Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This fight is for everything.

What fresh hell is this?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Snack Time!

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Snack Time!

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s an aspirational article, I guess — My young Twyla and Gawain not only appreciate mortadella, but can tell the quality imported stuff from the mere local supermarket variety!

On the other hand, maybe T&G are dumping the antipasto & trading the kebab skewers (until the lunchroom ladies confiscate them) for half a pepperoni Hot Pocket and some store-brand cheezits…

Among the replies:


Exceso azucares, indeed.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Barney
  • Baud
  • CarolPW
  • Cermet
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Darkrose
  • david
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • dr. bloor
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • jackmac
  • Jager
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Kattails
  • Keith P.
  • kindness
  • Kropacetic
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • phdesmond
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Rusty
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Tarragon
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      The grilled peach, prosciutto, and mozzarella sandwich is a bit much, but those pinwheels seem like great ideas that could be done the night before.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kropacetic

      @Keith P.: Those both sound delicious. I wonder though, is their nutritional content that much different from actual thin mints or krispy kremes?

      Seems like that would be more satisfying while similarly unhealthful.

      @debbie: I don’t have any school lunches to pack,  but I bookmarked those meal ideas for myself.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      david

      So, TCG is going to stick people of color back in Gitmo?
      Good, good, can’t see how that could go wrong…

      https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/biden-admin-seeks-contractor-run-migrant-detention-facility-gitmo-guards-n1279886

      From the article: “A little-known immigrant holding facility on the base has a capacity of 120 people, the records say, and it “will have an estimated daily population of 20 people,” according to a solicitation for bids issued Friday by the Department of Homeland Security.”

      OK, we’ve got THOUSANDS at the border, so why are we going to peel off 20 to fly to Gitmo when that will instantly become an issue that will last all the way up to the 2024 elections? And how much is this going to cost to hold all of 20 people? Fuck, rent 5 rooms with double kings at the local Motel 6 and save us all several millions of dollars and shitpiles of Gitmo articles over the next 36 months.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CarolPW

      As a kid I adored bologna sandwiches (w/Best Foods mayo) and at some point became too embarrassed to eat them because it seemed, I don’t know, either low rent or infantile. And then I discovered mortadella. Fuck you mental monitors, I got posh bologna sandwiches!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      @debbie: yeah, the suggestions with pictures look pretty yummy to me, but a lot of them seem to be well beyond the average grade schooler’s taste preferences, dexterity and table manners.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      VOR

      @CarolPW: We used to call grilled cheese sandwiches “bricks”. Grilled cheese with bologna was “bricks and rubber”. Despite the names, they were favorite cafeteria lunches.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      I hadn’t ever had an avacado or an artichoke till I moved to California in ’77.  They did not have that stuff in the NY supermarkets back then.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jager

      Since I do all the cooking, I do bag lunch for my Executive Wife a couple of times a week, yesterday it was homemade leftover beef noodle soup with a chunk of French bread, a banana, and a short can of V8 juice. I asked her what she wanted today, she wanted a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with the crust cut off, cut into 4 pieces. I looked at her and said, “Are you 9 years old?” I packed it up with an apple, a banana, and two chocolate chip cookies, and a tiny can of Coke. And I refilled her trail mix jar.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Spanky

      There’s Been a New Zebra Sighting in Maryland
      A former White House official has reported a fresh sighting of one of the five zebras that recently escaped from a suburban Maryland farm. Joshua DuBois, who ran the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships during the Obama administration, posted a video of the black-and-white-striped mammal to his Twitter account Sunday. “That’s it,” DuBois said on Twitter, via The Post, “We saw wild zebras in PG County.”

      Let’s get Uday and Qusay on the case!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      Grand Imp had a Happy meal when he visited.   I did ask permission first though, and then went online to see how to order happy meals.  That was not a staple in out house.   The kid was impressed because he’s all about the condiments.

      The greek yogurt chicken salad would be okay with him though.   He does love yogurt.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nicole

      I want to see the step in the recipe where all the ingredients are separated out again because the kids don’t like any of their food touching any other different food.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @MattF: Lucky you!

      A staple at one of my many grade schools was succotash.  I hated it and still hate lima beans.

      Around 3rd grade I was in a school that would always serve the normal lunch and then when everyone was done the cook would come by with a huge pot of sweet rice to dish out to those who were still hungry.  Yummy!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JPL

      @phdesmond: ha  Fox Brother’s in Atlanta still makes their own bologna.  btw it’s still bologna

      My son was disappointed that I wasn’t impressed.   Bologna wasn’t a staple in our house when he was growing up so it was new to him.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Rusty

      Having kids takes up all your time for fancy lunches (or dinners or breakfasts). Our freezer is stocked with frozen PB&J’s, that an apple and a granola bar and don’t you dare complain. It’s my lunch too! Cereal for dinner is not the end of the world either.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      A fact that I think is getting less attention than it should: Puerto Rico is absolutely owning COVID vaccination. Doing better than any state in the US and their case rates are lower now too.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JPL

      When I introduced food to grand imp’s dad, he had severe reactions, which meant I nursed him until he ate solids.   Anyway the pediatrician suggested introducing small amounts of foods early on to grand imp, including peanut butter.  It worked with grand imp.  He loves yogurt and a wide variety of different foods.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kropacetic

      For American cheese, I love the Land O Lakes low salt kind. I generally find American cheese tastes too strong and is somewhat off-putting. The low salt variety suits my taste way better.

      @Frank Wilhoit: For good store-brand stuff, I never found a honey-roasted cashew I prefer to the CVS brand (small bag, not cans; those are different)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Darkrose

      A lot of the recipes look good to me as an adult–not so much me as a kid, because they’re all way more complicated than anything I liked to eat. The real trick, though, is the prep time, which I’m really beginning to appreciate this week as I’m back on campus and trying to eat reasonably healthily.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Major Major Major Major

      We just rolled out the new office catering policy. You can pick entrees from a few different restaurants the morning before and then it’s delivered. I like it better than our old buffet style cuz it’s every day.

      Speaking of the office! Today the new guy deleted the kubernetes cluster that runs all the team’s production apps. Outage still ongoing, has taken down maybe half the company.

      I’m loving it though, because he’s been bugging the crap out of me trying to fix things that aren’t broken, and it finally bit him in the ass to an exceptional degree!

      Say what you will about my development velocity, I have never once deleted prod. 

      Reply
    47. 47.

      CarolPW

      @Nicole@Another Scott: Agree with the food touching part, and I still can’t stand it for a lot of stuff (it is OK for the gravy to touch the mashed potatoes but not the green beans). I liked everything in succotash but not together, and I sat alone at the dinner table (couldn’t leave until the plate was clean) separating the corn from the lima beans (or peas) from the carrots and then happily eating each group.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Say what you will about my development velocity, I have never once deleted prod.

      I’m surprised that the capability to affect prod is granted to newbies.  You’d think you had to go thru a serious vetting process …..

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Tarragon

      @Major Major Major Major: there’s still time

      We have a guy on his way to retirement.  He’s done in a few weeks from now and has been noticeably checked out for a few weeks already.  There is just enough on the edge of malicious that I’m wondering if we’ll be having to test our backups on his last day.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Chetan Murthy: we’ve < 200 engineers so we’re still getting our big boy pants on.

      This particular change did undergo review so he’s at fault too but mostly I blame the guy who wrote it for trying to do something that didn’t need done in the first place. And now everything is farpotshket.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      Aw hell, somebody pointed the camera at Susan Collins today.

      Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will endorse former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) when he launches a campaign for his old job, the Portland Press Herald reports.

      “As Democrats consider legislation to respond to a new Texas state ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, they have lost the support of one of the few remaining Republicans who support abortion rights,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

      “Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she opposes the Democrats’ bill, which would prohibit states from enacting restrictions on abortion through fetal viability.”

      –Political Wire

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kattails

      @mrmoshpotato: (as per the duck in the previous thread?) Beat me to it.

      Annie’s cheddar snack mix, with pretzels, cheezit type things, tiny bread sticks, cheddar bunnies as opposed to goldfish. Add your own peanuts or cashews. Stop half way down the box if you have some self control.
      School lunches were a long time ago. Probably more concerned with the politics of seating than tape actual food.

      Someone I knew called PB&J “chokers & gaggers”.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mary G

      Way back  in the day when the government issued cheese and peanuts as free supplements to schools, my mom got a job as  the director of food services for a 14-school district. When she first started she was required to go to board meetings. The first one was full of parents complaining about stuff like this – my child loves (whatever the 70s version of sashimi or sushi was), why don’t you serve better things than pizza, tacos, hotdogs, burgers, and fish stickers? They also demanded better vegetables, like broccoli. My poor mom, who had to struggle with getting the required amounts of protein, etc. into a meal budgeted at no more than $0.74, stewed for a couple of days, then started serving some of the less cray parents’ suggestions, starting with broccoli. She had her ladies take photos of the cafeteria trash cans that day, full of you guessed it, broccoli. At her second board meeting she laid into the parents with her proof that the kids would just toss better but yucky food. She was excused from ever attending the board meetings again.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MomSense

      @hells littlest 

      Kids will eat what you feed them.

      I remember an extended family visit after Christmas at my sister’s house.  There was a lot of leftover ham so I made homemade split pea soup.  Right before it was time to eat my sister and cousin in law made chicken nuggets and kraft mac n cheese.  They said “the kids will never eat split pea soup”. Not if you never ask them to. Oh well.  My kids ate it and loved it.  I hate the separate and unequal dinners for kids.  Major pet peeve.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I remember looking forward to when the pizza was catered in on Wednesdays at school. Otherwise the school lunches pretty much sucked. I’ll never forget the tacos that kinda sorta smelled like body odor lol

      Reply
    64. 64.

      eclare

      @MomSense:  My parents were firmly in the “this is not a restaurant” camp, not that complaining would have occurred to me.  I could eat what was on the table or not.  Fini.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      RaflW

      @trollhattan: Susan Collins has decided to just fully rip the mask off. Clearly her “pro-choice” schtick was a lie.

      Now we know she’s just flat our racist. There’s no way to freakin’ sugar coat this. LePage in 2016: “The enemy right now” is “people of color or people of Hispanic origin.”

      Susan Collins entire ‘moderation’ thing was garbage. A lie from start to finish. Hopefully the voters of Maine will shut the door on LePage, and (damnit, in 5.5 years) close out Susan’s career.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      prostratedragon

      In grade school, Dad made lunches because Mom was herself off to school (teach) early mornings. Neatly-made sandwiches with bologna-type lunchmeats, or leftover meats. A favorite was leftover chicken. Usually fruit rather than sweets, though we did have sweets at home. And soup. I had a lunchbox that was metal, in the shape of the classic workman’s box, but painted like a red barn with a tile roof. It came with a red plaid soup thermos, which Dad filled with hot tomato (still a favorite, though I sometimes make it from scratch now) or other Campbell’s soup. The good old days.

      Those recipes above sound pretty involved for kids’ box lunches, both in preparation and ingredients, but there are some very good home lunch or dinner ideas there, including some already in my repertoire, like stovetop fritattas.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Elizabelle

      I love this WaPost headline.  We could have written it.

      Trump just sued the New York Times and his niece. If history is a guide, he probably won’t win.

      Losery loser loser.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Delk

      Grades 1 to 3, I walked 2 blocks home for lunch. That school closed and starting with 4th grade I had to bring my lunch. I was so excited at the idea and spent forever picking out the right lunch box.

      First day of school I was the only boy with a lunch box.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @CarolPW:

      Same for Leberkäse (which contains neither liver nor cheese). It’s designer bologna! I get some every so often at the German bakery/deli.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.