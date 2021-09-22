Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Sage Ranch Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

The park is an old ranch with interesting rock formations west of the San Fernando Valley and south of Simi Valley. At its western boundary is the Santa Susana Field Laboratory where they tested rocket engines(south section) and nuclear research(north section). One of the main reasons for visiting the park were the views of the lab, the park does have some vistas towards the north part of the lab, but the southern part of the lab, where the rocket tests were conducted, were blocked by a ridge.

I ended up getting lost getting to the park and ended up driving over Box Canyon and past the remains of Spahn Ranch where the Manson Family hung out while murdering folk(it’s across from a church now), and had to double back before I arrived at the parking lot. It’s a short hike up the hill to the ranch and the loop trail that passes by most of the rock formations and some really nice views of Simi Valley as well as the interior of the northern portion of the lab. After leaving Sage Ranch, I headed down to Chatsworth to the office of the successor company of Rocketdyne where they have one of the F-1(first stage of the Saturn-V) rocket engines out in front.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 7
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

Farm equipment from the old ranch days.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 6
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

View to Simi Valley.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 5
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

Turtle Rock.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 4
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

One of the many unique rock formations.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 3
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

Sage Ranch is west of the San Fernando Valley and south of Simi Valley. It adjoins the old North American Rockwell Santa Susana Field Laboratory.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 2
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

Do Not Go Here, we really mean it.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park 1
Sage Ranch Park, CAFebruary 24, 2018

Building in the north end of the Lab in the distance.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sage Ranch Park
Chatsworth, CAFebruary 24, 2018

F-1 rocket engine used on the first stage of the Saturn-V rocket.

