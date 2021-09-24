Kevin Drum points out that one of the casualties of shrinking the reconciliation bill from $3.5 trillion will be the extended Obamacare subsidies. Other middle-class benefits on the chopping block include the child tax credit, universal Pre-K, two years of free community college and funding for long-term care done at home.

I wrote a while back about my adventures looking at Obamacare plans. There is nothing great about this insurance. You can easily pay $7-14K out of pocket for relatively common medical issues. But, at least with the extended subsidy, people making > 400% of the Federal Poverty Level can get a subsidy. For example, a couple making $80K per year, which is just a wee bit over 400% (which is $70K), would get a $470/month subsidy. This cuts your Bronze plan premium to about $500/month, and Silver is about $740/month. That’s still expensive when you’re making $80K. But without that subsidy, a couple making $80K is on the hook for almost $6K more in premiums. That’s huge.

When you take money away from someone who is budgeting on it, you really piss them off. In the minds of most normies, the Democrats control government. We own it when their insurance premiums go up $470/month, or when they aren’t getting a child tax credit, or when they have to pay a lot more out of pocket for the home health care grandma needs when she’s living at their house. We are the ones that they’ll be mad at. I wouldn’t blame anybody who lost a $6K government benefit for slamming the door in the face of a Democrat who came to their doorstep looking for a vote.