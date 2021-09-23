.@MoodysAnalytics forecasts that failure by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to join Democrats in upholding the full faith & credit of the US would be “cataclysmic.”
The projection: 6 million jobs lost and high costs for business and families — for no reason.
Unthinkable. pic.twitter.com/isGFt0fFp2
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 23, 2021
A flip flop of global proportions.
Mitch McConnell 2019
vs.
Mitch McConnell 2021
Make sure everybody sees it. pic.twitter.com/By77NjlVZJ
— Nick Knudsen ???? (@NickKnudsenUS) September 22, 2021
“I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.”
I’ve heard him recently, just audio, & thought he suddenly sounds a lot worse. https://t.co/XnSCozOu4p
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 23, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings