You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Hermies Give Journalists a Bad Feeling in their Feeling Place

The Hermies Give Journalists a Bad Feeling in their Feeling Place

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: 

Yesterday, Lili Loofbourow wrote a piece at Slate where she churned out a bunch of words about the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. Some if it is well observed, some of it is Slateish. I know some of you read the Herman Cain Awards subreddit because I saw a comment there referencing Balloon Juice. For those who aren’t familiar, it’s a place where Facebook posts of anti-vax morons are re-posted after that person gets sick (“Nominated”) or dies (“Awarded”). This got long and a little ugly, so read on if you have the stomach for it.

There’s a lot of talk, including in the Slate piece, about how the Hermies are “dark” and the goal of the HCAs is not to change minds so they’re somehow bad. Yes, it is dark to see a bunch of idiots sharing and re-sharing the same cookie-cutter memes that compare Fauci to Hitler, Fauci’s penis size to the size of Hillary Clinton’s penis, etc. Seeing those lies followed by tales of suffering and death is even darker. Still, if anything is clear from weeks of looking at Awardees, it is that these minds are not easily changed. Gentle persuasion is not going to do a fucking thing for a bunch of idiots stubbornly ensconced in a Facebook bubble.

I realize that the HCAs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But I refuse to be bullied into being the “responsible liberal” who has to work harder than Dr. Doolittle to talk kanga to these kangaroos, simply because their precious fee fees might be hurt when they learn that people are documenting their needless, stupid deaths (after personally identifiable details are blacked out). This god damned country has been catering to the hurt feelings of a bunch of undereducated, overprivileged white folks for 20 years — all we’ve gained is a clown President and wannabes like DeathSantis who wanted to kill liberals, but now are killing their own.

And, yes, some of the commenters on the HCAs do make fun of these fools. The reason is because there’s nothing left to do. I realize that some vaccine hesitancy and access can be addressed by persuasion and mobile clinics, but Awardees are neither hesitant nor do they lack access.

One of the insights of the Slate piece, though cast in a bothsiderism, was this:

Chilled though I’ve been by how this subreddit can rejoice at a death, I’m somehow no less chilled by how easily the bereaved normalize their losses. A 35-year-old man with three young children and a free vaccine available should not be dead! There is astonishingly little recognition of this.

It really is remarkable how many euphemisms these people have for death. People don’t die, they’ve moved on to a forever home. Once in a while an angry relative will lash out at the Facebook friends of an Awardee, but generally it’s tots and pears and here’s a GoFundMe. None of these idiots have life insurance to help pay for the needs of their quiverfull. And lots of their relatives don’t even specify how they died, because they are ashamed or don’t want to be cast out of the cult.

I don’t comment on the HCAs, and I really don’t get any joy out of them. The reason I read the HCAs is to see what isn’t being reported about these fools, and it’s a lot. They delay hospitalization out of a combination of shame and denial, so they arrive in the ED very sick. Sometimes that means that otherwise healthy young people die in a couple of days. If they make it past the ED to admission, they’re often intubated and put into what one nurse called the “vegetable farm” — the ICU. Once they arrive there, their relatives throw away their anti-science views and document the progress (or lack thereof) of their loved one in the ICU with detail that would make a nurse supervisor proud. Almost all of them are FULL CODE and code multiple times while relatives pray for an ECMO (basically a heart-lung machine). Once they finally die, the relatives often blame the medical staff for not providing Ivermectin or HCQ or genital bleach washing or whatever other stupid “cure” their Facebook fellow anti-vax travelers recommend.

In shot, they are the worst of us, and they are hogging resources and causing others to die. Still, local media (and national media) are self-constrained from reporting on them fully. The (good) media I’ve seen is more res ipsa loquitur, showing people gasping to death in the ICU and mentioning their vaccine status. I would love to see some local TV station in a hard-hit area just spend 5-10 minutes every so often showing memes juxtaposed with the bloated face of an almost-dead Herman Cain nominee being proned in the ICU. I’ll bet a few families would authorize that because the one legitimate emotion that these people sometimes have is crushing regret that they weren’t vaccinated. That regret is short-lived, because they’re sedated prior to intubation, so they can’t feel their beloved Jesus crush their lungs under his sandals. That, at least, is a small mercy.

Also, if you got this far and think I’m being too dark, check out this letter from a nurse to her patient, or this account by a 4th year med student who tried to save an immunocompromised, vaccinated organ transplant recipient.

  • Aardvark Cheeselog
  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue team
  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BGinCHI
  • bnateAZ
  • brendancalling
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Dakota Expat
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Fair Economist
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • Josie
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • lee
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mart
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Parfigliano
  • piratedan
  • PurpleBabied
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Shakti
  • Steeplejack
  • trollhattan
  • VOR
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

    77Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Chilled though I’ve been by how this subreddit can rejoice at a death, I’m somehow no less chilled by how easily the bereaved normalize their losses. A 35-year-old man with three young children and a free vaccine available should not be dead! There is astonishingly little recognition of this.

      The 35 year old didn’t care enough about his three young children to get his azz vaccinated.
      Why should I care about the children more than him?

      stop. just stop trying to make us feel bad for people who don’t give two shyts about the rest of us. they don’t even give two shyts about their family.
      Why don’t you feel for the 6-8 people he probably infected before he went to the hospital.
      Feel bad for them, cause he surely didn’t give two shyts about them.

    3. 3.

      BGinCHI

      You and Betty are serving aces the last couple of days.

      I hope this shit plus the debt ceiling default plus the Manchin/Sinema black hole of sociopathy gets the left/center enraged enough to actually fucking vote in the midterms.

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      Mistermix, you’re not being dark at all.  You’re just shining a light to where we all live now.

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      People don’t die, they’ve moved on to a forever home.

      “Daddy has moved to a farm upstate where he can run and chase squirrels all day long”

      Anyway, yes you’re right. The people being “featured” on the HCA subreddit and other similar forums aren’t people for whom access to a pharmacy and the worry of missing a day of work from side effects are far more pressing concerns than the chance of catching the disease and missing far more than one day. Nor are they people with bad memories of the Tuskegee Experiment or similar. They are, by and large, Tucker Carlson viewers. They chose this.

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      This one’s simple: if you advocate dangerous practices that put not only yourself in danger but every other person you come in contact with, your sociopathy will be publicized for what it is. You will be made an example of, like the guy who smokes in the minivan filled with toddlers, the drunk driver, the Patriot(tm) who leaves loaded guns lying around the house. If you have a prominent platform, your crime is an order of magnitude worse, and it is criminal even if you believe the First Amendment says otherwise.

    8. 8.

      Nicole

      I didn’t hate the Slate article as much as some; I think the writer was using the first half of the piece to set up the point of the second half, which was that there are few places that are paying attention to the full horror of what it is to die from Covid and the HCA is one of them, and possibly, it’s frightening people into getting vaccinated. I read the HCA daily, and there was a nice IPA post from someone who admitted they were anxious about being ridiculed or criticized by health care workers for waiting so long to get the shot, but the site scared them (obviously, they were not ridiculed by the health care workers and were celebrated by the commenters on HCA). I think the site may be, dare I say, making a bit of a difference- when you see what dying from Covid looks like, suddenly the fear of the shot is outweighed by fear of something else.

      The comments section of Slate was overwhelmingly in favor of the site when I checked. As you said here also, someone there pointed out that the people on the HCA are not the quiet refusers; they are the ones who spend their time posting racist, sexist, homophobic crap in addition to their anti-vaccine nonsense. You have to be a public asshole to get on the HCA. These are not nice people, no matter how much their families grieve them.

    9. 9.

      Parfigliano

      They deserve to be mocked laughed at and ridiculed. Fuck em. The world is a far better place without them spewing their antivaxx bullshit while literally infecting other people.

    10. 10.

      lee

      As someone commented in a HCA thread in response to the Slate article:

      We wouldn’t need the HCA if journalists would do their job and report on how these idiots are killing themselves and abandoning their kids.

      As much as journalists used to love going on a ‘red state safari’ during the previous administration, they can’t be bothered to actually hold those same idiots accountable for their stupidity.

    11. 11.

      Anoniminous

      The Herman Cain Awards are merely acknowledgment reality gives not two damns what people think — using the term loosely.

    12. 12.

      Mart

      “undereducated, overprivileged white folks”. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s new Surgeon General, is here to remind you a big segment of this problem is very educated.

    16. 16.

      bnateAZ

      Love the HCA’s. Fuck the unvaxxed. I am done having mercy or sympathy.
      CNN aired a piece interviewing unvaxxed nurses who would rather quit (and do what, CNN never asks of course), then get vaxxed. Then the hospitals they work at are fucked. Fuck them the most. They are all cowards and fools. Sorry for the f bombs but every day I grow more and more angry with people and I hate it.

    17. 17.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @lee:

      As much as journalists used to love going on a ‘red state safari’ during the previous administration, they can’t be bothered to actually hold those same idiots accountable for their stupidity.

      In this Billings ICU, it may seem that the liberty of the intubated goatee-wearing white guys is limited. But, even though they’re sedated,  they know that freedom is more than merely breathing.

    19. 19.

      RSA

      I used to read HCA but now visit only occasionally. Sometimes the entries include family members’ reflections on a person’s death, and those can be devastatingly sad.

      An interesting alternative is the nursing subreddit, which has a lot of talk about COVID and of course is much less superficial—it’s from people who are in the trenches doing something, trying to help. Many nurses are about to give up, unfortunately. And some have the same questions that have been raised here, e.g., about medical ethics.  Worth a read.

      https://www.reddit.com/r/nursing/comments/pslnmi/when_do_we_stop/

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      This sub Reddit is a consequence of the anger and frustration rest of us feel by repeatedly suffering because of your hatred, your ignorance, your irresponsibility, your lack of compassion and empathy and your childish defiance that you all wear like badges of honor. At least until you end up in the ICU on a ventilator, then suddenly it’s all “COVID IS NO JOKE!”and begging for Prayer Warriors to save them and for people to donate to their GoFundMe to pay for their hospital bills.
      All these things, as well as others too numerous to mention, have made this dark place we’re in possible and has allowed for the creation of something like the HCA. So, if you’re looking for someone to be outraged at, just take a look in a mirror.
      You created this, now live with it. Fuck your feelings.

      Amen.

    25. 25.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Mart:

      Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s new Surgeon General, is here to remind you a big segment of this problem is very educated.

      Also very vaccinated.  Like Fucker Carlson, he makes the Kool-Aid, he doesn’t drink it.  That’s for suckers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Nicole:

      These are not nice people, no matter how much their families grieve them.

      I find it fascinating that some of the statements of grief are perfunctory at best, and few or no family chime in.  Usually that’s how you know that the Awardee was a real asshole.

    29. 29.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue team

      @lee: great point. I wish this were shouted from the mountain tops.

      Somewhere recently, maybe on Digbys blog, I saw an old news video from the days of anti seat belt resistance, and I swear to God it was identical to modern day diner safaris, down to every last detail.

    31. 31.

      Fair Economist

      If every evening new segment ended with a Herman Cain award we’d probably have something like half the death rate we currently do.

    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mart: Educated?  I am not so sure.  It is quite possible to go to very good schools and not get educated.  One can get trained to do certain tasks well, and that allows people to appear educated.  It starts to fall apart when actual thinking is required.  This is why people like Pompeii can be first in their class at a prestigious institution and still be functional idiots.

    33. 33.

      matt

      @rikyrah: Right, they deliberately exposed many, many other people to the tragic and fatal circumstances that killed them. Directly with their actions. Why are these fucking reporters too emotional in their feelings for the dead fascists to think about those others?

    35. 35.

      brendancalling

      I use my real name on Reddit (I think it defaults to that) so I tend to keep it less harsh than my usual on HCA.

      I have no sympathy at all for those stupidheads. They’re dead by their own hand. I DO however feel bad for their survivors, especially the children, and i say so often.

    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      I keep testing negative…for sympathy. I don’t like feeling this way, and if these belligerent morons were only killing themselves, I’d pity them like I pitied the Heaven’s Gate cultists.

      But the COVID-denier cult’s stupidity affects all of us. The cultists are prolonging the pandemic and causing untold needless death and suffering. They’re tanking the economy. They’re making it impossible for children to get a decent public school education. They’re blighting the future of countless people. They’re forcing me to continue to wear a fucking mask, which I hate. So fuck them.

    40. 40.

      WereBear

      I think a lot of the Covidiots have cut themselves off from national news and don’t see the stories. Even if they did, they use thought-stopping phrases like “crisis actors” and “1% death rate!” to keep from thinking about what it means.

    41. 41.

      Aardvark Cheeselog

      I didn’t look at the Slate article. I previously knew about the existence of r/HermanCainAward, but had never looked at it. I followed the two links (both superb posts, thanks OP) and looked at the comments on a few of the top posts right now.

      It being reddit, I am not surprised by the tone of some of the comments. I can’t hate the delusional fuckheads like that, though I struggle a bit with finding compassion for them.

    43. 43.

      Mike in NC

      This pandemic will never end because roughly 1/3 of the people in this country swim in the sewers of social media where dumb racist uncles in their 70s reign supreme.

    44. 44.

      Roger Moore

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      If you notice, the educated liars are careful never to directly bash the vaccine.  It’s never that the vaccine is no good or you shouldn’t take it, it’s that the vaccine isn’t the total solution.  They’ll give perfunctory praise to the vaccine as safe and effective but go on and talk about all the other important ways of keeping yourself safe.  The “other ways of protecting yourself” is straight out of the anti-vax playbook.  Many of them dismiss the need for vaccines because they claim it’s more important to have a healthy lifestyle that boosts your immune system.  This lets the educated anti-liar claim to people who believe in vaccines that they do too while still encouraging the anti-vaxxers.  It’s classic dog whistling.

    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Nicole:

      You have to be a public asshole to get on the HCA. These are not nice people, no matter how much their families grieve them.

      Exactly right. And honestly? People can be “nice” selectively. Often so-called pillars of the community were/are KKK members who had families. People in general aren’t mustache-twerling villains 24/7.

      What makes them bad people, despite being “nice”, is that they bad things they say and do are far worse in magnitude than any “good” they may do

    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      if you got this far and think I’m being too dark, check out this letter from a nurse to her patient,

      That’s one of the things that really drives me batty – the sheer irresponsibility of these parents who won’t get vaccinated, while their kids are still minors, at home, and depending on them.  I swear, I want to drag them back from the afterlife just long enough to grab their shoulders and yell at them for not caring about their kids enough to take fifteen minutes to get a fucking shot.

      This was their parental responsibility, and they swallowed a bunch of bullshit instead.

    49. 49.

      Ksmiami

      @Anoniminous: id say; as I told my vaccine skeptical, anti-masking neighbors whose near and extended family has caught Covid and either died or been severely laid up,  the virus really doesn’t care about your religious beliefs or your politics- it just sees you as a hearty meat sack for replication.

    50. 50.

      VOR

      A second cousin just died from COVID. Her Facebook feed was all right-wing memes including anti-vax stuff. Her surviving husband and daughter were also hospitalized for COVID. The daughter is home now and still posting anti-mask and anti-vax stuff. No lessons learned apparently.

    51. 51.

      piratedan

      just like any other profession, Medicine does have variations on the theme…. kind of like how X-Ray is now Radiology or an expansion on the evolution of the Laboratory to now be Clinical Laboratory.  ymmv

    53. 53.

      laura

      Who has the energy and emotional bandwidth left to cosset the feelings of the people who’ve gleefully spit in the faces of anyone “not them?” In what world are the rest of us expected to have a deathbed reckoning for the persons who arrogantly unashamedly denied the truths in front of their faces until the actual global pandemic comes for them? If you’re willing to open your skull on the daily for right wing and Facebook to take a shit in it and that’s your dopamine there is really little that can be done, and none of us are obliged to do the clean up. So while I do not seek out the HCA site, I’ve seen clips where I do my twitter lurking and it seems that the very existence of the site is to capture the irony and the truth that this is happening in our country but our media just can’t or won’t bestie themselves to cover it.

    54. 54.

      Dakota Expat

      “I don’t comment on the HCAs, and I really don’t get any joy out of them. The reason I read the HCAs is to see what isn’t being reported about these fools, and it’s a lot”

      Yup.  It’s dark there, but I go to it, too, and exactly for what you say above.  I don’t see this as a shaming of or celebratory hoot at the crazies.  But a registration of frustration at the absurdity and lunacy of so many needless deaths.  Maybe even an attempt to understand.

      Anyway, right with you on this.

    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      Speaking of the mockable, how relieved are we this fucker is “former general Flynn”?

      September 22, 2021 at 12:18 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn referenced an article he read that claimed the medical establishment is planning to secretly put the Covid-19 vaccine in salad dressing.

      Still want to kick him in the yarbles for that RNC speech.

    58. 58.

      Nicole

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      I find it fascinating that some of the statements of grief are perfunctory at best, and few or no family chime in.  Usually that’s how you know that the Awardee was a real asshole.

      Very true.

      On Sundays they allow shitposts, as they call them, and this parody of a post from an anti-vaxxer’s family made me laugh, because I am a bad person:

      https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAward/comments/pr5hxm/ever_notice_that_friends_and_relatives_get_really/

    61. 61.

      PurpleBabied

      @rikyrah:  Serious illness or death is often the only way people will acknowledge the truth, if that.

      ...One was neuralgic back pain. I think I mentioned it on the blog. It was frequent and very painful.

      The other problem was spells of extreme fatigue that would last between 12 and 24 hours. I even documented them trying to figure out the pattern. There was none. At least a couple of days a week I’d feel completely wiped out for no discernible reason. I even thought maybe it was early menopause.

      Since COVID, I haven’t experienced either problem once. It’s been months. Does anybody have an explanation? Is it the weight loss? Or is there such a thing as a good long COVID?

    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: That story is a great example of what the vaccines can and can’t do. In a super-high-exposure prison environment, most people vaxxed or unvaxxed got infected to the point of testing positive. Out of 42 unvaccinated people, 3 ended up in the hospital (7%) and 1 died (2%). Out of 185 vaccinated people, 1 ended up in the hospital (0.5%) and nobody died. Not bad considering the circumstances.

      But, of course, the lead number is the more or less useless “79% of the infected people were vaccinated”.

    63. 63.

      Barbara

      @rikyrah: ​

      Why should I care about the children more than him?

      This, exactly is my sentiment. If someone is willing to engage in a grand experiment that pits their immune system against a known, and now largely preventable, infection, what’s it to me? It’s their responsibility to care for their children (in particular) and it’s not my responsibility to care more about THEIR children than they do, and I certainly don’t care more about their children than the other children who are being put in harm’s way by their display of reckless idiocy. No, nope, sorry, don’t care. It’s not on me to keep producing buckets full of empathy for people who refuse to get vaxxed because of thinly veiled political concerns and then lose their own game of Russian Roulette. It’s empathy enough that I don’t rejoice in their deaths, which I don’t. Too bad. So sad.​

    64. 64.

      Steeplejack

      I haven’t looked at the HCA Reddit page, but one thing I have noticed in reading the news stories of “Unvaccinated Area Man Dies of COVID” is how rarely the story mentions whether the surviving relative boo-hoo-ing to the reporter has gotten vaccinated. When it is mentioned, it’s usually “No, they haven’t.” 😳

    65. 65.

      piratedan

      @trollhattan: its an expansion…. we used to have so few emergencies, all we needed was a designated room, now with exponential stupidity, we need an entire department to handle it….

    67. 67.

      Nicole

      @Roger Moore:

      If you notice, the educated liars are careful never to directly bash the vaccine.  It’s never that the vaccine is no good or you shouldn’t take it, it’s that the vaccine isn’t the total solution.

      Boy, ain’t that the truth.  I just had one of those conversations with a well-educated fellow parent at my kid’s school- their family had Covid, and so the parent is refusing to get vaccinated because they don’t feel it’s necessary.  It was all “Cleveland Clinic study” and “super antibodies.”  Took me some googling to find out their sources and also find out that the Cleveland Clinic is on record as supporting vaccination for everyone and that the “super antibodies” are triggered by having Covid and then STILL getting vaccinated (and possibly vice versa, it looks like).  But man, you have to wade through a lot of well-educated word salads to get to where they think this info is coming from.

    68. 68.

      germy

      It was the year 1903 and smallpox anti-vaxxer Charles Stevens tragically died in a car crash. Just kidding. He died from smallpox.

      "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." -George Santayana pic.twitter.com/PA4RrRpWol

      — The Herman Cain Awards (@HermanCainAward) August 31, 2021

      Charles Stevens didn’t have Facebook. Imagine the harm he could have caused if he’d only had Zuckerberg’s app.

    70. 70.

      Shakti

      @lowtechcyclist: I don’t understand people who won’t attempt mitigation efforts or attempt to foreclose really bad side effects for their child.

      I had really bad chicken pox blisters over my entire body as a child. Vaccines for chicken pox did not exist when I got it. If I had a kid today that kid would get chickenpox vaccine because I don’t want them to be miserable.

      Why are people fucking with covid? Do they also play Russian roulette?

    73. 73.

      Another Scott

      Too few in the press are asking cui bono?  Who benefits from the vaccine deniers and the anti-maskers?  And relatedly, why do we want to use our platform to amplify their messages without context?

      Pointing and laughing and mocking and yelling and grrring has visceral appeal.  I get it – I really do.

      But it doesn’t help in most cases.

      Like it or not, we have to live with these people.  They have always been with us.  We need to go after the monsters that are pushing this stuff for cynical political reasons.  We need to make Fox News and OAN and FB toxic.  The DoJ camped out in IBM’s offices for decades to enforce a consent decree vis anti-trust complaints.  They should do the same for FB and prevent them from being a conduit for a single political party in violation of their claimed policies. We’re not helpless in enforcing the existing rules.

      In the meantime, we need to keep pushing vaccinations – mandates, rewards, time off, enhanced access in poor areas, getting “influencers” more visibility, etc. Do it all and get the job done.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    75. 75.

      waspuppet

      This god damned country has been catering to the hurt feelings of a bunch of undereducated, overprivileged white folks for 20 years …

      50.

    76. 76.

      germy

      Earl of Sandwich: Upon my soul, Wilkes, I don’t know whether you’ll die upon the gallows or of the pox.

      Wilkes: That depends, my Lord, whether I first embrace your Lordship’s principles, or your Lordship’s mistresses.

