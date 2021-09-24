Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

This blog will pay for itself.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let there be snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – We Have Cats 3 of 4

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – We Have Cats 3 of 4

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

On the Road will be all frosty next week.  The Everglades, Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon, and finishing up with the Grand Staircase.  As for today, I will be sad when we get to Cats 4 of 4.  I love these cat photos!

Steve from Mendocino

Continuing in the third chapter of my four-part cat series, I’m featuring our two remaining indoor cats, Oz and Spike.  We also have two outdoor kitties who are semi-feral and difficult to photograph, but who faithfully control the rodent population in collaboration with our seasonal fox and her family as well as the odd snake, the occasional owl, and any other random predators that manage to participate.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 7

Oz grooming himself.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 6

Baby Ozzie.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 5

Oz enjoying the heat of my aluminum computer case and looking smug.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 4

Oz looking up at his master and slave.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 3

Oz on alert.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 2

Spike’s turn to be on alert.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4 1

Spike basking in the sun.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - We Have Cats 3 of 4

Spike being goofy again (with special effects, because why not?)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cermet
  • e julius drivingstorm
  • eclare
  • germy
  • JPL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      So, the Rump did lose and even his special op’s counting crew now agree:

      The Arizona Republic reported Thursday evening, one day before the findings were scheduled to be released.

      “The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county’s official election results,” the newspaper noted. “The hand count shows Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. The county results showed he lost by 45,109.”

      Amazing, as bad as we heard that group was, they were totally honest after all and did an accurate job! I wonder why they were so determined to do this for the orange gas bag – unless these people really did both want the truth and believed, at the time, something was really wrong. I am amazed.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      e julius drivingstorm

      @Cermet:

      I still don’t trust them. This was a learning experience for them under too much scrutiny to actually pull any stunts. But they made money and will probably get invited again and when the time is right…

      Meanwhile, they’ll keep their powder dry.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.  Good casting.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oz and Spike are beautiful. And the first picture, Oz grooming, is a terrific photo in every way.

      As for the Happy Ninja Warriors, there should be an Open Thread up in an hour or so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.