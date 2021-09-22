“LUNCH KEBABS WITH MORTADELLA, ARTICHOKE AND SUN-DRIED TOMATOES” Has the person who made this list ever met a child? — Sophie Beach (@sophie_beach) September 21, 2021

It’s an aspirational article, I guess — My young Twyla and Gawain not only appreciate mortadella, but can tell the quality imported stuff from the mere local supermarket variety!

On the other hand, maybe T&G are dumping the antipasto & trading the kebab skewers (until the lunchroom ladies confiscate them) for half a pepperoni Hot Pocket and some store-brand cheezits…

I'm also trying to imagine myself, bleary-eyed, assembling kebabs or stuffing peppers in the predawn quiet. sometimes a sandwich takes all of my brainpower — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 21, 2021

Peruse this nonsense for more "kid-friendly ideas" worthy of ridicule: https://t.co/HQCmkGcHxo — SpacedMom (@copymama) September 21, 2021

Among the replies:



Exceso azucares, indeed.