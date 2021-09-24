Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screwing the Middle Class

by | 19 Comments

Kevin Drum points out that one of the casualties of shrinking the reconciliation bill from $3.5 trillion will be the extended Obamacare subsidies. Other middle-class benefits on the chopping block include the child tax credit, universal Pre-K, two years of free community college and funding for long-term care done at home.

I wrote a while back about my adventures looking at Obamacare plans. There is nothing great about this insurance. You can easily pay $7-14K out of pocket for relatively common medical issues. But, at least with the extended subsidy, people making > 400% of the Federal Poverty Level can get a subsidy. For example, a couple making $80K per year, which is just a wee bit over 400% (which is $70K), would get a $470/month subsidy. This cuts your Bronze plan premium to about $500/month, and Silver is about $740/month. That’s still expensive when you’re making $80K. But without that subsidy, a couple making $80K is on the hook for almost $6K more in premiums. That’s huge.

When you take money away from someone who is budgeting on it, you really piss them off. In the minds of most normies, the Democrats control government. We own it when their insurance premiums go up $470/month, or when they aren’t getting a child tax credit, or when they have to pay a lot more out of pocket for the home health care grandma needs when she’s living at their house. We are the ones that they’ll be mad at. I wouldn’t blame anybody who lost a $6K government benefit for slamming the door in the face of a Democrat who came to their doorstep looking for a vote.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Wvng

      Manchin will pay no political price for this treachery in WV, but Sinema will be a dead woman walking in AZ. I wonder if her owners will make it worth it for her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      When you take money away from someone who is budgeting on it, you really piss them off. In the minds of most normies,

      You’d have trouble finding someone for a man/woman-on-the-street interview with any middle class normie who was tuned into this. Fixing health care is going to be an uphill–think Everest–climb until Americans lose the employer-sponsored health care umbrella.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      The lesson is, don’t provide benefits.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:  “My bonus last quarter wasn’t big enough to get Muffy her the private pickleball lessons she’s been bugging me about. So, I’m going to need you to put in an extra 20 hours a week this quarter for the same pay to make sure we can swing it. Since you’re a team player, I knew I didn’t run it by you first….”

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      My older sister and her husband are tenured college professors. My rich dad paid for her kids college and graduate school. All of the straight ones have multiple children.

      My stepkids are working class. Probably more useful to society ( they ship stuff and fix stuff.) None of them feel secure enough to have kids, and only one of them did. I have some grandchildren who aren’t technically my grandchildren, just kids I love who came into my orbit. Education is a huge expense, and they are meanwhile somehow managing a roof over their heads.

      The two different worlds are amazing for their difference. My Republican mother never understood how hard life has become for the working class.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      There’s just a stream of too much shit hitting the fan today. I thought Friday was supposed to be a slow news day! And this is from last week (via Popehat)!

      Federal judges agreed to speak on a panel for the fringe Federalist Society on how to litigate against the Biden administration. These are the JUDGES who are supposed to hear the cases, handing out tips to the society that arranged their nominations on how to win before them.
      https://t.co/NUjWLUlxPk

      — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 17, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      topclimber

      If it is triage time for BBB, what are our priorities and/or predictions?

      Renewed child care credit, cause Joe B will insist; Medicare expansion, because Bernie Bunch will insist; climate investment because every Dem will insist on it; tax the 1 percent because it is long overdue and because I personally insist.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TheflipPsyd

      @WaterGirl: I remember New Years Eve 2019 and all the major networks showed interviews of people saying how glad they were to say goodbye to 2019 and hoping 2020 would be better. Three months later the pandemic hit.   So, at least three years of shifty news weeks.

       

      ETA shifty = shitty. Although shifty may fit as well

      Reply

