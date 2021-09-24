Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

This fight is for everything.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Consistently wrong since 2002

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The math demands it!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I really should read my own blog.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Minting a Coin and/or Stopping the Filibuster Probably Won’t Happen

Minting a Coin and/or Stopping the Filibuster Probably Won’t Happen

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: 

“They are beholden to their corporate donors” is such an oft-repeated phrase we tend to ignore it, but watching Manchin’s behavior tells you pretty clearly what corporate donors want. On the reconciliation bill, they want the Senate to go slow so they can review and pick apart the reconciliation bills to make sure that everything they don’t like gets deleted. Going slow also increases the possibility that nothing will happen, and the status quo is pretty good to corporations right now. On the debt ceiling, they don’t want default, but minority rule via the filibuster has been good to corporate donors, so they don’t want that changed. Instead, we’ll have a really ugly game of chicken and a compromise that will make Democrats want to puke.

Similarly, it’s all but forgotten by the media that the Republicans are the cause of all the debt ceiling anguish and they’re constantly willing to ransom the government, not to mention the health of the nation, to win, or at least make Democrats lose. The both-sides media coverage of the debt ceiling fight is a huge enabler of Republican behavior, and the media is apparently institutionally unable to change rapidly enough (or, in some cases, at all) to keep up with the Republican tactics. So, the Republicans will keep doing it.

So, while I’m all for applying pressure to Democrats to have them make an exception to a stupid rule of the Senate so they can lift or invalidate the debt ceiling, it probably won’t happen, and even if it did, the media would still shit all over Democrats for doing it. That goes double for minting a coin or any other novel solution, because if the status-quo-worshipping DC media hates anything more than something new dreamed up by Democrats, I don’t know what it is.

I don’t think any of the above is new, shocking or even controversial, but maybe you disagree.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • azlib
  • Barbara
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brendan in NC
  • David Fud
  • Elizabelle
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • Feckless
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • James E Powell
  • jeffreyw
  • Josie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • matt the somewhat reasonable
  • Mike in NC
  • narya
  • pajaro
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      The only thing I object to is the conceit that the media wants to change but ‘can’t change fast enough’. I don’t think they want to change at all, except for the worse.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      That goes double for minting a coin or any other novel solution, because if the status-quo-worshipping DC media hates anything more than something new dreamed up by Democrats, I don’t know what it is.

      Isn’t minting the platinum coin totally an Executive Branch decision?  And Biden is clearly willing to do things (like exiting Afghanistan) that give the media a shit fit.

      ETA: Ah, the coveted second spot. :-)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      Unrelated: a couple of weeks (?) ago, someone on this site was looking for a way to have someone farm his land, I think? Anyone remember who that was? I found a site that might be useful for them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @matt the somewhat reasonable:

      The only thing I object to is the conceit that the media wants to change but ‘can’t change fast enough’. I don’t think they want to change at all, except for the worse.

      Given the progression from regular media to Politico to Axios to Punchbowl, I’d say the evidence is on your side.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      Is the sticking point for using reconciliation for the debt ceiling that it can only be used once, and thus if it’s used to neutralize McConnell’s economic suicide bomb, it can’t be used to pass whatever portion of the remaining Biden agenda Manchina deem acceptable to No Labels? I can’t keep all the stupid rules and bad-faith players straight.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David Fud

      This hasn’t been said enough.  The clap louder crew isn’t going to ever get what they want and they circle the troops for a self-slaughter when they don’t.  We aren’t going to get everything up front, and have to chisel away at this for our entire lives.  It isn’t going to be a Hail-Mary touchdown and then we get to all stop focusing on it.  It is like self-work: a continuous, careful slog of work that never. freaking. ends.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @Betty Cracker: No. There can be up to three (I think) reconciliation bills this year alone, because there are at least three (I think) different measures that are subject to reconciliation rules and that need to be (or can be) passed this year, including the budget for last year that technically never was passed (there were only continuing resolutions).  The problem is getting the votes for even one of them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I say we just keep servicing our debt without any coin or other gimmick if they decide to not raise the ceiling and let whoever has standing sue…would anyone actually do that? Because whose going to stop us from paying our debts whether or not we exceed this imaginary ceiling that’s used as a political football? And once we’ve proved that ceiling doesn’t really exist, well, why worry about it ever again? If the hostage is imaginary it’s not much of a hostage. So just prove it’s imaginary.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      James E Powell

      because if the status-quo-worshipping DC media hates anything more than something new dreamed up by Democrats, I don’t know what it is.

      They don’t worship the status quo; they worship Republican authority figures. They swoon for every “bold” Republican who trashes norms & expectations. They cover for their corruption, hypocrisy, and lying. TFG & Co planned a coup, wrote a memo, and even took notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy. The American press/media pretty much ignored it. About 1/10 the coverage of Podesta’s risotto recipe.

      And you’re right, the Democrats in congress as currently constituted are not going to do anything but drag it out and make Biden’s agenda worse than it could be because a handful of them are complete & total assholes who don’t give a shit about their people or their party.

      The only thing we, the people, can do is elect more & better Democrats. We are on the brink of another election year and we most certainly need to win it. I don’t agree that we are doomed, but if we lose the house & senate, that view will change.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      “Probably”? C’mon, neither one of those things is going to happen. Ever. Not will expanding the Supreme Court. We gotta work with what we have, and get more Dems into office by any means, fair or foul.   That’s the only way we’re going to get out of this fucked-up mess that is America in the 21st century.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @David Fud: The Moar You Know: Yes. And the fact is, the Republicans have been busily beavering away for decades, building organizations, winning local and state elections, nominating and confirming judges, passing rules and legislation they like, and chiseling away at rules and legislation they don’t.  They have, like it or not, done the hard work of politics, and they have reaped the fruits thereof.

      One can certainly question their motivations and their methods, especially those of the narrow stratum of sociopaths who set most of the agenda and manipulate the large mass of rubes, but one can’t, unfortunately, deny their achievements.

      It’s a long road ahead for Dems.  But it’s do-able — see Georgia — and we have the numbers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @David Fud:

      This hasn’t been said enough.  The clap louder crew isn’t going to ever get what they want and they circle the troops for a self-slaughter when they don’t.  We aren’t going to get everything up front, and have to chisel away at this for our entire lives.  It isn’t going to be a Hail-Mary touchdown and then we get to all stop focusing on it.  It is like self-work: a continuous, careful slog of work that never. freaking. ends.

      The problem is, with climate change, we don’t have our entire lives.  Already a certain degree of global warming is, ahem, baked in, and this decade will decide whether we will at least somewhat limit it, or whether we’ll have runaway global warming.

      I don’t know who this week’s ‘clap louder crew’ is, but ISTM that this is what the progressive wing in Congress regards as non-negotiable: strongly addressing global warming.

      Are they wrong to take that stance? No. Just no.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      @The Thin Black Duke: Most of my dad’s whole assisted living floor caught Covid last week, because they let family in (mostly lying Republicans.) All the vaxxed residents survived. All the vaxed  healthcare workers survived. Things back to normal sort of except we all have to wear goggles or faceshields in addition to masks. I am game for that.

      Out in the world it is disturbing how unseriously people take this. (I won the bitterly fought mask battle at home when grand-daughter caught a normal childhood disease with a fever. Now we have masks. Grand-daughter didn’t even care masks are part of her world. Grandpa felt otherwise. I felt gaslighted. It will take years if ever for him to mend that fence he doesn’t even know is broken.)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @David Fud:

      This hasn’t been said enough.  The clap louder crew isn’t going to ever get what they want and they circle the troops for a self-slaughter when they don’t.

      I don’t know who you’re talking about, but there’s nothing wrong with advocating change to the filibuster or finding some novel solution.  Just because it probably won’t happen doesn’t mean that trying is wrong.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brendan in NC

      @rikyrah: It’s not just Manchin and Sinema; there are at least 6 more standing behind them. Like Durbin. It does show that Schumer needs to be replaced as leader; and that he’s probably one of the ones behind Manchin. Schumer, or, preferably, his replacement, needs to set a drop dead date for negotiation on every bill. And stick with it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      pajaro

      I agree with everything you have said.

      My antidote for despair is to remember where we were the week after the election, with Biden on his way to a very narrow victory, with Republicans holding a 50-48 edge in the Senate, and with Perdue and Loeffler odds on favorites to win the runoff.

      I also see Manchin and Sinema as centrist independents who caucus with the Senate Democrats rather than real Democrats.  There is really nothing we (the real Democrats) to force them to do what is right, and thinking of them as independents keeps me from blaming “The Democrats” for things that the real Democrats in the Senate are unable to accomplish.  The only remedy is to elect Democrats in places like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida.

      As for the media, like the Republicans, they are worse than imaginable.  The Republicans are threatening to refuse to honor debts that Congress, of which they are a part, has incurred.  The failure on the part of the media to even explain what they are threatening to do is just epic.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Feckless

      blaming the media won’t save democracy.

      Maybe instead of cursing the “media” as our democracy is dissembled the Democrats could come up with a  plan.  It’s apparent they have no desire to establish a media narrative.  They spend time passing go nowhere bills and naming post offices.

      Or they can pretend that it’s 1980 in tip O’Neil and Ronnie can cheerfully disassemble my safety net and call it cooperation the dinosaurs at the Democratic party really need to resign and get somebody in with media savvy that’s newer than betamax.

      Nancy’s solution is that I should vote more.  While the GQP makes it impossible for Dems to win a vote.  Fuck her and Schumer.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      ETtheLibrarian

      The problem isn’t that press don’t know the GOP members of Congress are why we have this debt ceiling game of chicken, the problem is that they won’t say so explicitly in plain none-bothersideserism way when they write their article and create their headlines. And that is because they have ingested the GOP’s libural media bias criticism to such a degree that they have no idea how much of a part it consciously and unconsciously plays, in their choices (see the NYTimes political coverage for the textbook case). This is what is really behind all the bleating about being impartial and balanced is really about. They can be truthful and balanced/impartial, but they don’t really know how because they won’t change or in some cases  recognize (much less adjust), that that many of journalism conventions they hold dear get used against them. They have acquiesced to the GOP and they will continue to get punked or used over and over – and they are doing it to themselves.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      pajaro

      @Feckless: ​
       

      I can’t imagine why you think that individuals subject to an armed attack, which some of their colleagues either abetted or tolerated, believe that this is 1980. They don’t.
      If you have suggestions for what Peolsi should do that she is not doing, have at it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Maybe the ability of the MSM to affect voter behavior in the 21st century isn’t what it was in the 70s-90s.

      (Already pretty diminished by the 90s – they couldn’t take down Bill Clinton, despite desperately trying.)

      Gerrymandering may fuck us over in 2022, but the “politics of the day” and media coverage won’t matter until maybe next September. Time to take a news break.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Josie

      @pajaro: ​
      I would like to see the Democratic Election Apparatus put out some videos explaining this whole economic mess facing congress. I am somewhat confused about the arguments and choices involved, and I am not a stupid person. We need to be educated as to what is at stake, and the media is not up to the job.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bill Arnold

      @bbleh:

      The problem is getting the votes for even one of them.

      Sigh yeah. But we do need to consider getting a more friendly parliamentarian, who is willing to be angry about the constant malevolent Republican gaming of the Senate rules.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m usually a “half loaf is better than none” person, but as you said, action on climate can’t be kicked down the road.

      Ditto. I’m willing to accept incremental change on a host of issues, but on this one, we’re running out of time. Global warming not an abstraction any more: it’s happening all around us.  It wasn’t supposed to be this far along this soon, but it is.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.