Wabbit Season (Open Thread)

I thought I followed Trump administration fuckery pretty closely — too closely for my mental health, to be honest. But I had no idea that pack of depraved, gun-humping fascists required artists who entered the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest to include hunting imagery in their artwork. According to the Audubon Society, that was the rule, and it will be in force for this year’s contest but dropped afterward. Some artists are having some fun with it now:

Makes you wonder what other wildly stupid shit those psychos embedded in federal agencies. I mean besides Louis DeJoy. Open thread!

PS: My dad calls all agents of federal or state fish and wildlife services the “bunny sheriffs,” and I do too. No disrespect intended, and I don’t call them that to their faces, of course! I just think it’s funny. :)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      This amuses me no end.
      I had an illustration professor in college who did nothing put images of waterfowl for decades. These remind me of his work, but funny.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      NEW YORK (AP) – Former President George W. Bush will headline a fundraiser next month for top Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney, turning her reelection race into a proxy war of sorts between the ex-presidents who represent two competing factions of the Republican Party.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Spanky: Yay autumn! Right on time, we’re supposed to have cooler, drier weather next week, when overnight temperatures plunge into the mid-60s! Can’t wait to open the doors and windows.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Catherine D.

      Kill the wabbit! My and many others introduction to opera. Later I decided opera was beautiful music ruined by horrible singing, but the podcast Aria Code, hosted by the goddess Rhiannon Giddens, makes me appreciate the operas. Still horrible singing, though 😄

      ETA – Rhiannon found her path – listen to Songs of Our Native Daughters for good singing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bostondreams: I think the state’s surgeon general automatically gets a faculty job at UF, so it’s not necessarily UF’s fault. But UF has plenty to be ashamed about, including Marco Rubio. I do my best to cancel out the alum scum, but I’m only one person! ;-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The previous year’s winners were just funny with used shotgun shells discarded  all over the landscape.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brendancalling

      @germy: His name is basically mud among the GOP rump. Hell, they basically pretended he never even existed after Obama won in 2008.

      The current GOP hates Bush—and any Republican that doesn’t pledge fealty to TFG.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Dangerman

      What else is buried? I’ll put money it involves Hope Hicks and TFG’s need for her to straighten his, um, clothing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Hee! In point of fact, there’s a wine named “Duck Hunter” and it features a duck in hunting gear. (Not one possibly taking a bead on a hunter *of* ducks, as in the tweet above, mind you….)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @brendancalling:

      The current GOP hates Bush—and any Republican that doesn’t pledge fealty to TFG.

      And yet, the last big primary battle where TFG helped campaign, his guy lost.  Almost certainly why we got a bipartisan stimulus package of any kind, because a bunch of elected Republicans realized that TFG does not control whether they can get reelected.

      They do give a big “Bush who?” though.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BigJimSlade

      Let’s face it, this is Dick Cheney’s only shot at getting his image on a stamp.

      @dr. bloor: Damn – you beat me to it! The duck with the gun should be Dick Cheney.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Anotherlurker

      I apologize for Off Topic, but it looks like the Herman Cain Award Subreddit has been taken down. I tried to view it, on and off, for the last 1/2 hour. I am directed to Reddit but the HCAs does not load.
      Could it be too much traffic or could it have been booted off?

      Reply

