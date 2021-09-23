A literal presidential coup memo: Not worth covering for the morning or evening national news shows on ABC, CBS, or NBC. https://t.co/lP1c3hFgVh — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 22, 2021

We are now officially better at journalism than those sites (or, apparently, the NYTimes).

He misses #7, where the country erupts in bloody civil war. https://t.co/1quAf3trim — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 21, 2021





I feel like perhaps there isn't enough alarm that there was an actual memo circulating in the actual presidential administration about How To Stay In Office Despite Losing have we really normalized bad stuff this much — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 20, 2021

1. On the evening of Jan. 6, while the violent mob that drove Congress out of its joint session to count electoral votes still held the U.S. Capitol, Trump lawyer John Eastman was on Steve Bannon's show denouncing Mike Pence. https://t.co/1yJurHaSVE pic.twitter.com/gmqorzOOkQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 21, 2021

The answer to “Did Team Trump try to stay in power despite losing reelection, with a preconceived plan to use lies about voting results and bad faith manipulations of the Electoral Count Act to disrupt the transition of power on Jan. 6?” is now an incontrovertible, documented yes — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 21, 2021

re: the memo outlining how to not-certify election results so trump stayed in office https://t.co/qKcI5EH0Z4 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 21, 2021

A draft plan to hijack the government is still a plan to hijack the US government and should be treated that way https://t.co/lwfDbv20oz — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) September 21, 2021

Here's what Eastman says is "the full memo." "We're no longer playing by Queensbury Rules… [if Biden is allowed to take office] we will have ceased to be a self-governing people. The stakes could not be higher." h/t @charliearchy https://t.co/PR8xbQDGWy pic.twitter.com/LJ9S5aXsNr — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) September 22, 2021

Eastman, of course, has priors:

“Trump lawyer John Eastman” doesn’t quite do him justice. He didn’t come up in Trump world. He’s not one of Trump’s array of criminal lawyers. Eastman was a clerk for Clarence Thomas. He is a Federalist Society leader. He teaches at the Claremont Institute. https://t.co/GGGQG1XvvE — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) September 21, 2021

John Eastman, the lawyer who tried to help Trump steal the election, is also the chair of America's largest anti-LGBT hate group. He has publicly stated that he thinks homosexuality should be a life-sentence crime. Transcript via https://t.co/X8Ftb21KVu

https://t.co/0MgyzSzY1z pic.twitter.com/53uabTphSz — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) September 22, 2021

Give the Trumpers and the anti-anti-Trumpers credit for message discipline: They summon virtual flash mobs and the Two Minutes Hate over almost anything, but they hunker down over stories like this and know that silence will eventually do its job and everyone moves on. https://t.co/9Q4g1VC3z4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 21, 2021