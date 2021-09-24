“They are beholden to their corporate donors” is such an oft-repeated phrase we tend to ignore it, but watching Manchin’s behavior tells you pretty clearly what corporate donors want. On the reconciliation bill, they want the Senate to go slow so they can review and pick apart the reconciliation bills to make sure that everything they don’t like gets deleted. Going slow also increases the possibility that nothing will happen, and the status quo is pretty good to corporations right now. On the debt ceiling, they don’t want default, but minority rule via the filibuster has been good to corporate donors, so they don’t want that changed. Instead, we’ll have a really ugly game of chicken and a compromise that will make Democrats want to puke.

Similarly, it’s all but forgotten by the media that the Republicans are the cause of all the debt ceiling anguish and they’re constantly willing to ransom the government, not to mention the health of the nation, to win, or at least make Democrats lose. The both-sides media coverage of the debt ceiling fight is a huge enabler of Republican behavior, and the media is apparently institutionally unable to change rapidly enough (or, in some cases, at all) to keep up with the Republican tactics. So, the Republicans will keep doing it.

So, while I’m all for applying pressure to Democrats to have them make an exception to a stupid rule of the Senate so they can lift or invalidate the debt ceiling, it probably won’t happen, and even if it did, the media would still shit all over Democrats for doing it. That goes double for minting a coin or any other novel solution, because if the status-quo-worshipping DC media hates anything more than something new dreamed up by Democrats, I don’t know what it is.

I don’t think any of the above is new, shocking or even controversial, but maybe you disagree.