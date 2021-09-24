Best letter to the editor I’ve seen lately. Via ?@nytimes? pic.twitter.com/ME8qDC14kT — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) September 21, 2021

A CDC advisory panel recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions. But it declined to recommend boosters for younger adults, including healthcare workers https://t.co/9njymuImMs pic.twitter.com/yYmEhj3DeK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021





I think today's ACIP is a good case study in the chaos that ensues when you are working w/ really inadequate data for key decisions (exception in older population) and are divided on why you would do something (are we boosting to prevent severe outcomes or simply any infection). — Sarah Karlin-Smith (@SarahKarlin) September 23, 2021

The US timeline for boosters.

You'd have to work really hard to mess this up this badly and engender this much confusion. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KHNWEQJyLg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 23, 2021

Preventing a single case of #COVID19 hospitalization w/3rd dose of #vaccine requires 19Xs more vaccinees in <25 yr olds compared to >65 yr olds. ACIP @CDCgov meeting, now live. pic.twitter.com/p8b1aQMmtj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 23, 2021

Here's the problem the @US_FDA advisors faced last week & ACIP @CDCgov is mulling now: Nearly all data on safety & efficacy of @pfizer #COVID19 3rd dose from the company is from use in their 2020 adult vaccine trials, tracking same populations over time. And, since..

MORE pic.twitter.com/5LUXqMz1lc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 23, 2021

3/ It seems that @pfizer shot itself in the foot by doing its only FDA studies to support 3rd doses on that very white, very old 2020 study population. Nobody wants to approve youth access if there's no youth data.

And meanwhile, millions of Americans have had zero vax doses. pic.twitter.com/Z88GEPCxS5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 23, 2021

======

Much of the world is still waiting but Moderna’s chief expects enough vaccines for everyone by next year https://t.co/VbymYRXEb5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2021

African leaders denounced the inequity of vaccine distribution at the U.N., with Namibia president Hage Geingob calling it “vaccine apartheid.” The leaders want intellectual property rights waived so more countries can produce COVID-19 vaccines. https://t.co/9sR91NbNIP — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2021

U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports https://t.co/yAafajvH0o pic.twitter.com/3Yll8R4GHr — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against serious illness, although rival shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca showed better protection rates, a large real world study from Malaysia showed https://t.co/MG549fYYq2 pic.twitter.com/580HzLOwHR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Singapore migrant workers are still living in Covid lockdown https://t.co/MWAiYrpiNc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 24, 2021

S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases; planning how to live with COVID-19 https://t.co/m67YdWZ8Gt pic.twitter.com/oKzzhvxTOm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Japan approaching end of COVID-19 emergency in most areas – health minister https://t.co/ybbkHySp8u pic.twitter.com/Ie5fcSbkP2 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Sri Lankan shaman dies of Covid after touting potion which he said could protect people from the disease https://t.co/ZWVKatHZVc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 23, 2021

More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria https://t.co/aYv0kgUAjX pic.twitter.com/MosPe74ncB — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

Today New Zealand had a total of 9 cases, the lowest since their outbreak started.

BTW they also donated a lot of vaccines today

🇳🇿👋👍 pic.twitter.com/tGYudd6tEq — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 24, 2021

Russia reported 820 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, equalling its highest number of daily fatalitieshttps://t.co/T8UUxnFDM7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 23, 2021

Dutch boy wins court battle for right to Covid jab so he can visit his dying grandmother, despite father's objections https://t.co/kSxbSjiDa1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 23, 2021

Brazil's Bolsonaro in isolation after top aide tested positive at UN assembly https://t.co/0uePvH3QU5 pic.twitter.com/PP0Xp7Yx9Z — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2021

Using their own vaccines, Cuba expects to reach “full immunization” against Covid by Dec. 31. Cuba has extended vaccinations to all age groups from 2 up. Cuban scientists developed their own vaccines. Announced Thursday at UN Gen'l Assembly meeting in NYC https://t.co/7WHuDgicLD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 23, 2021

======

What are 'Crisis Standards of Care?' As #DeltaVariant continues to spread, public health officials have approved drastic rationing measures. Crisis standards allow doctors to allocate scarce resources—like ventilators—to patients most likely to survive https://t.co/pabA7EHzE1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 23, 2021

Very well reasoned case here. This is such a complex problem and the analysis of the data is extremely difficult and subject to substantial confounding. Negative consequences may occur here from favoring precautionary principles too- boosters for all are not currently justified. https://t.co/3NFi3cJs5I — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) September 23, 2021

4DMedical lung imagery sheds more light on 'long COVID' effects https://t.co/xsQYOWpisM pic.twitter.com/fxCoKDZM7M — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2021

======

Outbreak in Alaska may be late, but it is enormous. https://t.co/iTWlUGODio — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 22, 2021

Sad, terrifying and deeply reported ?@BuzzFeedNews? story on Idaho. Well worth your time to read. “An Unprecedented Event In Modern Medicine”: What Happens When A State Fails To Flatten The COVID Curve https://t.co/zeePHYIw7t — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 23, 2021

More than 50 UGA faculty members announce plans to mandate masks in their classrooms https://t.co/H2axYt6VGC — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 23, 2021

Between this & yesterday’s report that the LDS now requires masking, sounds like Utah is taking the virus seriously:

VACCINE REQUIRED – The Utah National Guard announced Wednesday that members will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and submit their vaccine card to officials. https://t.co/hjjwdktwWN — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) September 23, 2021





I gotcha quarantine right here!…