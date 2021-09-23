Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Uphill Battle

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Uphill Battle

Maybe once again A Democrat will pay, for certain values of ‘Democrat’…

    4. 4.

      Steeplejack

      Okay, I have been waiting for this thread. I am feeling perky today and ready to mix it up. Might even have the strength to watch the eight o’clock rerun of the Morning Joe opening.

      First up:

      @RSchooley, May 2016: “Remember the board of directors every time you read a story about Theranos.” [Picture]

      @RSchooley, June 2016: “From $4.5 billion to nothing: Forbes revises estimated net worth of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.”

      @RSchooley, today: “What a journey!”

      CNN: “James Mattis testifies he wasn’t sure why Elizabeth Holmes asked him to join Theranos board.”

      Click for “Who, me?” picture of Mad Dog Mattis.

    15. 15.

      Steeplejack

      Some fuel for Kay:

      Brian Murphy on Twitter:

      Guess everyone in DC is just going to pretend John Eastman is one of Trump’s mob lawyers rather than a Federalist Society leader and law school dean who clerked for Clarence Thomas and spent a lot of time developing a playbook for Republicans to steal an election. Polite society!

      Real head scratcher why elite institutions are hemorrhaging legitimacy.

    19. 19.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Fine by me.  Those same assholes have filled up our hospitals because they are the stupidest, meanest fucking assholes.

      Suzi endorsed LePage yesterday.

    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      Code Blue! Mika is at the White House! In the rain!

      Actually, the rain is kind of nice. It’s 61° and drizzly here in Threadkill Lane, very dark outside in that aquarium-green way that whispers, “Work from bed today, Steep.”

      Back to the studio. Oh, shut up Joe. He’s blathering about how, since the Democrats control the presidency, the House and the Senate and “control their destiny,” if they don’t get a deal done they will end up in the minority. He is tits deep in Murc’s Law. (“Only Democrats have agency; Republicans are like the weather or something.”) No discussion from the panel of the Republicans or what they are doing.

      Hmm, might have to check what’s on HGTV.

    25. 25.

      Patricia Kayden

      Here’s hoping that voters don’t punish President Biden for the nonsense going on right now in the Senate. He’s blameless and I’m so relieved that he is in the White House.

    26. 26.

      Kay

      @Steeplejack:

      They could absolutely get away with this and anyone who denies it is delusional. From the Eastman memo:

      At the end, he announces that because of the ongoing disputes in the 7 States,
      there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those States.

      Replace “he” (the VP) with GOP members of congress or GOP state representatives or GOP judges or GOP governors.

      During the attempted coup, there were a whole group of elite legal commentors who were basically arguing, “we won’t have a coup because coups are illegal”. You just want to bash your head against a wall. Thirty years of watching these people operate, they learned nothing.

    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @Steeplejack: My God, does he think we’re all that stupid? She was credibility-shopping, pure and simple. It’s embarrassing for all those older, supposedly smart men that she was able to hoodwink them so easily.

    29. 29.

      Betty

      @Spanky: I believe Kyrsten has other plans than re-election. So, she doesn’t care. I just wish there were some way to embarrass her to at least stop the sabotage.

    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Steeplejack:

      Roe v Wade is still good law. Abortions are now banned in Texas.

      “We won’t have a coup because coups are illegal”. Okey doke, counselor. Thanks for reciting the rules.

    33. 33.

      John S.

      @Steeplejack:

      Media be like… Democrats are divided over how best to help people, while Republicans are united over how best to hurt people.

      Advantage: Republicans

      This. Nothing else needs to be said.

    34. 34.

      Steeplejack

      @Kay:

      Inorite. It beggars the imagination.

      And Anna Palmer, founder of Punchbowl News, was just telling Joe that Mitch McConnell has been “very clear” the last two months in [his opposition to everything] and that the Democrats are “dithering” in their response. Bad Democrats. I can’t even.

    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: During the attempted coup, there were a whole group of elite legal commentors who were basically arguing, “we won’t have a coup because coups are illegal”. You just want to bash your head against a wall. Thirty years of watching these people operate, they learned nothing.

      Yeah, that was super dumb, as if people ask permission before fomenting a coup. These people think our system is immune from this kind of manipulation, but this memo shows that it’s not. I wish the press were paying 1/100th of the amount of attention to this that they did to Hillary’s e-mail server management, which they deemed to be the most important issue of the 2016 election (and no, I’m never going to get over that, don’t ask).

    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Spanky: Sinema has not had strong Democratic primary opponents before, but I think she knows she will face a strong one in 2024 if she thwarts the Democratic agenda. Congressman Greg Stanton, former mayor of Phoenix, is one possibilty. After electing Mark Kelly last year, Arizona Democrats know they can elect a Senator who does not pursue a centrist strategy. Job one for Democrats there is to reelect Kelly next year. That election will give them a sense of whether Sinema can be replaced.

      Democrats will also know by then if Sinema is in fact an obstruction, or is just milking her centrist role and in the end votes for important initiatives like the second infrastructure bill and the revised John Lewis Voting  Rights Act. Even then, a lot of Arizona Democrats will still want to primary Sinema as payback for all the heartburn she’s given them.

    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      Joe and the gang keep circling back to the French submarines issue. It’s like the house is burning down but let’s talk about how the neighbors want us to trim our tree that’s hanging too far over the fence.

    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Steeplejack: was just telling Joe that Mitch McConnell has been “very clear” the last two months in [his opposition to everything

      It’s obvious to me that most of the press agrees with Republicans on this, that’s why they talk about it the way they do. If something like this had happened when TFG was president, they also would have blamed it on “Democratic intransigence” and asked why Democrats couldn’t just vote for it to keep from crashing the economy. It’s OK with them if Republicans don’t care about that.

    40. 40.

      Patricia Kayden

      𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓: 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐜𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 $𝟕.𝟖 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟒 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 22, 2021

    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      I read Marshall’s piece on Sinema yesterday, and his framing of the situation sounds right to me. Sinema’s bid to stake out a “mavericky” lane to collect enough votes from Democrats and independents might blow up, but it’s not because that lane doesn’t exist (it does!) but rather because she bungled the management of the split constituency by going out of her way to piss off Democrats.

      I don’t know if Marshall’s read is correct — he admits he doesn’t know the state well. But he knows people who do, and they’ve informed his thinking, plus there is some data. Of course, she’s not up for reelection for a while and maybe believes she can mend fences. Now would be a good time to start.

    42. 42.

      MJS

      @Betty:  She clearly loves attention. I’d bet big money that when she gets bounced from the Senate, she lands at Fox as the “Democrat” on any number of panels.

    43. 43.

      topclimber

      @debbie: Thanks to Mitch, Manchinema will have to put up or shut up on debt extension. They either vote to exempt it from the filibuster or agree to include it in reconciliation. Hopefully they don’t demand too high a price. Either they care about whether we default or not. At least we will know soon.

    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @Betty: That’s an interesting take. Sinema seems to be a political animal, and being Senator is a good job in terms of prestige and working conditions. I would expect Sinema to want to keep her job, but maybe you are right and she intends to walk away (or in her case run away) from her Senate seat. Even if she knows she’ll be walking away from her political career.

    47. 47.

      hueyplongex

      @Geminid: Her actions seem consistent with both (1) preening and (2) the sweet pharma money inducing her to throw a monkey wrench into this year and then proudly announcing a party change because “the Democratic Party left me” ahead of her reelection campaign.

      Don’t much care for (2).

    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      this memo

      The memo is the last war. Don’t fight that one. They don’t need the VP. They just need state election officials or state legislatures or governors. They’ll have state election officials and the state legislators and governors will follow the lead of the state elections offocials who are, after all, state election officials.
      The next one isn’t going to look exactly like this one. That we have to tell “elite lawyers” that is just mindboggling. The problem is they are brittle. They cannot adapt to new or rapdily changing conditions.
      The easy part of lawyering is reading the rule and applying it. They have to get past that and do real thinking outside the way they are familiar with the rule. If they don’t they’re just not that valuable to us. I can do that, “read, apply, result” and so can you. They have to do more.

    51. 51.

      Butter Emails!

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I just keep thinking about how different the submarine issue would have been framed if it had occured under TFG. It would have been lauded as a triumph of his business acumen and the press would have been gloating about ‘merka pwning the wine drinking cheese munchers.

    52. 52.

      hueyplong

      @Geminid: Agree.  Just pointing out that her actions are so bad to date that they are as consistent with bad faith as they are with mere attention-seeking

      To get the GOP nomination you’d have to announce your intention to shoot immigrants and declare any Dem victory anywhere fraudulent, prior to the election at issue.

    53. 53.

      Steeplejack

      I’ma need a big dose of Perry Mason at 9:00 on MeTV to restore my sense of order in the universe. “The Case of the Gallant Grafter,” February 1960. Prime stuff.

      Goddamn, Eddie Glaude. Question to Cory Booker: “What does it mean that we’re [Democrats] not delivering again?”

    54. 54.

      Baud

      I’m as exasperated with Machin and Sinema as everyone else, but can we stop pretending that a McConnell controlled Senate wouldnt be worse? Foolish normies take our hyperbole at face value.

    57. 57.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: It’s fairly miraculous (2-0 in Georgia) that we don’t have a McConnell-controlled Senate right now.  It’s not unexpected that we’d chafe a little under a Senema- and Manchin-controlled Senate but, sure, it could be worse.

    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Sure, I was making the point that the existence of this memo shows that they can figure out a way around our system pretty easily, one way or another. And yeah, state election people standing between us and a coup is an unsettling prospect that the press isn’t taking seriously. Again, if the press thought this was 1/10 as important as Hillary’s e-mail server management everyone would know about it, because they would be covering it incessantly. But they aren’t, so too many people don’t take it seriously enough.

    59. 59.

      Baud

      @Butter Emails!:

      I agree.

      What’s pernicious is that, since Biden is pushing diplomacy over war, the media are treating this as a failure of diplomacy. Even though war with France is not an option, the idea is to discredit diplomacy generally.

    62. 62.

      Cameron

      @Baud: Plus the fact that it wasn’t the US that had the deal with France.  Why we’re at fault for Australia’s actions stumps me – yes, it would have been nice to give the French a heads-up, but it wasn’t our show.

    63. 63.

      Ken

      I posted this in the overnight thread on whining reporters, but it seems appropriate here too:

      Every reporter’s dream is to make ten million dollars for their book, titled: “U. S. OF ATROCITIES — How the United States became a dictatorship, and how I knew about the plans three years before it happened”.

      Though I feel they haven’t really thought through the plan, or they’d realize they’d have to be paid in euros.

    64. 64.

      Steeplejack

      Now on MSNBC, Garrett Haake in for Stephane Ruhle. “We start in Washington, where the Democrats have a mess on their hands.” Almost gleeful delivery.

      Okay, over to Perry.

    65. 65.

      Starfish

      @Steeplejack: “Law school” dean. Chapman University is ranked #134 in US News and world reports. They had him sitting in the CU seat for conservative thought. I feel like they are bestowing fake credentials upon a dude.

    66. 66.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      U. S. OF ATROCITIES — How the United States became a dictatorship, and how I knew about the plans three years before it happened”. why Democrats failed to stop it.

       
      Fixed.

    69. 69.

      Steeplejack

      @Starfish:

      I don’t think that’s the “elite institution” being referred to. It’s the Federalist Society, the Supreme Court (via its clerk system) and the legal aristocracy in general.

    71. 71.

      burnspbesq

      @Soprano2:

      She ended up with what she needed: a board full of credulous old white guys with no conception of fiduciary duty.

      She needs to go down hard and spend a long time as a guest of the BOP. And she needs to be followed by a whole bunch of others. White-collar crime can be deterred, but only if the threat of losing everything and doing time is credible.

    72. 72.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Counterpoints: 1) I don’t think anyone who’s bitching about Manchinema is pretending that a McConnell-controlled senate wouldn’t be much worse, and 2) normies by definition wouldn’t read this blog, but if they did, it’s probably helpful to the cause for them to get the impression that it’s two Democratic senators jamming up the works than “Democrats” as a brand who can’t get their shit together.

