TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: The Week in Pictures

SRSLY!

Just *look* at those expressions…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I see Cyber Ninjas conclude Biden won Maricopa County by a slightly larger margin than previously reported. LOL

      I wonder if that will discourage the other states looking for recounts

      Also, I really, really want to see TFG’s reaction

    3. 3.

      JPL

      We should  come up with a new term besides sore losers for the trumpettes.   I’m  tired of their attempts to destroy our democracy.

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      As the Tonys will be broadcast on Sunday, a little info for any interested.

      How/When/Where to Watch the 2020 Tony Awards

      The aftershow (plus three awards included within) has way too many talented names confirmed to list here.

      The original production numbers are generally very good, sometimes spectacular. With the whole megillah having been cancelled last year am expecting pent-up enthusiasm to blow the doors off the place.

    11. 11.

      Kay

      @MJS:

      They’ll say the counts don’t matter because the votes were fraudulently cast.

      What we learned with the voter ID laws is that “ballot security” doesn’t matter at all – voter fraud was an imaginary problem so real fixes can’t cure it. State after state passed voter ID laws and the claims of fraud have gone dramatically up, not down.

      Voter impersonation fraud- the kind of fraud voter ID laws were meant to cure- was almost wholly invented so it’s impervious to being “fixed”. The audits won’t change a single mind.

    15. 15.

      Gremcat

      No this wont stop the other states from demanding a recount. Texas has agreed to do a recount because TFFG is demanding one. At the tax payers expense even. Only the largest counties are going to be audited. I guess to prove that the asshole won by more than 7 million votes and that will prove he won the popular vote as well.

    16. 16.

      Kay

      Ask Republicans why the voter ID laws didn’t assauge their fears about voter fraud. We were told we needed voter ID laws because the GOP base didn’t trust voters. Their fraud claims have increased 100-fold, to the extent that they now deny the validity of every election. Now they’re planning on layering audits on top of voter ID laws and the claim is THAT will convince the GOP base? Why would that work when the voter ID laws didn’t work? How long and to what extent are we supposed to coddle these people and respond to their conspiracy theories? How much will we spend and how many normal people will be inconvenienced before a grown up tells them “no” ?

    17. 17.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: Perfect!

      Any of us who are wingnut adjacent, or lived through the W administration, or even suffered under an abusive authority figure… essentially any contact with the constricted paranoia of the Authoritarian makes these kinds of Control Theater so damnably familiar.

      The moved goalposts, gaslighting, and making us fear their tantrums so we’ll cooperate… it’s something over a century of developing therapy pulls down the whole curtain on.

      Like Toto uncovering the Wizard of Oz.

    21. 21.

      hueyplong

      @Gremcat: More likely they’re going to claim that the Texas cities are hotbeds of “fraud” and must therefore be subjected to rigorous voter suppression.

      [“fraud” is shorthand for the existence of more Democratic voters than Republican ones in the particular area in question.  This can, of course, only be true if the place is awash in illegal aliens or Negroes voting three times each, etc.  GOP voters will not be replaced.]

    24. 24.

      Steeplejack

      Anybody want to weigh in on tooth implants? I’m scheduled to have an abscessed tooth extracted in a couple of weeks—#20, one of my favorites, a beautiful bicuspid on the lower left side—with an implant and cap to be installed in the (surprisingly distant) future. I’m committed to the implant, because the alternatives are to leave a gap or to have a bridge installed, which would involve construction on the neighboring teeth. I guess I’m asking for tips, tricks, war stories and general advice. Please keep the horror stories within reason!

      Okay, I’ve got my coffee working and a couple of pieces of Trader Joe’s rugelach at hand. I guess I’m ready to face the Morning Joe opener.

    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      Just laughed at the “deer in the headlights” picture of Kash Patel accompanying the story about the January 6 committee subpoenas. Which reminds me: do we have enough Trump miscreants to fill out a deck of cards à la the Iraq war?

      P.S. I want to see Patel go down hard. He was a weasely weasel who mostly stayed under the radar.

      ETA: Damn it! I just gave away my Kickstarter project.

    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It turns out one of the most authoritative Covid-19 tracking sites in Australia is run by three teenagers.

      The trio, who have been running CovidbaseAU, became part of their own statistics after getting their first doses of the Moderna vaccine in Melbourne.

      The identities of the brains trust behind CovidbaseAU had not been public before Thursday afternoon, when 14-year-old Wesley with Jack and Darcy, both 15, tweeted a photograph of themselves.
      …………………………..
      The Melbourne teenagers told ABC TV on Friday the project was initially planned in February “just for fun”. It was a means to pursue their interests in coding and the media.

      “Being really interested in data, we decided to take what we’ve been doing and create something with it. We spend a lot of time on it to try to make it as comprehensive as possible,” Jack said.
      ……………………..
      It’s not an easy job, and CovidBaseAU requires a trio to run smoothly. Jack has always been the data guy, Darcy is the coder and Wesley is the all-rounder – keeping on top of events, making infographics and emojis.

      They’re gonna go far.

    28. 28.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      It would work and it’s easy to do. Anything past an ordinary audit that is triggered by a close race is “loser pays”. Let them bleed their idiot donors rather than the broader public.

