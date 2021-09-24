Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s Apple Season

I had a bear of a week, so it was very nice to spend some time today heading to the orchard. Not many varieties are availablke yet, but I did score a big 10lb bag of mixed apples for dad to make applesauce, a 5lb bag of Zestars, a 5lb bag of Honeycrisp, and a 5lb bag of Gingergold. Snapdragons and Crimson Crisp come in next week, and I am excited about that.

One of the things I most look forward to every day is around 9 o’clock, I have a big bowl of fruit of whatever I can find or is in season. I’ve been doing a lot of watermelon and papaya the last couple weeks, and tonight I am happy to be eating a really nice gingergold. I’m so happy my dad introduced me to so much fruit as a kid.

Other than that, not much going on at the homefront you all would care about.

  • feebog
  • geg6
  • NotMax
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starfish

      SiubhanDuinne

      @feebog:

      Oh man, I haven’t made Beef Stroganoff in decades! When I was married, and occasionally called upon to be a Corporate Wife Who Entertains, it used to be one of my go-to recipes for those evenings when Ken brought the boss home for dinner. I should do that some time this year, once the cool weather is settled in for the season.

      Starfish

      Last Saturday, I spent about five hours shaking apple trees with people to knock down the fruit for cider pressing. On Sunday, we had a large group involved in a fairly big cider pressing operation. A few days later, one of the men with the cider press said that the refrigeration on their milk tank had failed and that people needed to come get the cider ASAP.

      geg6

      Whatever, dude.  We know you are holding out on pet pics.  Quit being an asshole and post some.  A Thurston would be nice.

