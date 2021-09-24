Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 23-24

Between this & yesterday’s report that the LDS now requires masking, sounds like Utah is taking the virus seriously:



I gotcha quarantine right here!…

    1. 1.

      raven

      Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters for a broader group of people — those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings — in addition to older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association, said hospitals wouldn’t be able to care for their high patient counts without the help of 650 temporary medical staff flown in from the mainland.

      “Without those travel nurses we would be in deep kim chee right now,” he said.
      [snip]
      Contracts for the first wave of relief healthcare workers will expire in mid-October. However, HNN has learned there is FEMA funding to extend some of their deployments. Source

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘It’s awful. It’s exhausting’: Alaska rations care as it hits Covid nadir

      Health systems in Alaska are at a breaking point, and the Republican governor, Mike Dunleavy, has activated crisis standards of care for the entire state, joining all of Idaho and part of Montana in rationing medical care.

      Alaska now has the highest rate of Covid in America. On Wednesday the state hit its record number of cases and hospitalizations in the entire pandemic, and the numbers continue rising as its rolling seven-day average of daily cases tops 800.

      For Dr Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer and a practicing ER physician, this is the worst part of the pandemic.

      “It’s awful. It’s exhausting,” she told the Guardian. “We went in this to care for patients, and it’s heartbreaking to not be able to give the care that you know could potentially save their life.” And, she said, it’s only going to get worse.

