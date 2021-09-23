Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dump those docs!

To stymie the congressional investigation into the January 6th coup attempt, Trump is trying to claim executive privilege to shield documents that account for his and his minions’ activities that day. But the Biden White House favors disclosure, according to The Washington Post:

Trump has said he will cite “executive privilege” to block information requests from the House select committee investigating the events of that day, banking on a legal theory that has successfully allowed presidents and their aides to avoid or delay congressional scrutiny for decades, including during the Trump administration.

But President Biden’s White House plans to err on the side of disclosure given the gravity of the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with discussions who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.

The article cites a bunch of experts, including lawyers who served Democratic administrations and in pre-Trump Republican White Houses, and the consensus seems to be that post-executive privilege isn’t a thing. Unsurprisingly, one of the two* go-to celebrity Trump-defender legal beagles disagrees:

“There is an unbroken tradition of deference by the incumbent presidents to their predecessors,” [GWU Professor Jonathan] Turley said. “In the past, incumbent presidents would generally support their predecessors in restricting access, despite partisan differences. It appears we may be poised here to shatter that tradition.”

In the past, incumbent presidents weren’t dealing with predecessors who claimed they won an election they lost and incited violence to cling to power. Dump those docs!

*Alan Dershowitz did not weigh in. 

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      “There is an unbroken tradition of deference by the incumbent presidents to their predecessors,” [GWU Professor Jonathan] Turley said.

      Oh, so traditions and norms are supposed to matter now that it’s a Republican that can be burned? GTFO with that BS Turdley

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      Wait, Jonathan Turley came out with a contrarian point of view that with great sadness supports Republicans and put the blame on Democrats for being the people REALLY at fault? Imagine that! No one could ever have seen that coming.

      Also, speaking of document dumps the Cyber Ninjas are going to finally ‘present’ their Arizona Fraudit findings. On a Friday afternoon. After hinting that they couldn’t find anything. Nice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Put them on the Internet at once.  Even if the USSC issues some sort of idiotic order, it’s too late, the bell has rung.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      @MisterForkbeard:  Also, speaking of document dumps the Cyber Ninjas are going to finally ‘present’ their Arizona Fraudit findings.

      The horse paste cured their covid?  I thought they were all hospitalized.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It’s also crap – Trump and his toadies published a number of internal Obama White House documents that selectively and badly quoted Biden and Obama in order to pretend they did something untoward.

      It’s only “unprecedented” because Biden and Obama didn’t try to pretend they should block it.

      ETA: And @hueyplong has this right – if they suspect there’s a crime in there, they should just release it anyway. Privilege (if it existed) is completely moot.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @germy: Evidently they had a severe case and I guess they’re both fine again now, or something.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      steve g

      “In the past, incumbent presidents would generally support their predecessors in restricting access, despite partisan differences.

      In the past, presidential candidates supported the selection of the next president by election.

      It appears we may be poised here to shatter that tradition.”

      Yes, if by tradition you mean selecting the next president by a general election.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      opiejeanne

      @MisterForkbeard: All two of them.

      I really want to rant and roll around on the floor, foaming at the mouth today, but I’m too tired of being astonished that anyone could think this way. Any of these ways.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      “unbroken tradition of deference” – oh please.  Tell it to Mitch “Garland-nope!  Coney Barrett-yup!” McConnell.

      Reply

