Friday Evening Open Thread: CYBER. NINJAS!

      MisterForkbeard

      The new thing they’re doing is purposefully misunderstanding how computers work to claim there were internet connections to the ballot machines (there weren’t), that the systems weren’t behaving properly (they were), that Something Happened To The Ballots (they didn’t), that the ballots were fake (They Weren’t), and that the machines weren’t up to corporate security standards (that’s actually true and not surprising at all, but also doesn’t matter much for an air-gapped system).

      So they’re trying to get their grift on. The claim is that there’s just too much going on here so some of it HAD to be fraudulent, and you can already see Bannon and others going with this. And also pretending that some of the non-events they found prove tampering (they don’t).

      MisterForkbeard

      Here, this guy is doing a good takedown of the cyber security “presentation”. He’s reputable: https://twitter.com/erratarob/status/1441117913641979908?s=21

      Example:

      Robᵉʳᵗ Graham #PcapsOrItDidntHappen
      @ErrataRob
      53m

      24/ He’s now claiming the “preservation” laws/regulations mean that the Windows operating-system security logs must be retained. Nobody I know agrees, and they haven’t sufficiently made their claim that the law covers this.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m repeating myself on this, but while it’s fun to point and laugh at the fraudit, I want to see consequences for the RWNJ’s: arrests, trials, tax releases, indictments… otherwise, the whole shit show just continues its tent revival across America.

      FelonyGovt

      Pretty remarkable that these bears of very little brain were unable to “find” the fraudulent ballots that “everyone knew” were prevalent. In (formerly very Republican) Arizona!

      germy

      Too bad the Cyber Ninjas didn’t audit Michigan, Wisconsin, & Pennsylvania in 2016.

      — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 24, 2021

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Well,  I guess those CyberNinja are part of the Derpstate after all.

       

      Time for the MAGAteria to doxx and SWAT them.

      debbie

      Andy Borowitz:

      In an extraordinary expression of gratitude to his political foes, President Biden thanked the Arizona G.O.P. for allowing him to relive the most glorious victory of his life.
      Speaking from the White House, Biden said, “The election was almost a year ago, and the memory of that amazing achievement had really started to fade. Thanks to the Arizona Republicans, all those wonderful memories have begun flooding back.”

      MisterForkbeard

      @Rocks: As it happens, they’re recommending that elections use Special Tracked Paper so that this kind of fraud that didn’t happen and has no evidence of ever having happened doesn’t happen again, or something.

      I mean, sure, I guess. Can’t hurt. Also has fuck-all to do with this election.

