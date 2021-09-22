Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Once More Unto the Breach…

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Once More Unto the Breach…

      Albatrossity

      Sadly, the more they talk about this stupid action, the harder it will be for them to walk it back. Just like the election fraud bs, they know that this is crazy, but they are going to keep repeating the lies until they actually believe them.

      Jeffro

      30 second address to the nation tonight, plz:

      President Biden: “We don’t negotiate with terrorists…especially not ones who were fine with raising the debt ceiling three times during the former fucking guy’s term. Do your job, or resign.”

      debbie

      I say we lower the debt by ending programs Republicans like and depend on. And we freeze their salaries. Overall, it may not add up to much, but it would symbolize what refusing to raise the ceiling would mean to Americans. Let’s just see how sanguine they are about that.

      The Thin Black Duke

      After the insurrection on 1/6, every member of the GOP who didn’t resign or change their party affiliation, is seditious.

      Kropacetic

      I’m still of the mind that this debt limit brinksmanship should be considered open warfare against the United States.

      John S.

      Republicans refuse to facilitate the most irresponsible and reckless spending spree in American history.

      Says Pat Toomey, the piece of shit that had no problem voting for tax cuts that exploded the deficit and then voted to raise the debt ceiling when a Republican sat in the Oval Office.

      The headline should read “Republicans are giant hypocrites and domestic terrorists who gamble with American lives when they don’t get what they want”, but we won’t see that headline — despite the fact that it happens to be true.

      rikyrah

       

      Leaundra Ross 💙💚🏈 (@LeaundraRoss) tweeted at 10:15 PM on Tue, Sep 21, 2021:
      If you’re Black and have ‘crabs in a barrel’ syndrome.
      Have issues with colorism. Please try and fix it.

      Because it’s not MVP Kamala Harris’ problem.

      You need to get help.  And stop blaming her for your shit.

      Because, damn!  Y’all are fucking exhausting.
      And now I’m done… https://t.co/7bO1hqbhJu
      (https://twitter.com/LeaundraRoss/status/1440515138298155013?s=03)

      narya

      I read the title as “Once More into the Blech.” Upon reading those tweets, I will insist that was a correct reading. I am so, so, so tired of these assholes.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: President Biden also said that the U.S. will return to compliance with the JCPOA regarding Iran’s nuclear program if Iran does the same. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that it expects formal talks to resume “in a few weeks.”

      Kay

      Nice story out of a 62% Trump county:

      But no one was more unhappy about this book “freeze” than the kids at Central York High — the ones who some of their parents claimed they were protecting from dangerous ideas. At first, five students staged a daily protest in school, and as the new school year progressed, hundreds more joined their group which they dubbed the Panther Anti-Racist Union (”Panther” is the school mascot). The group showed up at school board meetings and grew increasingly vocal.

       

      “They are fearful for the teachers they love and wonder if by deliberately or inadvertently defying the ban those teachers are in danger of losing their jobs,” Patricia Jackson, a language arts teacher at Central York, told me. “One student pointed to a poster of Maya Angelou on my classroom wall and asked, ‘Ms. Jackson, are you allowed to have that? Aren’t you afraid you’ll get in trouble or lose your job?’”
      But on Monday night, the kids won. The Central York school board met and voted unanimously to end the book freeze, just a couple hours after about 200 pro-book parents and students had rallied outside the meeting. “It has taken far too long,” school board president Jane Johnson said in a statement — implying that the real “freeze” in Central York wasn’t on literature but among school leaders so fearful of a vocal minority.

      Eolirin

      @horatius: Yes, this. I think defaulting on our debt might be an actual bridge too far for Manchin and Sinema. Schumer should make the death of the filibuster the only other alternative to a cloture vote if the infrastructure bill can’t be made ready in time. Using one of our reconciliation slots for it is not acceptable.

      mrmoshpotato

      how about “republicans are fucking deadbeat clowns who no responsible business owner should ever provide services for”? these fucking people are absolutely worthless and would be better at the bottom of the sea as detritus for bottom feeders

      BottomFeederHatingMachine!

      Kay

      Odd that there aren’t 5000 editorials decrying this, like there were for “cancel culture”

      State Rep. Randy Fine marked Constitution Day last week by taking to Facebook and affirming his devotion to the 233-year-old document.
      That’s what he says.
      But here’s what the Brevard County Republican did:
      Fine has introduced a bill in the state House that contains some of the most sweeping government-imposed speech restrictions we’ve ever seen in a piece of legislation.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Agreed.  The only question is whether they are seditious or not, not whether they are good.

      Voting to default on our debt answers that question, AFAIAC.

      If I were represented by one of those people, I’d be calling up their office and asking, “Why does Congressperson Soandso hate America?

      debbie

      @Kay:

      Yay, kids! It is well past time the country’s governing bodies start listening to the majority over the tyrannical, vocal, bullying minority. 🤬

      Rusty

      @Baud: I think this almost entirely within the D.C. beltway and on twitter.  I can’t see the party ginning up sympathy for the French, the same party that for decades as having called the French, cheese eating surrender monkeys.  All Joe needs to do is point out that the subs are built here in a America by American workers.  Jobs for Americans or sympathy for the French?  Outside of D.C. this is a no brainer.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Rusty:

      Yeah, I can’t bring myself to care about the France/Australia submarine story.  My attitude towards France in such situations was summed up by Tom Lehrer in “Who’s Next?”:

      France got the Bomb, but don’t you grieve
      ’cause they’re on our side (I believe)

      danielx

      @MC:

      Count your blessings – during TFG’s reign there was a manufactured crisis damn near every day, sometimes more than one. Generally induced by TFG’s inability to keep his mouth shut.

      Geminid

      @Rusty: Congresswoman Elaine Luria probably likes the Australian sub deal. A lot of her constituents work at the Huntington-Ingalls* shipyard, one two U.S. shipyards producing nuclear subs. Those paychecks help keep Luria’s 2nd VA Congressional District prosperous. Virginia Senators Warner and Kaine likely are for the deal too.

      The shipyard’s founder was 19th century rail baron Collis P. Huntington. Those tracing the origins of the military-industrial complex would note that in his time  Huntington was considered “the most hated railway man in America.”·

      Ken

      @Baud: I hope Joe puts Obama’s face on the platinum coin.

      Or TFG, since about a trillion of the debt was during his term.  Plus, there would be no way the RW could argue against it, without getting screamed at by Mr. Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

