COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 24-25

The Way We Live Now, per NYMag:

On Friday’s show, hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and guest host Ana Navarro were set to interview Vice-President Kamala Harris. That is until a producer asked Hostin and Navarro to “step off for a second” in the middle of the show…

… When they returned, Behar said, “Okay, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID.” She added that both hosts are “vaccinated up the wazoo” and “probably have a breakthrough case.” …

To make matters more uncomfortable, Harris was backstage while all of this was happening. According to a tweet from NBC White House correspondent Monica Alba, Harris “had no contact with hosts prior to the show,” and they planned to conduct the interview with the vice-president in a different part of ABC studios. With about ten minutes left in the show, Harris appeared remotely, per USA Today. “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” Harris said, “and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”…

Australian rules:

Authorities expect case numbers in the state to keep rising until mid November as it races to raise vaccination rates above the 70% double dose threshold, up from around 46% currently.

With the Australian rules football grand final, a major national sporting event, due to take place on Saturday evening, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned fans to stay home to avoid putting “you, your friends and your households at risk.”

The match, between two Melbourne teams, would usually be played in the city but has been moved to coronavirus-free Western Australia. However, authorities are still worried fans in Melbourne could gather in households to watch the broadcast game, breaching lockdown rules.

Anti-vaccination protests that hit state capital Melbourne this week spilled into the suburbs on Friday, with police arresting more than 30 people in the city’s inner north…

Elsewhere, New South Wales state logged 11 deaths and 1,007 new daily acquired coronavirus cases, government data showed.

Sixty people have died from the virus in the state this week, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began and more than the 58 deaths last week. New infections however show signs of stabilising at around 1,000 a day amid a state wide vaccination drive.

Around 85% of people over 16 years of age have had a first vaccination dose, while 58% of the population have had a double dose. Lockdown restrictions are set to ease when 70% and 80% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States.

The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky.

St. Elizabeth employees must get vaccinated by Oct. 1…

Bunning’s ruling is the first involving a request for an injunction against a private employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, said Mark Guilfoyle, a lawyer who represented St. Elizabeth…

The class action on behalf of St. Elizabeth employees was based in part on concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, among other claims.

Those suspicions cannot override the law, said Bunning.

“If an employee believes his or her individual liberties are more important than legally permissible conditions on his or her employment, that employee can and should choose to exercise another individual liberty, no less significant – the right to seek other employment,” wrote Bunning.

Even here in the deep-blue Peoples’ Republic…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: 296 new cases, 3.9% test positivity
      NYSDOH says 262 new cases.

      I have to have blood work done today, and I’m having a tv delivered tomorrow and my furnace cleaned on Monday. All in all, the wrong time to be coming out of isolation. Ugh…

      NotMax

      @NeenerNeener

      So long as the people entering your home (and you, of course) are properly masked I wouldn’t be goosebump-raising level concerned, more studiously cautious. No requirement for you to spend the entire time in the same room with them. And probably still mild enough weather to open up the windows for some extra ventilation while they are there.

      But that’s just me; feel free to ignore.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/24 China reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 441 active domestic confirmed cases & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Xiuyu District). 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 191 active domestic confirmed cases (68 mild, 121 moderate & 2 critical; 198 at Xianyou County, 6 at Xiuyu District & 1 at Licheng District) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Xianyou County). 4,943 F1 & 9,794 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under quarantine. 6 villages in Fengting Township remain at High Risk. 5 zones, 1 residential building, 1 school, 1 community & 7 villages area currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou did not report any domestic positive cases. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 zone & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk. 4 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild, at Tong’an District), a traced close contact. There currently are 223 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (198 at the epicenter Tong’an District, 9 at Si’ming District, 8 at Haicang & 8 at Huli District). 8,495 F1 & 15,962 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under quarantine. The Xinmin Township is currently at High Risk. 5 villages, 1 zone & 2 communities & 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There have been 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) reported in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen. 1 community remains at Medium Risk

      Harbin in Heilongjiang Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (4 mild & 4 moderate; all at Bayan County), 6 traced close contacts & 2 found from mass screening. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1,300 F1 & 2,39 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under quarantine. 1 sub-district has been elevated to High Risk. 2 residential compounds, 3 residential buildings & an office have been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Hunan Province 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Zhangjiajie

      At Henan Province there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/23, China reported 28 new imported confirmed cases, 14 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yangjiang Port in Guangdong Province – 7 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all off cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines; 
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kuwait
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national returning from the UK (via Frankfurt), the UAE, Uganda (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Mali (via Paris CdG), Chile (via Paris CdG), & a Serbian national coming from Serbia (via Frankfurt); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Zimbabwe (via Paris CdG); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Paris CdG) & Gambia (via Paris CdG), & a Latvian crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Korea 
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Stockholm); 1 symptomatic case, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Pakistan
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tieling in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Brazil & Japan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Mexico

      Overall in China, 27 confirmed cases recovered (15 imported), 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 560 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,020 active confirmed cases in the country (523 imported), 12 in serious condition (4 imported), 348 active asymptomatic cases (340 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 19,052 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/23, 2,194.467M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 3.675M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/24, Hong Kong reported 9 new positive cases, all imported (2 each from the UK & Nepal & 1 each from Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Kazakhstan & Serbia, 8 had been partially to fully vaccinated).

      On 9/24, Macau reported 1 new positive case, imported.

