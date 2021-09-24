On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

On the Road will be all frosty next week. The Everglades, Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon, and finishing up with the Grand Staircase. As for today, I will be sad when we get to Cats 4 of 4. I love these cat photos!

Steve from Mendocino

Continuing in the third chapter of my four-part cat series, I’m featuring our two remaining indoor cats, Oz and Spike. We also have two outdoor kitties who are semi-feral and difficult to photograph, but who faithfully control the rodent population in collaboration with our seasonal fox and her family as well as the odd snake, the occasional owl, and any other random predators that manage to participate.