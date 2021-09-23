The House passed: * A CR (that both parties say they support)

* Disaster funding (that both parties say they support)

* Avoiding default (which both parties say they support) And yet now one party says they will filibuster it all for politics. It’s actually quite simple. https://t.co/rR4yjLd9Br — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) September 22, 2021

Media be like… Democrats are divided over how best to help people, while Republicans are united over how best to hurt people. Advantage: Republicans — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) September 22, 2021





I really would like to see more headlines that express, "GOP Senators are fighting to make U.S. default on debt." That is, in very neutral terms, what's happening. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 22, 2021

There is nothing more fiscally irresponsible than fighting for the U.S. to default, which wouldn't just devastate our economy, but would also have global effects. So why are we giving them so much credibility in other debates, such as the cost of childcare & eldercare? — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 22, 2021

Maybe once again A Democrat will pay, for certain values of ‘Democrat’…

Holy Crap. Sinema is cratering back in Arizona even worse than I thought possible. https://t.co/ooAWRHeC6v via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 22, 2021