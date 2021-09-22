I thought I followed Trump administration fuckery pretty closely — too closely for my mental health, to be honest. But I had no idea that pack of depraved, gun-humping fascists required artists who entered the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest to include hunting imagery in their artwork. According to the Audubon Society, that was the rule, and it will be in force for this year’s contest but dropped afterward. Some artists are having some fun with it now:

“Several artists appear to be saying to the government: You want hunting scenes? We’ve got your hunting scenes right here.” As always, everyone should read the latest @AMcGlashen. https://t.co/nplF8FLXi5 — Nicolas Gonzalez 🪶 (@NicoSGonzalez) September 22, 2021

Makes you wonder what other wildly stupid shit those psychos embedded in federal agencies. I mean besides Louis DeJoy. Open thread!

PS: My dad calls all agents of federal or state fish and wildlife services the “bunny sheriffs,” and I do too. No disrespect intended, and I don’t call them that to their faces, of course! I just think it’s funny. :)