Today President Biden announced our donation of another half billion doses of Pfizer vaccines for low and middle-income countries, bringing our donation total to over 1.1 billion. For every one shot we’ve put in an American arm, we’ve donated three shots globally. pic.twitter.com/bw720PATBH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2021

What @JoeBiden promised at #COVID19 summit today

1. "donating 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 #vaccines to the world, free of charge, no strings attached."

2. "for every one shot we have administered in this country to date, we are now donating three shots to other countries."

MORE pic.twitter.com/1dBgXSRBSq — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 22, 2021





3/

5. "The summit is meant to be a deliberate beginning to the end of the pandemic, and it will launch a lot of work."

6. "we plan to take a leading role in tracking collective progress"

7. "support a COVID-19 TRIPS waiver"

8. "We will share through COVAX," not bilaterally.

MORE pic.twitter.com/6RuORGBKFT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 22, 2021

4/ All quotes are from senior White House officials, speaking on condition of non-attribution last night. pic.twitter.com/VxtD0LenbR — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 22, 2021



(Dr. Teicher is Director of Programs for Doctors Without Borders / MSF)

Some activists are saying that Biden’s new plan for donating 500 million vaccine doses is not enough https://t.co/ktRHMI8azI — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 22, 2021