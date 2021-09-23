The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus https://t.co/0LkXeONqsJ pic.twitter.com/SZTk9LMQmR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2021





"This FDA panel's decision on booster doses only applies to people who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer vaccine," explains @IVACtweets's Bill Moss. "This isn't about mixing and matching." https://t.co/TAZ9y40d1Y — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) September 22, 2021

The US administered 730,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 387 million, or 116.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined to 751,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/6RhJX5PnC6 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 22, 2021

The U.S. is now averaging 2,031 Covid-19 deaths each day, according to The Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest it's been in six months. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) September 22, 2021

The US had +132,269 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 43.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to under 135,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/hvCrgGXT5X — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 22, 2021

======

*Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. The United States supports a waiver of intellectual property protections in the WTO TRIPS Agreement for COVID-19 vaccines in service of ending this pandemic."@GYamey

https://t.co/mP5tXyOM9V — Dr Agnes Soucat (@asoucat) September 22, 2021

Are millions of Covid vaccine doses at risk of going to waste? https://t.co/vAYhM75gPM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2021

India outcry over UK not recognising Covishield jab https://t.co/NiEzu0QKHo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2021

A man claiming to be a part of an organized crime group threatened a "bloodbath" at a covid vaccination center in Tokyo this weekend, and did so in a decidedly Japanese way: via fax, with a cover page titled "Death Threat." From me & @juliaminuma: https://t.co/bzwJ3KhTX0 — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) September 22, 2021

AP PHOTOS: The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of Vung Tau, Vietnam look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. https://t.co/aUu4tGGtFq — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2021

Melbourne anti-lockdown protests fizzle out as daily cases hit pandemic high https://t.co/YiSbLY3wCt pic.twitter.com/xLs2ZjAj2A — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2021

Russia on Thursday reported a jump in Covid-19 cases and 820 fatalities — the joint-highest since the start of the pandemichttps://t.co/6gtZAWgL5Y — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 23, 2021

Moscow's coronavirus hospitalizations have shot up in the past week, authorities said Wednesday after the Russian capital held three-day parliamentary and local assembly elections https://t.co/m2hUhGGXlK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 23, 2021

Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said https://t.co/429k0wjPbn pic.twitter.com/How0F4uknd — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in 9 months, other nations want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to a naval officer who took charge of the vaccine rollout. https://t.co/LgzRPtt1Re — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2021

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will come into sharper focus as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders. https://t.co/sgHtuDQ5zg — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2021

Pan-American Health Organization:

Americas health agency sees COVID outbreaks continuing into 2022 https://t.co/dOYICrxMyy pic.twitter.com/hKAXTwJDsr — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2021

======

Pressure is growing on US pharmaceutical companies to share technology for Covid vaccines. A lot of that pressure is on Moderna, an upstart biotech firm. Countries elsewhere in the world want Moderna's formula so they can make their own mRNA shots https://t.co/DXfrQZZ4KL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 23, 2021

Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air https://t.co/xKxgVZMP89 pic.twitter.com/VDbj5Rjiq3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2021

Evidence continues to accumulate: MMR & TDAP vaccines guard against severe Covid. Vaccines prompt strong immunity via memory T&B cells. Measles-Mumps-Rubella & Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis elicit potent responses & a bonus: cross-reactive memory T cells https://t.co/T1Y4xI41o7 pic.twitter.com/YTKHKolHxk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 22, 2021

Looking for another reason to get a vaccine? Gathering scientific evidence shows that #COVID19 could cause erectile dysfunction and other male reproductive issues. One urologist doesn't mince words: “If they want to have sex, better to get the vaccine.” https://t.co/CBsywddVhi — David Beard (@dabeard) September 22, 2021

Covid therapy derived from llama blood shows "significant potential" in early trialshttps://t.co/ffZplr0Cmz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2021

Dangerous trend: Doctors who treat asthma warn against a social media trend of *inhaling hydrogen peroxide* to treat coronavirus using a nebulizer. The Asthma & Allergy Foundation calls the activity concerning & dangerous saying it can harm the lungs https://t.co/4HKZbobprT pic.twitter.com/1ctZHIoYRD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 23, 2021

======

Schools have welcomed students back to classrooms but face a new challenge: a shortage of teachers and staff. The stress of teaching in the COVID-19 era has triggered a spike in retirements and resignations. https://t.co/eBM7Ab2YBf — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2021

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. The church is based in Utah, which saw a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents. https://t.co/Y3gb0QFlql — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2021

After Maine implemented a statewide vaccine mandate, of the more than 33,000 healthcare workers employed at the 2 largest healthcare providers in the state, only 65 people quit over the mandate. That's 0.19%. Vaccine mandates work. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 22, 2021

Hey, remember Dr. Gokal?

A Texas doctor was fired after doling out expiring vaccine doses. Now, he's suing over the 'revenge campaign.' https://t.co/xXC5VIkudT — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) September 22, 2021

How far does Ron DeSantis go to get his apogee?https://t.co/WTV3Axkxfm — Warren Terra (@warren__terra) September 21, 2021

With hospitals full of unvaccinated Covid patients, surgeries are being delayed. A hospital in Medford, Ore., normally has no one waiting for open-heart surgery, but now 28 people are waiting. Their lives are at risk because of vaccination resistance. https://t.co/BR4OTuFqgW — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) September 22, 2021