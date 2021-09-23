Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: 'Leader' Mitch McConnell Wants to Destroy America's Economy

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: ‘Leader’ Mitch McConnell Wants to Destroy America’s Economy

I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.”

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      He’s just trying to leave his indelible mark of greater republicanism upon the land.

      IOW he’s trying to leave it far more fucked up than when he got here. If he can’t have what he wants, no one can have what they need. He’s going to show us for not allowing him to live forever. It is after all, entirely democrats fault

      OTOH he is ill, he won’t live forever, no matter how bad he makes it for everyone else. Maybe he won’t be able to fuck up the nation before he goes. Wouldn’t that be nice. I do like that a man with money, a nice rather easy job, the ability to screw millions, can’t be satisfied with just being an ass, he has to take that 2000 steps farther.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Holy shit, these people are going to fuck us over. Mitch Fucking McConnell can make me homeless and jobless. Please tell me the Money Class are going to talk some sense into the GOP or the Dems are going to avert thi

      When is the deadline to raise the debt ceiling?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Not just you my friend. Millions of people, some of whom voted for his dumb ass or at least his party. He doesn’t care about any of them, he’s a sadistic bastard. He can’t get what he wants, no one gets what they need.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Ruckus:
      But…I mean this is just a negotiating tactic…..right? Just for leverage? He’s not serious, right? And if he and his caucus are and Machinema don’t move off their stupid filibuster position, then Treasury is going have to mint that $1 trillion coin or else we’re all fucked. The Republicans won’t be blamed for it and we’re left holding the bag

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      Speaking of the death cult….my ex husband and father of my 11 yr old son really loved Trump and believed every cockamamie thing they churned out.   So he refused to get the vaccine.  He is now in ICU and intubated.  He has a 50/50 chance of survival.  If not for my son, I would not care too terribly much but the fact that my poor son’s heart is breaking is terrible to watch.  God how I hate the GQP.  There’s blood on their hands and they have no shame.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Urza

      Crypto thread died and this is an open thread.

      @Kent:

      We will know that bitcoin is a *real* currency when you can get a 30-year mortgage denominated in bitcoin.  Or even buy a 10-year bond denominated in bitcoin.

      Until then it smells more like a giant ponzi scheme.

      The nations second largest mortgage broker is talking about accepting Bitcoin as payment.  I don’t think its actually happened yet but I saw this article a couple weeks ago.
      https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/united-wholesale-mortgage-will-accept-bitcoin-other-cryptocurrency.html

      Personally I dislike the goldbuggery.  If someone wants to gamble fine, but its not a real investment the way it is.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      To that last tweet, Mitch hasn’t looked well for a while. Maybe the Devil is impatient for his end of the deal and is starting to take installment payments on McConnell’s soul.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ:

      I’m so sorry, for you and your son. My maternal aunt, my mother’s BIL, and my younger cousin all tested positive for COVID in the past few days. None of them were vaccinated. They’re not even super MAGA or anti-vaxx. My aunt is just one of those people that’s truly “vaccine hesitant”; she’s made low-info “scientists can’t make up their minds” comments in the past, tho. I feel bad for them because they’re not really bad people (not like the Herman Cain Award types). It hits differently when it’s somebody you know and like

      Anyway, my 70 y/o diabetic uncle with cardiac problems to boot had to go to the ER yesterday. I don’t know if he was experiencing SOB, but his heart rate was only 30 BPM and the hospital was going to transfer him to a nearby hospital in the area to see a cardiologist. It’s been over 24 hrs and he’s still waiting on a bed to open up. Aunt said the ED waiting room was full of people. He’s a nice, if sort of dopey guy and I honestly hope he pulls through.

      So, I guess I kind of know what you’re going through atm and I hope your ex recovers if only for your son

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cameron

      So.  I guess that answers whether the reconciliation bill will be 3.5 or 1.5 trillion.  It’s going to be 0 trillion.  The rest of this year and 2022 will be interesting times indeed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      He may not get what he wants but yes, he’s as serious as a mentally deranged republican with power can be. Which is serious enough.

      Remember he has had a lot more power than one senator should ever have and that is likely to end in the near future. He’s not a well man, he’s 79 yrs old, he wants to go out with an atomic bomb sized bang. Screwing millions of people on his way out would be 100% in character for him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dm

      Instead of platinum, the treasury should do a trillion dollar cryptocurrency offering.

      Saves the trouble of actually designing a coin.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hungry Joe

      Hard for me to accept that the billionaires and gobs-of-millions millionaires who run the GOP will allow Mitch and his Whole Sick Crew to torpedo the world economy. They might not go down with the ship, but any suggestion that they might be shunted from a first-class luxury stateroom to ordinary first class gives them the screaming fantods.

      Maybe Dems should draw the line: “Just try it, assholes.” I bet Mitch & Co. would back down. And if they don’t, well, they weren’t going to under any circumstances. Worth a shot.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      Oh for Fuck’s sake.  This isn’t really about McConnell.  It is about Democratic wankery.

      The Democrats could easily raise the debt ceiling or eliminate it all together by either:

      1).   Tanking the filibuster for this vote and passing it on a simple majority

      2).  Rolling the debt ceiling vote into their reconciliation package that only requires 50 votes.

      Why aren’t they going to do the former?  Because Manchin and Sinema would be shown to be even bigger wankers than they already are when they want to put the filibuster back for voting rights and other important stuff.  And because turning the reconciliation package into a MUST-PASS piece of legislation OR THE ECONOMY WILL COLLAPSE also takes away their ability to wank on the reconciliation package.

      I honestly think McConnell is doing Biden and the loyal Democrats a huge favor here, by forcing them to handle the debt ceiling on their own.  It either means tanking the filibuster, or turning the reconciliation infrastructure page into an absolute must-pass.  Both of those takes power away from the centrist wankers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bill Arnold

      @Cameron:

      So. I guess that answers whether the reconciliation bill will be 3.5 or 1.5 trillion. It’s going to be 0 trillion.

      That’s what it’s about.
      The Democrats will need to find a new parliamentarian.
      McConnell and the Republican Party need to be destroyed. The GOP and its allies are killing 2000 Americans per day (OK, mostly Republicans, but they are Americans.). Being publicly OK with openly shiving America’s economy and worldwide financial reputation is another vivid example of how the GOP is an Enemy of the USA, and should be treated as such.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @Urza:Well then.  The nations second largest mortgage broker is talking about doing just this.  I don’t think its actually happened yet but I saw an article a couple weeks ago. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/united-wholesale-mortgage-will-accept-bitcoin-other-cryptocurrency.html

      Those are two separate things entirely.  The article you cited is a bank that is willing to accept bitcoin as payment on a mortgage that is denominated in dollars.  In other words, you take out a $500,000 mortgage in dollars and the bank lets you make payments using bitcoin at whatever is the current exchange rate that day.

      The current price of bitcoin is $44,000 so $500,000 is 11.36 bitcoin.  No bank on the planet is going to write a 30 year mortgage on a house for 11.36 bitcoin at say 3% interest and take 360 monthly mortgage payments equal to 0.015 bitcoin for the next 30 years.   Because they don’t have the slightest fucking idea what the value of bitcoin is going to be in 1 year, 5, years, 10 years, much less 30 years.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ:

      I’m so glad you are vaccinated. After reading the Herman Cain Award and seeing so many kids become orphans. It’s just heartbreaking.

      I hope that your son remembers and understands why this came to pass.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      For the umpteenth time, Mitch McConnell is “the gravedigger of American democracy”.

      He stoked the hyperpolarization of American politics to make the Obama presidency as dysfunctional and paralyzed as he possibly could. As with parliamentary gridlock in Weimar, congressional gridlock in the US has diminished respect for democratic norms, allowing McConnell to trample them even more.

      h/t https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2018/10/25/suffocation-of-democracy

      Reply
    38. 38.

      randy khan

      Forget McConnell.  The results of the Arizona “audit” just came out and it found a net gain of 360 votes for Biden (+99 for him and -261 for Trump).

      I laughed when I saw it.  I’m only surprised in that I figured they would gin up something to make it come out the other way, but apparently they were too incompetent to even do that.

      Tee hee.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      McConnell doesn’t care that he flip flops and gets called on it. What we need to do is not fall for his framing and so forth. Ignore him.

      We’ve been here before. Joe was there. I hope he learned the right lessons.

      Wikipedia:

      – July 22, 2011: The Senate voted along party lines to table the Cut, Cap and Balance Act; 51 Democrats voting to table it and 46 Republicans voting to bring it to a debate.[152] Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called the Act “one of the worst pieces of legislation to ever be placed on the floor of the United States Senate”. Even had it passed Congress, Obama had promised to veto the bill.[153]

      – July 25, 2011: Republicans and Democrats outlined separate deficit-reduction proposals.[8]

      – July 25, 2011: Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner addressed the nation separately over network television with regards to the debt ceiling.[154]

      – July 25, 2011: The bond market is shaken by a single $850 million futures trade betting on US default.

      – July 29, 2011: The Budget Control Act of 2011 S. 627,[155] a Republican bill that immediately raised the debt ceiling by $900 billion and reduced spending by $917 billion, passed in the House on a vote of 218–210. No Democrats voted for it, and it also drew ‘no’ votes from 22 Republicans, who deemed it insufficiently tough on spending cuts.[156] It allows the President to request a second increase in the debt ceiling of up to $1.6 trillion upon passage of the balanced-budget amendment and a separate $1.8 trillion deficit reduction package, to be written by a new “joint committee of Congress”.[157] Upon introduction into the Senate in the evening, the bill was immediately tabled on a 59–41 vote, including some Republican votes.[158]

      – July 30, 2011: The House of Representatives voted 173–246 to defeat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s $2.4 trillion plan to reduce the deficit and raise the debt ceiling.[159]

      – July 31, 2011: President Barack Obama announced that leaders of both parties had reached an agreement to lift the debt ceiling and reduce the federal deficit. Separately, House Speaker John Boehner told Republicans that they had reached the framework for an agreement.[160] Boehner revealed details of the agreement in a presentation to the House Republicans.[161]

      – August 1, 2011: The House passed a bipartisan bill by a vote of 269–161. 174 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted ‘yes’; 66 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted ‘no’.[162]

      – August 2, 2011: The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 74–26. 28 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and 1 independent voted ‘yes’; 19 Republicans, 6 Democrats, and 1 independent voted ‘no’.[163] President Obama signed the debt ceiling bill the same day, thus ending fears of a default. Obama also declared that the bill is an “important first step to ensuring that as a nation we live within our means”.[164]

      – August 2, 2011: The date estimated by the Department of the Treasury that the borrowing authority of the US would be exhausted, if the debt ceiling crisis were not resolved.[45]

      – August 3, 2011: The Treasury increased the national debt by $238 billion.[109]

      – August 5, 2011: Standard & Poor’s lowered the credit rating of the United States from AAA to AA+, citing Congressional resistance to new revenue measures and uncontrolled growth of entitlement programs. The agency rated the long-term outlook as negative, citing uncertainty in debt growth dynamics.[114][115]

      – August 9, 2011. The US Federal Reserve announced it will keep interest rates at “exceptionally low levels” at least through mid-2013; it made no commitment for further quantitative easing. (Reuters) The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the New York Stock Exchange as well as other world stock markets, recovered after recent falls. (Wall Street Journal)

      – August 15, 2011: The date estimated by the Fitch rating agency and the FRBNY primary dealer Jefferies & Co that $29 billion of federal debt interest would have become due, thus triggering a technical sovereign default if the debt ceiling crisis had not been resolved. This, however, did not occur as the debt ceiling crisis was resolved by then.[165][166]

      Yahoo from 9/20/2021:

      Given the massive economic and financial disruption that a U.S. payments default would cause, a drop-dead date for the Treasury running out of cash would offer lawmakers — whether Democrats on their own or in concert with the GOP — the ultimate prod to action.

      “It has to get to Code Orange,” said Representative Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat.

      But there won’t be any advance ‘Code Orange’ from the Treasury. Former officials explain that, because of the volatility in U.S. government cash flows, it would be nearly impossible, and politically risky, for Yellen to give lawmakers a date for when the Treasury will run out of its so-called extraordinary measures to avoid breaching the limit.

      “Honest to god, you just don’t know,” said James Clark, who was the Treasury’s deputy assistant secretary for federal finance during a 2013 episode when Congress took the debt-limit debate to the brink. “Tens of billions of dollars can swing unexpectedly. Everyone knows there’s uncertainty. The whole thing is ridiculous.”

      Long-time bond market analyst Lou Crandall at Wrightson ICAP’s latest estimate is for the Treasury to exhaust its fiscal resources on Oct. 25 or 26. “The range of uncertainty around our modal estimate narrows a little with each new data point but — with a month still to go — remains quite wide in absolute terms,” Crandall wrote in a note Monday.

      Effectively, lawmakers are headed for a cliff they cannot see clearly — and the cliff is moving. Should the government run over it, the U.S. would default on its financial obligations. Social Security checks would stop, federal contractors would go unpaid and — in a potentially disastrous move for global financial markets — investors in Treasury securities wouldn’t receive interest payments or get back their principal on maturing bills, notes and bonds.

      The resulting chaos, Yellen warned this month, would cause “irreparable damage to the U.S. economy and global financial markets.”

      So, there are differences this time. But there’s no incentive for the GQP to change their position this early.

      I’m reminded that the US has very briefly defaulted in 1979:

      WHAT HAPPENED
      The U.S. Treasury was forced to delay payments to individual investors redeeming about $122 million of Treasury bills maturing on April 26, May 3 and May 10, 1979. The Treasury blamed the delay on an unprecedented volume of participation by small investors and the unanticipated failure of word-processing equipment used to prepare schedules needed to cut them individual paper checks.

      The problem was cleared up within three weeks, and investors holding T-bills maturing on May 17, 1979, were paid on time.

      AFTERMATH
      Yields on Treasury bills shot up by about 60 basis points, or 0.6 percent. A scholarly paper on the accidental defaults published a decade later argued the damage was permanent.

      “This increase was a one-time, permanent ratchet upward of yields,” wrote Terry Zivney, a finance professor at Ball State University and Richard Marcus, a finance professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, in their 1989 paper titled, “The Day the United States Defaulted on Treasury Bills.”

      The delayed payments occurred as U.S. interest rates were soaring higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s massive tightening of monetary policy under Paul Volcker, who took over as the central bank’s chairman later that year.

      Many, many things are different now.

      Nancy and Chuck and Joe and Janet are smart. But they need to be thinking about how to do away with this abomination (the debt ceiling) to take this weapon away from the know-nothings who will destroy the world to rule in ruins… If past is prologue, then some sort of arrangement will be made with Biden and the Democratic leadership and a few GQPers (maybe even Moscow Mitch) to let everyone claim a bit of a victory. Alternatively, Nancy will pass whatever gets 50+1 in the Senate. But we’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

