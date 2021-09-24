Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

No one could have predicted…

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

People are complicated. Love is not.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Infrastructure week. at last.

The math demands it!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Where Is Thy Sting?

Where Is Thy Sting?

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

That’s Politico, today. Here’s CovidActNow, today:

Over the last week, Florida has averaged 376.4 deaths per day, more than Mississippi, goddam, or Texas. That’s like a 777 full of passengers crashing without survivors every day. It’s 7 Greyhound buses or 54 minivans. Every fucking day. New York has less than one tenth of that number of deaths per capita.

Yes, cases are down. But anyone with more than a goldfish’s worth of mental capacity might remember just how many people this clown has killed on his watch.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • Citizen_X
  • dr. bloor
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • hells littlest angel
  • J.
  • Just Chuck
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Ocotillo
  • Ohio Mom
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • Ramalama
  • Scout211
  • Searcher
  • SpaceUnit
  • TEL
  • Timurid
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      I know the poll was predicated on a Trump-free race, but I do hope that DeSantis’ strong showing triggers TFG in some fashion and causes him to lash out in his own sophomoric (no, actually freshmoronic) fashion.

      In other news, Karen Bass is running for Mayor of Los Angeles! Hurray for us, but bummer for the rest of you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      anyone with more than a goldfish’s worth of mental capacity

      Happily for Politico, this is not their target demographic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      Semi-off-topic, but I’m hopeful that the idiots who have wreaked havoc on airliners will enjoy a near system-wide ban soon (not sure the deep discounters like Allegiant or Spirit would play along? Just a hunch, tho).

      Sept 23 (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines wants other U.S. airlines to share lists of passengers who have been banned during the COVID-19 pandemic for disruptive behavior to help deter aggressive behavior.

      “We’ve also asked other airlines to share their ‘no fly’ list to further protect airline employees across the industry,” Delta said in a memo seen by Reuters. “A list of banned customers doesn’t work as well if that customer can fly with another airline.”

      Delta said since the COVID-19 pandemic it has put more than 1,600 people on its “no fly” list. United Airlines has banned more than 1,000 people.

      House Transportation Chairman Peter DeFazio asked at a hearing Thursday on “air rage” if there are legal impediments to airlines sharing “no fly” lists.

      DeFazio said the Federal Aviation Administration could potentially create a list from airline input. The rate of unruly airline passenger incidents has dropped sharply but remains twice as high as last year, the FAA said Thursday.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I personally have no problem with DeSantis as a frontrunner.  I wouldn’t mind him attempting a run against Biden.  He may try to be Trump, but he is not Trump and does not have the same kind of national popular appeal as the guy who wrote that finance book and told all those people that they were fired on NBC.  Go for it, DeSantis and his cheer squad at Politico!  Go for it!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      I posted this on Twitter without knowing you were posting this here:

      It’s just nauseating how Politico keeps throwing its knickers at this clown.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      considering Politico’s known liberal bias, they have to engage in this type of reporting to ensure that they’re taken seriously by the GOP. /////

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      Meanwhile, I’d expect Florida’s new DeathSantis-selected surgeon general to be every bit as terrible as Florida’s 4,076,000 idiots wanted. I do feel a bit sorry for the 4,143,000 people (and Betty) who wanted anyone else, but not that one person else, to run Florida.

      What a rolling disaster it’s all been – and will continue to be, Politico tonguebaths notwithstanding.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Baud:

      Yeah, D vs. T will be something.

      Oh, yeah.  That would be something.  However, I am not convinced that TFG will actually run after he pockets all that extra money from donations for the next few years.  The grift is too good and the actual work is too hard . . .

      But I hope I’m wrong.  Those two against each other would be fun to watch.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … RollCall:

      A Washington think tank respected for its prescient forecasts of Treasury Department finances estimated Friday that the Treasury will run out of cash and borrowing room to meet all U.S. financial obligations at some point between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 if Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the statutory debt limit by then.

      In an analysis issued Friday, the Bipartisan Policy Center said Treasury would be unable to meet about 40 percent of required payments, from Social Security payments to child tax credits, in the weeks that follow once they cross what the BPC calls the “X date.”

      If that happened, BPC said the Treasury potentially could prioritize payments, including for interest owed to bondholders, and delay payments for other purposes. But the group said such calculations would involve “substantial uncertainty” and potential legal challenges from parties who don’t receive payments in full and on time.

      […]

      It’s good that a “respected” group is putting out a date. That will finally concentrate some attention. Expect more motion on reaching some sort of agreement starting around, say, October 10, so that they have enough time to get it done by midnight on the drop-dead date.

      The last time we went through this, Treasury said that there’s no mechanism to “prioritize payments” and I assume that’s the case still. 🎶We’ll all go together when we go…🎶

      The House currently doesn’t have any floor votes scheduled for the weeks of Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, while the Senate is not in session during that second week of October.

      It’s easy for the leadership to put stuff on the calendar, fortunately.

      The BPC estimated that the debt limit would be reinstated the following day at $30.8 trillion, or $2.4 trillion above where it was reinstated on Aug. 1 after the last suspension in 2019. That figure assumes “no significant policy or economic change over the relevant time period,” the group said.

      The House bill is tied up in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance legislation unless all senators grant unanimous consent. Republicans in that chamber say they won’t provide the extra 10 votes needed if all Democratic caucus members stay united in support.

      Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process to raise the debt limit without any GOP votes. Top Democrats, including House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, have rejected that approach, citing several “parliamentary obstacles” to completing that process before the debt limit deadline.

      Hmm. One has to actively object to unanimous consent to start the 60-vote nonsense. A way out of this would be for Chuck to bring up the bill, ask for unanimous consent, have the GQP either not object or not be there, then pass it with a majority of Team D votes present. The GQP could say they didn’t vote for it, or could even vote NO once it got past the UC hurdle, but they wouldn’t blow up the world by blocking it either. Of course, that doesn’t have enough performative trolling, so it seems unlikely at the moment…

      We’ll see.

      More at the link.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @Scout211: Maybe a DeSantis/Vance ticket. Two Trump wannabes. Both just making utter asses of themselves to attract a base that is maybe 35% of the electorate.

      Whatever the 2024 ticket, I’m gonna bet it is two white men. Because the GOP still has no concept that women & POC voters will decide 2024. And that pairing would do wonders for contrast from Dems.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ocotillo

      TFG v. DeathSantis would/will be fun to watch. I am enjoying how Abbott has fallen out of favor with the God King. The thing is even if Abbott goes down in the GQP primary, Huffines or West will be just a different flavor of horrible.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      @RaflW:To continue your off-topic topic, when I took Ohio Son to the doctor on Wednesday, there was a new large sign in the elevator.

      It started with “This is a place of healing and compassion,” and went on (paraphrasing here) to warn that any harrassment of, or violence toward staff will not be tolerated and the police will be called.

      Left wondering if this is in response to an incident or in anticipation. The building we were in is part of a larger complex. The hospital next door had a moment of fame a couple of weeks ago when the wife of an ICU patient went to court because the doctors would not give her husband ivermectin (she lost).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      DeSantis has to win his second election for Governor before he can run for President. He won the first one by less than 40 thousand out of over 8 million votes cast.

      DeSantis’ national ambitions are well known and not necessarily an asset. Nikki Fried or Charlie Crist might make hay out of DeSantis using Florida voters as stepping stones.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      J.

      @Betty Cracker: Agree! Though I think the take on the ground here (in FL) is a bit different than what Politico would have you believe. And Jeb Bush had more personality/charisma than DeathSantis and look how he wound up. RegeneRon might win the governorship again, but no way is he going to make it out of the 2024 presidential primary if he runs. (Famous last words?)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ocotillo

      Since it is an open thread has it occurred to anyone that if a GQPer wins the 2024 presidential race they will pardon any of the 1/6 mob that has been convicted at that point.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anoniminous

      Since The Thread, She is Open ….

      Bitcoin outlawed in China as country bans all cryptocurrency transactions

      “China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies intensified today, with the country’s central bank announcing that all crypto-related transactions are illegal.

      “There are legal risks for individuals and organizations participating in virtual currency and trading activities,” the People’s Bank of China said in a statement jointly issued with nine other government bodies. Even Chinese nationals working overseas weren’t exempt, with the government saying that they, too, would be “investigated according to the law,” according to a report in the Financial Times.”

      Cryptocurrencies are a complete waste of electricity.  So: Good One Them.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RaflW

      Of course, it’s not just Florida that is a loony land.

      @jackhealyNYT
      I’m outside the Arizona State Capitol where there’s an anti-vax Medical Freedom Rally on one side of the street and preparations for an election fraud protest on the other.
      11:02 AM · Sep 24, 2021

      nb: Really, really wish reporters wouldn’t just accept the framing of ‘medical freedom’, even if that’s the official title. Just say there’s an anti-vax rally on one side. At least “election fraud protest” leaves room for one to interpret that as being a rally in favor of fraud (they are!!).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “,… leaving De’Santis standing strong on the bodies of his dead constituents waiting for his second apology for the Pandemic” – Politico

      And we complain about the NYT?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @J.: I hope the media hype around DeSantis will end the way the media hype around other alleged GOP up-and-comers (Pawlenty, Walker, etc.) did. But I don’t discount the possibility DeSantis could win the nomination and then win the presidency, making all our worst nightmares come true. The time to stop him is next year.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Fried or Crist, whichever wins the Democratic primary: “The citizens of Florida want a Governor who will fight for them full time, and for all four years! If DeSantis wants time to run for President, lets let him have it!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Just Chuck

      But anyone with more than a goldfish’s worth of mental capacity might remember just how many people this clown has killed on his watch

      Which is why he’ll sail to re-election.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Searcher

      In addition to Mississippi overtaking NJ as the state with the highest number of COVID deaths, per capita, Florida has decent odds of overtaking NY if they maintain the momentum they’ve had for another 3-4 weeks.

      Six months ago I would have said — did say — this would never happen, that with the vaccine available NJ & NY would finish the race with the most deaths per capita.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @Ocotillo: Do you think Allen West can beat Abbott in next year’s primary? I figure if Texas Republicans are like the ones in Virginia, West can make a good showing with his radical line. But I’ve thought that Abbott would still win, although maybe cut up some and needing to replenish his war chest.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TEL

      At this point the Florida case numbers look like a dip, not a trend – it’s a single datapoint. It could be actually going down, but it looks too early to tell.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ohio Mom: Supposedly a lot of doctors have been threatened or attacked for not pulling a miracle out of their ass from the Horse Laxative cultists when one of them gets sick. Likely the medical community is drawling the line.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Just Chuck

      @Anoniminous: Speaking as someone who would love to see blockchains evolve to something interesting, I for one would love to see cryptocurrency die.  It’s sucking out all the oxygen from research areas in favor of grubby, sleazy, greedy, venal bottom-feeders obsessed with making a few bucks on electricity someone else is almost always paying for, if not just stealing the computing capacity outright.  And they never shut up about their stupid exchanges, their mining rigs, or their grade-school takes on economies.  And BTC is bar none the worst about it: I’m sure the locusts would move on to another coin, but maybe it’d be one not so stupidly designed around brute force.

      Maybe blockchains will always be a solution looking for a problem, but I can’t help but think we could have something like internet-wide Git repositories (git is already a simple blockchain) with provenance for all commits included in releases.  Possibly replacing package repositories as we know them.  Or maybe not, but anything’s better than the infestation of cryptokiddies we have now.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @Citizen_X: The Democratic candidate might refrain from saying DeSantis wants to walk over dead Floridians on his way to the White House. That kind of messaging is what independent PACs are for.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @RaflW: Well, to be fair I was part of Adam’s team that kidnapped the CyberNijas and replaced with cyborg identical clones.  Hail Soros and all that you know.  But that was just to get CyberNija to cough up with the audit results they already had.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.