are so evocative.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Thank you for showing your paintings.  They are all lovely.  The colors are so bright and so full of happy.  My favorite is the “Scrub Jay at Bird Bath.”  Beautiful lines in that one.

      Plus, I love Northern California.  :)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Richard Fox

      @Tehanu: I try to do them justice. :-) The light shifts so quickly, and it’s a new look with each moment. I used a kind of kaleidoscopic effect in my mind so I get all the colors at one swoop. That was the idea if that makes sense. :-)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Richard Fox

      @schrodingers_cat: Ah yes, brushes – I forgot. I have an assortment of a company “New York Central” also Winsor & Newton. I try looking for bargains as they cost a bundle. I am good with synthetic bristles usually. It works fine for me.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yutsano

      The “Hill at Paradise Beach” painting has “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” vibes to me. Which to me is a good thing!

      Also: the only other city I know of that has rapid hill drops like San Francisco is Seattle. Ours are masked a bit by the massive engineering projects to make downtown habitable. Still it’s a neat comparison to make.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Richard Fox: Any particular brands that you like? Thanks

      I used to draw and paint mostly water colors as a teen, and I have gotten into coloring books for adults as my pandemic hobby and now I want to get back into doing water colors again hence my question.

      I like the Tiburon landscape the best.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Awesome artwork, Richard! I especially love “Pacific Heights to the Bay”. I’ve never been to San Francisco, but I’ve always thought the famous hilled streets and stately 19th century houses were impressive and beautiful, qualities you’ve captured well.

      Would you say you have any influences on your style/work?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Richard Fox

      @schrodingers_cat: I like New York Central Brushes and also Winsor & Newton’s. For watercolor paper I go with Arches cold press 140 lbs or the heavier sheets @ 300 lbs if I want to splurge. Canvas I like to go with Old Holland and also Windsor & Newton as well.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Richard Fox

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): thank you ! I’m a bit of a mix. I love the Fauvist painters like Derain and Vlaminck and Matisse but I also go with the German expressionist painters as well. Emile Nolde and Max Beckmann, and also with great American artists like John Marin, Fairfield Porter and Marsden Hartley and Charles Demuth. I love them all. And I’m Always looking for new (and old) artists to check out. :-)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NeenerNeener

      Your “Chardonnay Grapes” would make a really eye-catching label on wine bottles. I really like the “Eucalyptus Grove”, too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Juju

      Hello Richard. I love your work. I had a visit to California a bit over 10 years ago that started in Los Angeles, went up northward and ended in Napa and then back to Los Angeles. I drove by way of highway 101, I think. It was scenic, but not scary cliff driving and
      was the recommended route for seeing more of the state. I have never felt as happy in a place as I did when I was in Napa and surrounding areas. My Powerball dream is to buy a house in Napa or nearby. I looked at your website and the paintings made me smile. I’m sure in person the feelings would be even better. I have bookmarked your website and I hope can buy one your paintings someday. Until then, I’ll have to make due with visiting your website.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh, these are wonderful, Richard! If I were forced to select a favourite, it would probably be “Rocks and Reflections, Monterey” — but “Scrub Jay in Birdbath” is a very close second.

      Thanks for joining us. A Fox and a bunch of Jackals, what could possibly go wrong? :-)

      Reply

