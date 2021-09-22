Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just End it All

These fucking guys:

Members of the White House press pool lodged a complaint with the White House after British reporters but not American reporters were recognized for questions during President Biden’s meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Steve Portnoy, who served as the radio pooler on Tuesday, said that the editorial component of the pool went to White House press secretary Jen Psaki to lodge a formal complaint on Tuesday about the lack of questions granted to American reporters.

Biden and Johnson each delivered brief remarks in the Oval Office. Johnson then granted questions to two British reporters, who asked about the case of Harry Dunn, the British teen killed in a crash in the United Kingdom (U.K.) two years ago, and trade. White House aides then ushered the press out of the Oval Office without Biden calling on American reporters.

In response to a shouted question from CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe about the situation at the U.S. southern border, Biden responded in part that “violence is not justified,” but the remainder of his comments were indecipherable over shouts from White House aides trying to get reporters out of the Oval Office.

Remember when there wasn’t a daily press briefing for two years and when Trump did answer questions all he did was scream “Fake News!” and then lie about some shit? This fucking idiot doesn’t:

Fuck these people.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      trying to overturn an election and passing legislation to give state legislatures– where O where is Molly Ivins to describe the collection of ambitious and puffed up insurance agents, dentists and pettifogging real estate lawyers* who make up your average state lege– the power to reject popular votes in federal elections is just like not taking dumb questions about ‘optics’ and ‘process’

      * I originally wrote car dealers, but I guess car dealers just sit back and write checks to the others

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It certainly looks like the MSM’s idea of “good government” is a politician who simply does nothing, takes no risk in office except gives press briefings.  I noticed “(politician) does this, what a mistake because it might hurt his reelection chances!” is a theme they do over and over again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      I could wax (w)roth, but I think I’ll just ignore Portnoy’s complaint.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Off topic: good luck with the structural engineer, John. I’ve been there and I’ll warn you that generally the consult is one fee and the blueprint plan showing what needs to be done is another, larger fee.

      Another warning is that if drainage issues are the cause of the problems, well, structural engineers do not address them. That’s for a landscape architect.

      You have all my sympathy, our basement has been an expense.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @MattF: As Tony has pointed out Boris leads the  British press around by the nose by pretending to be their friends and hamming it up for them.  Biden just merely uses he DC press  to get is current message out and otherwise treats them like the waste of time they are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      International Mikey

      Isn’t Ashley Parker one of Brian Williams’ “big three” or “front line” who take care of the heavy hitting?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kryptik

      It’s not that they don’t remember the way Trump treated them. It’s that they desperately want that back. They have institutional Stockholm Syndrome that they don’t care that Trump actively drummed up violence and hate toward their entire industry and profession, and they only got spoonfed pablum. They got ‘access’, and that’s what they crave, even if it exposed them to violent mobbery.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      I would enjoy hearing Psaki’s response to their complaint.  Reading the subject of the questions asked and the one shouted, I have scant hope the press bothered to listen to a word of the actual remarks.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      @International Mikey:

      Yes. She is one of the tongue bath-ees.  I wish BriWi would stop with the fawning and mention of Pulitzers, which are apparently being handed out like candy these days.

      Along with Peter Baker (gag) and is it Jonathan Lemire? Of the three, he is the most accurate.

      Miss Parker is getting ratioed in the twitter responses.

      Respect goes both ways. The press corps would show some by asking less insipid questions than we’ve heard recently. And I’m not just talking about Doocy.

      Reply

