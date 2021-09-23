.@MoodysAnalytics forecasts that failure by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to join Democrats in upholding the full faith & credit of the US would be “cataclysmic.”

The projection: 6 million jobs lost and high costs for business and families — for no reason.

— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 23, 2021