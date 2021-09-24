The only upside of all this endless vote recounting from the 2020 election is seeing Trump lose over and over again. — Unstable Isotope (@UnstableIsotope) September 24, 2021

BREAKING: “The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county’s official election results.”https://t.co/bf1sACM1wB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 24, 2021

Whoah brah so you hired the two crooks from Home Alone to do a complex audit and they subcontracted it out to the Unabomber and the Men Going Their Own Way subreddit and it didn’t come out the way you hoped? No way you could have known — ThousandIslandVaccineHat (@Popehat) September 24, 2021

MAGAs who didn't have the core strength to storm the Capitol spent months eyeballing individual ballots for bamboo fibers and in the end padded Biden's win by several hundred votes. Howling. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 24, 2021