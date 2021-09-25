



very awkward situation on The View as Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro appear to have tested positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/gyBF3CFRwX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 24, 2021



The Way We Live Now, per NYMag:

… On Friday’s show, hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and guest host Ana Navarro were set to interview Vice-President Kamala Harris. That is until a producer asked Hostin and Navarro to “step off for a second” in the middle of the show… … When they returned, Behar said, “Okay, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID.” She added that both hosts are “vaccinated up the wazoo” and “probably have a breakthrough case.” … To make matters more uncomfortable, Harris was backstage while all of this was happening. According to a tweet from NBC White House correspondent Monica Alba, Harris “had no contact with hosts prior to the show,” and they planned to conduct the interview with the vice-president in a different part of ABC studios. With about ten minutes left in the show, Harris appeared remotely, per USA Today. “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” Harris said, “and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”…

The US had +131,006 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 43.5 million. The 7-day moving average fell to 126,124 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/gJPU1eiQ8z — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 24, 2021

The US reported +2,017 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 703,021. The 7-day moving average stands at 1,706 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/TXPvJd1VsR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 24, 2021

The majority of Americans who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer can receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their second shot. This includes people over 65, those with underlying medical conditions, and those in frontline jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2021

Boosters for Moderna & J&J haven't come up for discussion by federal health agencies, but experts say plans are on the agenda to consider a 3rd shot for Moderna recipients & a 2nd for those who received a J&J shot https://t.co/P5xrQDBS3o pic.twitter.com/jxo1FJafI4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2021

India reports 29,616 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/G9dWgPqwEe pic.twitter.com/7Rp5ueYU6J — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2021

S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday https://t.co/z8QQsFaHQU pic.twitter.com/ORn84zMczl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2021

Australia's Victoria state logs record infections ahead of key sporting event https://t.co/9YMYwCJ5Vd pic.twitter.com/LnDG2BszRZ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2021



Australian rules:

… Authorities expect case numbers in the state to keep rising until mid November as it races to raise vaccination rates above the 70% double dose threshold, up from around 46% currently. With the Australian rules football grand final, a major national sporting event, due to take place on Saturday evening, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned fans to stay home to avoid putting “you, your friends and your households at risk.” The match, between two Melbourne teams, would usually be played in the city but has been moved to coronavirus-free Western Australia. However, authorities are still worried fans in Melbourne could gather in households to watch the broadcast game, breaching lockdown rules. Anti-vaccination protests that hit state capital Melbourne this week spilled into the suburbs on Friday, with police arresting more than 30 people in the city’s inner north… Elsewhere, New South Wales state logged 11 deaths and 1,007 new daily acquired coronavirus cases, government data showed. Sixty people have died from the virus in the state this week, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began and more than the 58 deaths last week. New infections however show signs of stabilising at around 1,000 a day amid a state wide vaccination drive. Around 85% of people over 16 years of age have had a first vaccination dose, while 58% of the population have had a double dose. Lockdown restrictions are set to ease when 70% and 80% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

A doctor in Tahiti was arrested for attacking law enforcement officials, not for treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Here are the facts. https://t.co/1Drsa5s446 — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) September 24, 2021

Israel is moving forward with its campaign to offer coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over age 12, even as some experts say more people in poorer countries should get their two doses first. By @IlanBenZion. https://t.co/rILsiRv3a1 — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) September 25, 2021

Russia posted an all-time record of 828 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday as hospitalizations shot up in Moscow and several regions began reimposing restrictions after nationwide elections last weekend https://t.co/bgKIGPBe2j — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 24, 2021

Covid vaccine booster programme to start in Republic of Ireland https://t.co/pbF6cFIp7v — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 24, 2021

UK's refusal to accept Covid vaccine certificates from Africa could increase hesitancy, says head of Africa's health agency https://t.co/qUvXyT0IMJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 23, 2021

El Salvador to begin giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/5aQBLBlhx3 pic.twitter.com/r0ej89M2Hu — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2021

The CDC says studies bolster its recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes. One study found coronavirus cases in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than schools with a requirement. https://t.co/SX0HNihGFR — The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2021

Every region of the world, except South America, is now showing >94% #DeltaVariant in new #COVID19 cases. Even in SoAmer, it's more than 86% Delta. This virus is the super-spreader, out-competing all other forms of #SARSCoV2 .https://t.co/BWsAWwMCmw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 24, 2021

Nasal spray: Llama & camel antibodies can be used in a nasal spray to treat coronavirus infection. New peer-reviewed research builds on previous studies that confirm nanobodies—antibody fragments—from llamas,camels & alpacas show promise against SARS2 https://t.co/A6a7wnG6SJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2021

A WHO panel has endorsed treating high-risk Covid patients w/ monoclonal antibodies. The panel cited 3 studies showing the therapy lowers hospitalization risk in patients likely to worsen. It also has captured attn as an alternative among anti-vaxxers https://t.co/t0CvrU9x28 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2021

No, vaccinated people are not ‘just as likely’ to spread the #coronavirus as unvaccinated people. This has become a common refrain among the cautious—and it’s wrong https://t.co/5NomK1oRH8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2021

When people tell me California is overreacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, I look at this data & think, "Maybe we're doing relatively well *because* of how we're reacting." https://t.co/tPoJ3noI6l pic.twitter.com/eh8OtIFRcj — Dr. Janet D. Stemwedel, PhD 🏳️‍🌈 (@docfreeride) September 24, 2021

New York races to avoid hospital staff shortages ahead of vaccine mandate deadline https://t.co/dJT3tTeax8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2021

U.S. court upholds hospital employee COVID-19 vaccine rule in test case https://t.co/RqGHz87YcK pic.twitter.com/KCNxbgcG6L — Reuters (@Reuters) September 25, 2021

… A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States. The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky. St. Elizabeth employees must get vaccinated by Oct. 1… Bunning’s ruling is the first involving a request for an injunction against a private employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, said Mark Guilfoyle, a lawyer who represented St. Elizabeth… The class action on behalf of St. Elizabeth employees was based in part on concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, among other claims. Those suspicions cannot override the law, said Bunning. “If an employee believes his or her individual liberties are more important than legally permissible conditions on his or her employment, that employee can and should choose to exercise another individual liberty, no less significant – the right to seek other employment,” wrote Bunning.

Even here in the deep-blue Peoples’ Republic…

Horse-paste eaters live among us, like out in MetroWest https://t.co/I6Ycy1BUlM — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) September 22, 2021

Vaccine mandates are normal and good. A judge just slapped down a ludicrous effort by the State Police to delay their vax mandate. https://t.co/E0xku3pERp — #AbolishICE #PassThePROAct (@joelpatt) September 25, 2021

