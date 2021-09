If this has been talked about here, I missed it. I adored Mozzie on White Collar and I loved his guest appearances on Hawaii Five-0. I never watched Sex and the City, but he was a bright light in everything I saw him in.

This last tweet from him made me cry.

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

He was so young. I never knew his name until tonight. He will always be Mozzie to me.