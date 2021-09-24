I had a bear of a week, so it was very nice to spend some time today heading to the orchard. Not many varieties are availablke yet, but I did score a big 10lb bag of mixed apples for dad to make applesauce, a 5lb bag of Zestars, a 5lb bag of Honeycrisp, and a 5lb bag of Gingergold. Snapdragons and Crimson Crisp come in next week, and I am excited about that.

One of the things I most look forward to every day is around 9 o’clock, I have a big bowl of fruit of whatever I can find or is in season. I’ve been doing a lot of watermelon and papaya the last couple weeks, and tonight I am happy to be eating a really nice gingergold. I’m so happy my dad introduced me to so much fruit as a kid.

Other than that, not much going on at the homefront you all would care about.