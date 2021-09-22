Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: they get shit done

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Too inconsequential to be sued

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Let them eat fruits and vegetables…

Let them eat fruits and vegetables…

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

In a ranty post yesterday, I mentioned that those of us who reside in red states are still living in a Trumpian nightmare. I have fresh evidence of that in the form of Florida’s new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who was introduced by Florida’s Trump-wannabe governor yesterday.

Ladapo replaces Dr. Scott Rivkees, who chaired the pediatrics department at the state’s flagship university before he torched his professional reputation by remaining silent (as the state’s surgeon general!) while DeSantis downplayed the horrifying toll of the pandemic, harassed and obstructed local governments and schoolboards that are trying to mitigate the spread, and gave official imprimatur to the conspiracy theorists and COVID-denying crackpots who are indefinitely extending this public health crisis.

Ladapo also has an incredibly impressive CV. But he is a crank who is apparently all-in on DeSantis’s strategy of pretending the pandemic is a liberal hoax to ban red Solo cups and hamburgers at keggers, steal all the guns and bibles, abolish pickups and deprive us of Trump, DeSantis and freedom.

How do we know Ladapo is a crackpot? We know this because he spoke at the Crackpot Doc Summit held on the steps of the US Supreme Court in the summer of 2020. The event was organized by the wingnut “Tea Party Patriots” group and featured a handful of doctors speaking out against masks and social distancing as the initial COVID surge raged.

Trump, who was both a sitting president and a person with a Twitter account back then, retweeted the Crackpot Doc video because one of the other participants, Dr. Stella Immanuel, was hyping hydroxychloroquine, the snake oil cure-all Trump himself was peddling at the time. (Later, Trump had to sort of walk back his praise for Dr. Immanuel when it was revealed that she is also a minister who believes infertility, impotence and other disorders are caused by people having sex with demons in their dreams.)

Anyhoo, if you’re someone who’s more concerned with addressing the fucking pandemic so you can get your fucking life back rather than being laser-focused on mitigating the threat COVID may pose to the highly ambitious DeSantis’s political career, Dr. Ladapo’s remarks at his introduction as the new surgeon general weren’t promising:

“Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies. That’s been something that’s been, unfortunately, a centerpiece of health policies.”

When asked about whether people should fear the vaccine, Ladapo said Tuesday those fears were driven by a “climate of mistrust” in the public about the nation’s coronavirus response. That sentiment is similar to those made by DeSantis since the start of the pandemic.

“That was a direct result of scientists, my colleagues, some of them, taking the science and basically misrepresenting it to fit their agendas,” Ladapo said. “This idea that people don’t get to make their own decisions on issues of health is wrong and it’s not something that we’re going to be about.”

When asked whether Florida should be promoting vaccines, Ladapo replied that too much emphasis had been placed on that approach.

“The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn’t the only path for that,” Ladapo said. “It’s been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless.”

He said the state should be supporting many measures for good health: “vaccination, losing weight, exercising more (and) eating more fruits and vegetables.”

Sweet weeping Jeebus, we’re doomed. But here’s the thing: we have to push back about this “climate of mistrust” garbage. As Eric Boehlert put it in an excellent piece in Press Run today, people are still dying in huge numbers, even though effective vaccines are now available — for free! — because they’ve been “brainwashed by bad-faith partisan actors…”

Boehlert complains that MSM outlets are yapping about “vaccine hesitancy” while ignoring who created it, and he’s right. Our party, from the president on down to the newest commissioner on a board that governs the most podunk backwater in the US, should be relentless about calling those bad-faith partisan actors out BY NAME for the damage they’re doing to every single one of us.

I think it’s good politics too. I’m all the way across the country from California, so I don’t claim to have any special insight into how Governor Newsom curb-stomped the Trumpian clowns who came at him in the recall. But I’ve got to think regular old citizen disgust with these feckless anti-mask, COVID-denying cockwaffles had something to do with it. So let’s run with that.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • frosty
  • J.
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ksmiami
  • Llelldorin
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike S
  • nevsky42
  • p.a.
  • Peale
  • RaflW
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • The Moar You Know
  • VeniceRiley
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      But he is a crank who is apparently all-in on DeSantis’s strategy of pretending the pandemic is a liberal hoax to ban red Solo cups and hamburgers at keggers, steal all the guns and bibles, abolish pickups and deprive us of Trump, DeSantis and freedom.

      I’m OK with 90% of this program. I do like a good burger.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      frosty

      I mentioned that those of us who reside in red states are still living in a Trumpian nightmare.

      Red states, yes. Purple and blue states, yes. Here in deep red South Pennsyltucky it feels just the same. Sure, we don’t have a Crazy Doc surgeon general, but the lege is getting ready to give Cyber Ninjas all my voting history, my driver’s license number, and last 4 digits of my SS number.
      Can I move back to Maryland now?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m all the way across the country from California, so I don’t claim to have any special insight into how Governor Newsom curb-stomped the Trumpian clowns who came at him in the recall.

      He didn’t have to.   California has an absolute majority of Dem voters and Larry Elder got them to the polls.

      This is a situation unique to CA so far as I can tell; I can’t think of any other state that has a commanding majority of Dem voters like CA does.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cameron

      I read about the guy this a.m. and my jaw dropped.  Dude has insanely high quality education, serious job cred, and all he’s gotten from this background is – tell us to eat our veggies?  WTF?  Christ, I learned that in elementary school back in the ’50s.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      frosty

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t sense any outrage, but then I don’t follow the local news.

      It’s pretty much pointless to complain to my state rep and senator. They’ll get 60%+ of the vote no matter what they do, including having relations with barnyard animals (h/t LBJ)

      Obligatory for raven: Fuck LBJ

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike S

      Newsom spent the first month or so of the recall just calling it  Republican led recall. People were less than unimpressed and I was very worried. Once he started pointing out that those idiots were covid deniers who promised to overturn everything he’d done the election turned around and he beat the shit out of the GOP. He beat them so bad that even the cult stopped trying to claim fraud.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      In a ranty post yesterday

      It may have been a rant, but it was a clear, focused, and righteous rant.

      Thank you for taking the time to write it up and post it, rather than scream it into a pillow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Peale

      @Cameron:

      Christ, I learned that in elementary school back in the ’50s.

      And did you learn your lesson, or did you just decide like everyone else that sugar is a vegetable and a chocolate fudge sundae is “dairy?”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      “Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies. That’s been something that’s been, unfortunately, a centerpiece of health policies.”

      I am just gobsmacked by the courage and strength that all these Republican officials show in their long and brave fight, no war! against this nation’s straw men.

      Sheesh.

      //s

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      or did you just decide like everyone else that sugar is a vegetable and a chocolate fudge sundae is “dairy?”

      @Peale: are you trying to imply that they are not?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      I’m sorry you are living under that.  :-(

      There too many humans that are cranks.  They’re dangerous when they have a chance to push their crackpot beliefs on the rest of us.  People need to stay in their lane, as Kay says.

      The way forward is doing everything we can to vote their enablers out of office, and once we’re in office to create policies to reduce their power.  Higher taxes on the wealthy.  Sensible judges.  Sensible laws.  Expanding voting rights and doing everything we can to end voter suppression.

      We have to remember that the vast majority of the public is with us.  We have to keep doing the work to change the reactionary governments around the country.

      We’ll rest later.  Eyes on the prizes.  Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      As to the final couple paragraphs of the post, I think the GOP is having a massive, intense case of sunk cost fallacy. And to that, I say: keep handing them boulders. In effect, Larry Elder was one of those sinking bits of ballast. Glug glug.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      He said the state should be supporting many measures for good health: “vaccination, losing weight, exercising more (and) eating more fruits and vegetables.

      You are not the boss of me, Mr. Surgeon General! I am not going to eat my vegetables and you can’t make me!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Peale

      @RaflW: future historians of the fall of the empire will debate whether we were unable to stop our fall because our institutions were sclerotic or whether our institutions were sclerotic because we were stupid. The debate will end when they decide to read the entrails of a goat. Thank heavens for the wisdom of Shadur, goddess of retrospective clarity.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VeniceRiley

      He said the state should be supporting many measures for good health: “vaccination, losing weight, exercising more (and) eating more fruits and vegetables.

      Who does he think he is? Michele Obama?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      J.

      My first reaction when I read about Ladapo was OMFG. WTF is up with these supposedly highly educated people? Are they craven or evil? (Or both.) Is Ladapo DeSantis’s Ronny Jackson? Is he hoping to be the next wingnut Congressman or Senator from Florida? I am so, so disappointed. Though am I surprised? Sadly, no.

      Now if we could just find someone here in Florida who stood a chance of beating DeathSantis next year. Sigh.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      nevsky42

      Didn’t all the red states collectively lose their sh*t when Michelle Obama suggested healthier eating, or are we just being gaslit again?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cameron

      Dude’s right that there are many health measures the state should support.  But I don’t think Florida actually supports any of them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @schrodingers_cat: I would guess “neurosurgeon”.  Let’s see…

      UCLAHealth:

      Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD, is a physician and health policy researcher whose primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease. He is Associate Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and cares for hospitalized patients. Previously, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine and as a Staff Fellow at the Food and Drug Administration.

      Dr. Ladapo’s research program, funded by the NHLBI, NIMHD, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, focuses on (1) patient-centered approaches to improving the health of individuals evaluated for coronary artery disease, and (2) behavioral economic interventions to promote sustainable cardiovascular health, including among adults with HIV. He also leads the health economic and quality of life evaluation of multiple NIH-funded randomized trials focused on cardiovascular disease and tobacco cessation. His national honors include the Daniel Ford Award for health services and outcomes research, and he was also a regular columnist for the Harvard Focus during medical school and residency, where he discussed his experiences on the medical wards and perspectives on health policy issues.

      Yeah, his lane isn’t public health impacts and control of pandemics and infectious disease. He should stay in his lane.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mike S

      @The Moar You Know: Turnout wasn’t looking good and plenty of soft dems were ready for something new. The death cult was very good at making the French Laundry idiocy Newsom’s face. Having Larry Elder as a foil helped but it was by no means a sure thing until he was pounded for being the asshole he is. Nobody except wingnutistan had any idea who he is before that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies. That’s been something that’s been, unfortunately, a centerpiece of health policies.”

      Yeah, I look both ways before crossing the street out of fear, not plain old sensible caution.  I urge all RWNJs to abandon fear, cross the street without looking, hell, play in traffic.  Own us libs by living the fear-free life!

      “The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn’t the only path for that,” Ladapo said. “It’s been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless.”
      He said the state should be supporting many measures for good health: “vaccination, losing weight, exercising more (and) eating more fruits and vegetables.”

      One of these things is a bit more urgent than the others.  Losing weight and eating more fruits and veggies is all good, but in the larger scheme of things, it can wait ’til next year if it has to.  But a million Americans have died of this plague during the past 18 months, and practically all of them were unvaccinated.  Vaccination would have saved them from a horrible death, had it been available and had they been willing. Fruits and veggies wouldn’t have.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike S

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes. And for once I saw Democrats nationalizing Republicans instead of acting like their opponent is the only batshit, insane asshole that is against everything the their constituents hold dear.

      I hope that lesson was finally learned.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: That strikes me as an antivaxxer dogwhistle–there’s a whole category of alternative-health nut you’re probably well familiar with who believe that the right diet and exercise program will make it so you don’t need conventional medicine at all, including vaccines.

      One of the things they seize onto the hardest is the uncontroversial fact that physically fit people tend to have somewhat better outcomes from COVID infection. They go straight from there to insisting that vaccines are just a technological patch for lazy people who won’t take care of their bodies.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      The Trump pandemic broke this country for the foreseeable future. We learned that earlier this month in traveling to DC for a funeral: the airlines, auto rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants laid off tens of thousands of employees and are struggling to recover.

      Today were drove for more than an hour through a blinding, torrential thunderstorm to get to the airport again. We had an hour before the flight took off, yet they (United) refused to check our suitcase and put us on another flight that woun’t depart until 2 PM. If lucky, we will arrive in Boston about 7:30, or roughly 4 hours later than expected. We’ll be even luckier to ever see our luggage!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a.

      Ladapo said: “This idea that people don’t get to make their own decisions on issues of health is wrong and it’s not something that we’re going to be about.”

      I’m making my own decision that I will no longer be a slave to Big Sewer, and will start evacuating into plastic convenience store bags and storing it on my own property; I’m not going to live in fear of Campylobacteriosis, Cryptosporidiosis, Escherichia coli Diarrhea, Encephalitis, Gastroenteritis, Giardiasis, Hepatitis A, Leptospirosis, Methaemoglobinaemia, Poliomyelitis, Salmonellosis, Shigellosis, Paratyphoid Fever, Typhoid Fever, Yersiniosis, and Cholera! And FUCK MY NEIGHBORS IF THEY TRY TO DENY ME MY RIGHTS! COWARDS!
      Sincerely, MAGA-man

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Llelldorin

      @The Moar You Know: Thank Governor Wilson for that. He went all-in on xenophobia back in the ’90s in a state that had a lot of Spanish-speaking residents with green cards who hadn’t — until that moment — seen any reason to go for citizenship and get involved in partisan politics.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty

      Sadly the disinformation about the vaccine isn’t !imited to Americans. People in the Caribbean have access to Fox and Facebook resulting in a loud anti-vax movement. Meanwhile Delta continues to spread.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mike S: Yep! I’m no political strategist, but I suspect there’s little downside for Democrats who pound their Republican opponents for their undying fealty to a twice-impeached, two-time popular vote loser who bungled the pandemic so badly that hundreds of thousands of Americans unnecessarily died. It’s true that MAGA hats might be offended, but they were never going to vote for someone outside the cult anyway, so let ‘er rip!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty

      @Ksmiami: The Democrats have sued and the Attorney General has announced he is suing. A class action would also help. Meanwhile in the hearings, the Chairman said he couldn’t guarantee that the data would not end up in the hands of Sidney Powell. Crazy time!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      VOR

      @frosty: In Minnesota the R politicians are lining up for the Governor’s race. They all seem to be competing on who is more pro-COVID, that the only topic to discuss is the “tyrannical” public health measures imposed by the current D governor. These are mainstream GOP politicians like the Majority Leader of the State Senate, not some fringe radio hosts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.