Maybe worse, even. — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) September 22, 2021

there's something *incredibly* unseemly about the way the beltway press corps very clearly believes that the white house treating them with insufficient deference is one of the most dangerous and pressing issues in american democracy. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 22, 2021

Too many of our ‘elite’ media members have decided they want to be the STARS of the show, not just the people who tell the rest of us about it. That’s why so many right-wing ‘reporters’ make fools of themselves at Jen Psaki’s press conferences — even getting pigbladdered for an inane question is a kind of spotlight, a little taste of celebrity. He mighto occasionally have put their careers, or even their lives, in jeopardy, but TFG gave good teevee…

he takes questions regularly. i have watched it on television. he employs multiple people to answer questions from the press on a full time basis. he's the president, dealing with several major crises, i don't want him spending his time shooting the fucking shit with you people. — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 22, 2021

There is nothing worse than journalists’ insipid cry-babying about no longer having a president who spits brainless quotes into their mouths every day as if they were baby birds. https://t.co/Gg9gm1GmBM — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 22, 2021

They value having their questions answered. That’s it. They don’t care if the response is “fuck you. My people should punch you.” As long as they get to write up that Q & A. https://t.co/dxORxtYN8O — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) September 22, 2021

For one brief shining moment… they could imagine themselves, every one, in the spotlight…