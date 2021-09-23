Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Our Failed Media Would-Be Celebrities

Open Thread: Our Failed Media Would-Be Celebrities

18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Too many of our ‘elite’ media members have decided they want to be the STARS of the show, not just the people who tell the rest of us about it. That’s why so many right-wing ‘reporters’ make fools of themselves at Jen Psaki’s press conferences — even getting pigbladdered for an inane question is a kind of spotlight, a little taste of celebrity. He mighto occasionally have put their careers, or even their lives, in jeopardy, but TFG gave good teevee

For one brief shining moment… they could imagine themselves, every one, in the spotlight…

  • cain
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • James E Powell
  • JCJ
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • sanjeevs
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • VOR

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hooray for the only entity that’s given rights within the articles of our Constitution!

      Good on ya, ya whiny ass titty baby slapdicks!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      TCM has been showing “autumn” movies today and tonight. Of note is Yasujiro Ozu’s An Autumn Afternoon (1962) at 2:30 a.m. EDT. “Portrait of a middle-class widower’s adjustment to his changing life.” TCM showed a full day of Ozu’s films recently; some here may remember that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      “Don’t @ me. Just #BeBest next time”?

      JFC, did she even fucking read any of the replies to her brain dead tweet?! What is it about these journalists that makes them so arrogant? Every time somebody criticizes them on social media none of them ever seem to want to actually engage and get defensive.

      My pet theory is that the media is a monoculture from upper middle class America that went to handful of elite J-Schools

      Reply
    4. 4.

      James E Powell

      Sometimes we over analyze things. These people are just assholes who mostly do nothing but schmooze and write bland, repetitive bullshit. How that ends up being a high-paid, prestigious job is a complete mystery to me. Every one of them is easily replaceable. Outside their cliques, no one even knows who they are.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): They didn’t necessarily go to elite J-schools.  Anecdote time:  A friend of mine from college (same fraternity, but a year ahead of me) wanted to be journalist from the time he was in grade school.  Watergate was his hook.  He wrote for the college paper and insisted that we watch ABC news with Peter Jennings every night before dinner was served.  After graduation, he got a job with suburban Boston paper; he could afford to live on what they paid him because his dad was a successful lawyer in Boston.  He moved up the ranks and worked for the Globe and the AP.  When Kerry became SoS, he asked this guy to come on board at State with him.  After his stint there, he became an editor with Axios.  He never went to J-school, but he had connections that were more important than that.  You got the upper middle class bit right though.  He also is a great photographer and a very good writer.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Crowd Cheers as the President Trump Gloats About This One Time the Cops Shot a Reporter With a Rubber Bullet for No Reason

      Biden doesn’t take a question once

      BOTH SIDES!!11!​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      Access journalism (compounded by 24 hour news) is going to so fuck us in the ass as it attracts only a certain kind of schmoozing personality.

      I find the media landscape interesting from an intellectual point of view, but also it terrifies me at the same time. 24 hour news, social media influencers really can fuck with your head and that isn’t really just the right although they are the most obvious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      I think they’re bored, it’s as simple a that. They got used to the adrenaline rush they got from the Trump scandal of the hour, and they can’t stand that it’s gone. Reporters actually hate good government, it’s their nightmare.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Hey, now! I went to an elite J-school, and I’m not a credulous moron. In fact, I’m a valued commenter at an almost top 10,000 blog. Maybe not a “thought leader” or an “influencer”—more like a “news commenter.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      well, obviously the fourth estate is still reeling from the accusation that they have a “liberal” bias.  Obama rightly classifies Faux News as a propaganda outfit, they are up in arms regarding their brethren being excluded (despite the issue that all Faux Commentary is not to be taken seriously based on the arguments of their own legal staff).  Trump put them in a pen and openly derides them, Proud Boys chase down, threaten and assault independents and the fourth estate all just shrug.

      They were constantly insulted and classified as liars, fakes and threats to America by the previous Administration and with the escalating rhetoric appear to believe that somehow they’re not on the list if the Right takes over.

      I want to make sure that we recognize that not all of them behave this way, but sadly the ones that do, appear to have the biggest soapbox from which they feel that they should have the privilege of calling out whatever transgressions they see and categorize the appropriate level of outrage.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      VOR

      Seriously, TFG had a press secretary who NEVER held a press briefing. 9 months tenure, no briefings. And now they are upset the President doesn’t go out of his way to make time for them, even though the WH Press Secretary holds regular briefings.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sanjeevs

      The “Paper of Record” has not made a single mention of the Eastman memo since the story broke.

      Never happened apparently.

      Reply

