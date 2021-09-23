Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Coup Attempt Open Thread: Meet 'Trump Lawyer John Eastman'

GOP Coup Attempt Open Thread: Meet ‘Trump Lawyer John Eastman’

by | 47 Comments

domestic terrorists

We are now officially better at journalism than those sites (or, apparently, the NYTimes).


Eastman, of course, has priors:

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I am thinking one of the reasons why the “Serious People” can’t process this shit is it’s so ingrained into them that the Republicans are the Serious Daddy Party and this whole thing is just so absurdly stupid it’s at the level of a six year old throwing a hissy fit, I mean it says a lot when your plan is so dumb even fucking Mike “Howling the Moon” Pence can’t buy into it.

      Also, why is it no surprise a Federalist Society member came up with something this simultaneously vile and pathetic?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      While I agree wholeheartedly with the criticism of the media coverage (or lack of coverage), I also feel that we tend to focus on that problem rather than the underlying atrocity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Oh and is the good Mr Eastman for life imprisonment for Anti-Vaccers for spreading Covid, or that completely different from AIDs for reasons, that’s why.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      Given that the MSM would have “covered” the memo by commenting on the ingenuity of Eastman’s strategy followed by a discussion among a panel consisting of three Republicans, I’m kinda glad they ignored it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Steeplejack: being labeled “One of Trump’s mod lawyers” is about right though. Taking out all the legal language Eastman is hiding behind, Eastman is basically saying “we need Pence to lie for us”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      boatboy_srq

      We’re over a decade away from the Mayberry Machiavellis, and yet there are still people who think the GQP is actually a functional political party when it’s turned largely into a massive protection racket.

      As for Eastman, he seems very… what’s the word… is it white?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cermet

      We had a coup d’etat attempt and the Justice Dept has silence? Really? Not just this memo but the insurrection Jan 6th and there is no connect the dots? This needs a criminal investigation immediately.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      Interesting how often these guys look the part. Perhaps it is a lifetime of such evil-doing that shows in their faces. His reasoning is just specious. It has been established that this was a fair election in all the states.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Maybe it’ll get some coverage now — belatedly. For good or ill (mostly ill), that’s one result of the intersection of social media (especially Twitter) and Beltway reporting. If something is “out there,” i.e., being talked about by accounts they follow, Beltway reporters sometimes feel obligated to cover it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      A literal presidential coup memo: Not worth covering for the morning or evening national news shows on ABC, CBS, or NBC. https://t.co/lP1c3hFgVh

      — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 22, 2021

      There wasn’t enough time for a story. They had to run an inspirational segment instead, about a 90 year old woman whose neighbors gifted her with a car after they saw her walking fifty miles to work every day…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      Am I alone in hoping that someone in the current administration edits the memo to change “VP Pence” to “VP Harris” and make the other obvious replacements, then “leaks” it to the press?  It would be two-part test — do they recognize the original, and do they react in the same way — and I suspect most of the press would fail.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      On this one, I don’t think “media coverage” should be the goal. Democrats should read the memo, take it seriously and start thinking about all the possibilities therein and what a prevention and/or response would look like. We don’t have time for people to still be “coming to grips” with this, or whatever they’re doing. They have to get past that. If they’re uncomfortable with it, they can think of it as “what if?” – I think it’s past “what if” but I don’t really care if they see it exactly as I do, as long as they start to really think about it and “really think about it” has to be more than “here is the federal code section” OR “grab your musket, because this means war”. There’s a big space in there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Steeplejack:  Show us how the GOP really stands then; cheese bags with fancy titles. There is nothing cunning or clever about Eastman’s plan and if anything it was doomed to failure

      I think Eastman is also weasley enough in his language he would be hard to prosecute – Pence could break the law that Pence didn’t do. Likely the only thing really to do is humiliate the guy publicly so he loses his precious gravitus.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      montanareddog

      I forget who is the philosopher or political scientist who talks about “soft” authoritarianism (the kind practiced in, say, Hungary or Singapore) where, in general, if you keep your head down, things, on a day to day basis, just carry on normally and confortably.

      I get the impression that most beltway journalists are not deep thinkers and they are not attached out of principle to democracy, just to a comfortable and high-status life. And, after a Trump coup, for most of them, if they slightly adjusted their behaviour, it would continue comfortably. They might even get to write that post-coup bestseller “MAGA: Donald Trump and the reinvention of American democracy”  or “Sweet Liberal Tears: how Donald Trump won the war of ideas”.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Chovanec’s imaginary number 7 is incorrect. What it would actually say would be “assume any backlash would consist of furiously attended non-violent protests and songs of peace that include giant puppets, pussy hats and drum circles, all of which could be pointed at, giggled over and turned into librul-bashing funny memes while earnest NPR personages, print pundits and news commentators urge calm and respect for process. Law and Order must of course be sacrosanct and honored during these troublesome times …”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      Robert Monster's Epik, which supplied domains for QAnon, 8chan, Parler, Gab…"keeping far-right terrorist cesspools alive,” has been hacked.

      Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who’s behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites https://t.co/Xtfm0fuTzx

      — empathy1st (@empathy1st1) September 22, 2021

      “Rob Monster” is too appropriate. What a timeline.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @germy:

      They’re basically telegraphing that the next coup attempt runs through the states, before it even gets to the Congress and the VP so reciting the rules the VP has to follow is not sufficient. Doggedly insisting that rule won’t allow a whole different approach is just not creative enough.

      They can start by jumping off the Eastman memo and replacing “VP” with some other governmental actors or entities, including the whole state set of actors in each state, depending on the various state laws. There are thousands of possible combinations.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/09/21/epik-far-right-hack-anonymous/

      Epik, based in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish, has made its name in the Internet world by providing critical Web services to sites that have run afoul of other companies’ policies against hate speech, misinformation and advocating violence. Its client list is a roll-call of sites known for permitting extreme posts and that have been rejected by other companies for their failure to moderate what their users post.

      Online records show those sites have included 8chan, which was dropped by its providers after hosting the manifesto of a gunman who killed 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019; Gab, which was dropped for hosting the antisemitic rants of a gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018; and Parler, which was dropped due to lax moderation related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy: Here’s a quote from the WaPo article linked in the tweet:

      Online records show those sites have included 8chan, which was dropped by its providers after hosting the manifesto of a gunman who killed 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019; Gab, which was dropped for hosting the antisemitic rants of a gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018; and Parler, which was dropped due to lax moderation related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

      So now we know what it takes for platforms to get cut loose by conventional hosts: mass casualty hate crimes and attempted coups. Maybe the standards should be higher? JFC.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay: Agreed. What struck me about the existence of the memo and about the memo content is that this is a parallel to the Texas anti-choice bill. Both of them are wacko, but that sure as shit did not stop the Republican establishment from getting them done.

      This is not fringe noodling, this is one of two of our established major political parties. They show us their instruction manuals for how to take-over and to remain in power as fascists. They act on those manuals. Will our elected leaders do anything about it?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      terraformer

      I don’t know how anyone can look at that memo, and at the new information that the T***p team knew their “election fraud” stance was complete BS – and then see that NEITHER IS BEING COVERED BY THE MAINSTREAM PRESS, and not come to the conclusion that the major press organizations are anything but in the tank for Republicans and their backers. I mean, we kind of knew this given how they still “both sides” decidedly un-both-sides topics and situations, but I just don’t know how to deal with the fact that a majority of outlets representing the Fourth Estate are in on all this, with gusto.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Josie

      @germy: ​ Democrats in those states should concentrate on running the most popular person possible for Secretary of State. It would seem to be a must to hold those offices if at all possible.​
       ETA: Those are state wide elections, so they can’t be gerrymandered, thank goodness.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      Older white people love inspirational good news. I remember my RWNJ grandmother lamenting all the bad news about racial unrest and persistent failures in managing the Vietnam fuckup.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Citizen Alan

      @Josie

      Does it matter how popular a candidate is if they’re a member of “the baby killer party” even even if it’s for a position that has no conceivable relationship to abortion rights?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @terraformer: I don’t know how anyone can look at that memo, and at the new information that the T***p team knew their “election fraud” stance was complete BS – and then see that NEITHER IS BEING COVERED BY THE MAINSTREAM PRESS,

      If you want the press to cover it you have to engineer a similar scam by DEMs so they can both sides it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      PPCLI

      Also it’s crucial to shout out that this memo wasn’t a one-off Hail Mary play. It was the culmination of a systematic plan that had extended well before the 2020 election. Just to pick on one example. The memo refers to “competing slates of electors”. Sensible people say: WTF, each state had only one certified slate, what’s the deal?

      Well, of course the Republicans in each of the contested states had gone through this ritual of gathering a bunch of state representatives and holding a vote to choose the Trump electors as a slate. This wasn’t just a cursory gathering of a bunch of backbench hacks in a local Red Roof Inn breakfast room. It was a calculated cosplay. Each one was timed to take place on the same day as the official selection of electors. They went to great lengths to make sure the meeting was in the actual legislative building, when possible. And so on. These things didn’t just happen spontaneously in a bunch of states independently. They were coordinated.

      An illustration that would be amusing if the stakes weren’t so serious was the pantomime in Michigan. Because of the various threats and invasions of the state legislature by armed wackjobs, Governor Witmer had sensibly restricted admission to the legislative buildings to just the people authorized to enter. But the self-proclaimed alternate slate of electors gang trooped down to the state legislature anyway and tried to get admitted. They were refused, so they had there little ceremony in the parking lot instead, so they could claim to be on the legislative building grounds.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      “But we did it according to the law, so it’s OK. You people had better cam down and respect law and order.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Josie

      @Citizen Alan: ​ Obviously, I’m talking about the most popular Democratic candidate here, not just anybody.​

       ETA: Kay is right that different states have different rules. Here in Texas, the governor appoints the secretary of state, so electing a Democratic governor would be vital.​​

      Reply
    43. 43.

      PPCLI

      @Josie: True. But the gerrymandered legislatures can strip the secretary of state of all the powers relevant to the election and transfer the powers to bodies of the legislature’s choosing. And that is happening.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Inspirational good news stories can be wonderful.  But segments on kids selling lemonade to help pay for their siblings chemotherapy, or stories about benevolent wealthy people gifting a community with a rec center usually don’t address the policy failures that make these stories possible.

      ABC, NBC & CBS love their “benevolent rich guy” stories, but they never covered the Nabisco strike.  A nationwide strike!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      laura

      Let’s not be so hasty in examining this particular shite-bag that we fail to remember that he opined based on a reading of the law that he pulled out of his ass that Senator Kamala Harris was qualified to run for president because her obvious status as an American citizen was not sufficient despite being born right here in the Bay Area, because her dusky parents hailed from those places.

      Reply

