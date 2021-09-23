Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

What fresh hell is this?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Women: they get shit done

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Just a few bad apples.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / For the Insatiably Curious: Quick Notes from Yesterday’s COVID Summit

For the Insatiably Curious: Quick Notes from Yesterday’s COVID Summit

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,



(Dr. Teicher is Director of Programs for Doctors Without Borders / MSF)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Betty
  • debbie
  • germy
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Old School
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      For once, it would be nice if the criticism wasn’t “The US isn’t doing enough” and was more, “Why isn’t everyone else doing as much?”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      BREAKING: Lead Florida GOP Senator, Manny Diaz calls for a review of all vaccine mandates, including polio, mumps, and rubella.

      Just when you thought the state of affairs in Florida could not get any worse.

      — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) September 23, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      Biden is doing it wrong! The Trump administration just wouldn’t have donated anything, so people couldn’t have complained about the 1.1 billion doses being too small.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Only Democrats the USA has agency, I guess.

      My attitude is more: as an American citizen and voter, I have agency where the USA is concerned, but I have little if any with respect to other countries.

      I can call up my Congresscritters and lean on them to do more, but I can’t do the same with France or Germany or any other country.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty

      From what I have read, waiving the patent protection would be much more helpful than just donating vaccine. It has been opposed by the EU as well, as expected, by the patent holders. Not sure how Biden can change that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      “Some say.”

      Some say I have a mean curveball.
      Some say the weather isn’t too hot, it’s not hot enough.
      Some say disco music was good.
      Some say pickup trucks are too small.
      Some say climate change is god’s will.
      People are saying “Sir, you’re still president sir.”
      rinse&repeat

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.