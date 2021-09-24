Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
I suspect we will learn more about the Haitian refugee situation and the horrific photos from earlier this week.
by WaterGirl
SiubhanDuinne
The WaPo is rapidly going on the FTFNYT in the “They are garbage” stakes.
15,000 refugees from Haiti. Responded with a surge of resources to address humanitarian needs. Families with young children.
As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp under the bridge.
Will explain what we have done and what we are doing.
In the midst of meeting these challenges saw horrifying images. Investigation into what occurred has not yet included.
On-going battle against systemic racism. Swift thorough response.
Ceased the use of horse patrol units. Agents have been assigned to administrative duties and have no interaction with grants.
Office of Professional Responsibility are leading the investigation and will be concluded quickly.
Let me be clear: the dept. does not tolerate any mistreatment of migrants and any violation of its principles.
Anon
Our company network blocks ballonjuice site but doesn’t block foxnews. Anyone else have a corporate firewall block bj
Ken
Logically, at this briefing the press should ignore the border and Haitians, and call out questions about the pandemic response.
Betty
Policy from at least AIDS days has been to limit Haitian immigration. It was very glaring when at the same time Cubans were welcome.
The Moar You Know
@Anon: I administer my company’s IT and part of that is that I block pretty much everything. That would include Balloon Juice. The howling from users I get is from blocking Twitter and Facebook.
If the owners/officers of the company want to pay people for jerking off online and not working, they can do that. They’ve elected not to do that.
As the IT guy, I’m the exception to everything.
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: Border Patrol and ICE are two different agencies. But maybe we could abolish both? At least their enforcement components?
debbie
Scrolling through Twitter while waiting for an oil change, there’s a lot of curiosity about Jason Miller’s recent visit with Bolsonaro, closely followed by thousands and thousands of Haitian refugees’ sudden appearance at the border.
ETA: Just saw that photo was from March 2021, so never mind. But still, there’s a clear connection between Miller and this latest wave of refugees. Fuck them all.
Another Scott
Meanwhile, … RollCall:
“An alarming number of posts essential for our national security remain vacant because a handful of Republicans have decided to hijack the confirmation process and put a hold on not just a few but on many critical nominees,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor Thursday.
Schumer had been urged previously by fellow Democrats and outside experts to use his power to keep the Senate in session on nights and even weekends to break through the GOP holds, largely by Sen. Ted Cruz, and force votes on the nominations.
“Today, we are going to have to take the long way to move forward with seven of the nominees currently on hold,” Schumer said. “If the irrational stonewalling by Republicans of these noncontroversial nominees continues, we may need to take this tedious exercise again and a greater magnitude.”
The Senate confirmed, by an overwhelming 72-14 vote, Daniel Kritenbrink’s nomination to serve as assistant secretary of State for East Asia. Cloture was also invoked — by wide margins — on the nominations of five other assistant secretaries of State for Europe and Eurasia, Africa, political-military affairs, international narcotics and law enforcement, and oceans and international environmental affairs. Final confirmation votes could come as soon as next week.
That the Senate had to spend hours — staying until nearly 10 p.m. — to process the nominations of just a small handful of dozens of President Joe Biden’s nominees for senior State Department positions and ambassadorships is because Cruz has been trying to make a point […]
Senators don’t implement US foreign policy.
Good, good. Make them show up, Chuck.
Yet another illustration that the parties are both the same, and everything is horrible, and Chuck should be replaced, and we should donate to Moscow Mitch’s PAC to speed the ultimate collapse, and … (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)
Cheers,
Scott.
@Immanentize: I know that ICE and Border Patrol are different agencies. I was appalled to hear the Secretary praise the wonderful people they have working in these areas.
He made it sounds like a few bad apples, which I think is absolute horseshoe.
I would love for every single enforcement officer to be let go and have to apply for their job.
debbie
Except that Schumer’s next sentence should have been: “Exactly who are McConnell and Cruz in league with?”
Steeplejack (phone)
My all-time favorite IT guy T-shirt: “I read your email.” 🤔
I know that I keep on harping on this, BUT……
I feel for the plight of the Haitians too.
But, this entire situation has made no sense from the beginning.
How, did all these poor, desperate Haitians arrive at the Texas border AT THE SAME TIME. HOW, did they cross Central America, let alone come from Brazil, Chile, Peru ALL AT THE SAME TIME?
WHY is this not a question being asked by the MSM, let alone folks in the Democratic Party who should know a setup when they see one.😡😡😡
How did they all arrive at the same time?
Takes 8 hours by plane to get from Brazil to Texas – by PLANE.
Longer for Chile and Peru, because they are even further away. Yet, they all happen to come together and arrive at the same time 🤔🤔🤔
They all crossed the Panama Canal Zone UNNOTICED?
We have satellites that monitor the Western Hemisphere, but, they just missed 15,000 people traveling together?
WHAT’S APP?
They supposedly got notified by What’s App?
What’s App my Black azz
Shyt don’t make NO SENSE.
MisterForkbeard
@WaterGirl: I think the whole discussion is “where else would we send them if we’re not taking them?”
Which is the point. If we’re accepting some of them but not all, what happens to the rest of them? Do we just… leave them on the doorstep?
When Schumer saw this was the road being taken, he needs to end this shyt.
Phuck Senate tradition. Yet another thing that needs to go by the wayside.
germy
Evidence is piling up that Jason Miller organized a caravan of Haitian migrants from Brazil to create the “border crisis” that the GOP is talking about. Wouldn’t it have been easier to just do something about the border issues while they could?
— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 24, 2021
germy
If you're wondering why "Brazil" is trending, it's b/c some are wondering how 15k Haitian refugees, who had been in Brazil, ended up at the US/Mexico border at the same time.
Conspiracy theories abound, but several center on Jason Miller being detained in Brazil a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/TWCoDIC0Dx
— Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) September 24, 2021
taumaturgo
@WaterGirl: Biden in 1994. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjAQXOULbCo
Mike in NC
Jason Miller is one of the Fat Orange Clown’s sleaziest henchmen. Congress must investigate his loser ass.
Betty Cracker
@rikyrah: Can’t speak for anyone else, but what’s there to say about it except the system worked? I assume since this is a competent White House, anyone who comes within shouting distance of Biden and Harris has a highly accurate test administered beforehand, and if it’s positive, they don’t get near the VIPs. That’s how it’s supposed to work. The only reason we know about this is because it happened before a live TV appearance.
Sunny Hostin and Anna tested POSITIVE for COVID, RIGHT BEFORE THE VP was to appear on The View. They were pulled off the stage, and MVP did the interview from some sort of room off set.
Edmund Dantes
@WaterGirl: please tell the secretary is smart enough to not try the “they weren’t using whips, but the reins (or whatever they called it)”. Cause that was beyond fucking tone deaf.
Baud
@Edmund Dantes: i didn’t see it, but if someone is spreading lies about using whips, that can’t go uncorrected.
Omnes Omnibus
@taumaturgo: Oh come on.
Baud
You bothered clicking?
Edmund Dantes
@Baud: the difference between being whipped by reins and whipped by a whip isn’t really a distinction worth making.
you state using any object to whip people is wrong. You don’t dissemble about whether it was ar-15 vs a long rifle. The problem wasn’t what type of gun they were using to shoot at people. It was the act of shooting that’s the problem. The act of whipping is the problem. Not the object they used.
