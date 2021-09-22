Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 21-22

by | 21 Comments

If you’re so smart, how come you aren’t rich, like us?…

======

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old petrol station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated.

The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein has hit the national headlines as it is one of the only such cases linked to COVID-19 restrictions…

The suspect later gave himself up at a police station, saying the coronavirus measures were causing him stress, said Furhmann. He is being detained.

The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the far-right AfD has tried to woo voters with an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine campaign. The party, on around 11% in polls, harbours many coronavirus deniers.

On Tuesday, politicians responded to messages circulating on social media from far-right groups and so-called ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers) who deny the coronavirus which showed sympathy towards the killer…

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said it was disgusting how the killing had been misused to fuel hatred.

“The state must counter the radicalisation of coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence with all possible means,” she said.


(apart from President Bolsonaro, of course)

======


sigh…

I hope Yglesias is wrong, but I wouldn’t bet on it:

======

Blame it on those wily ChiComs!

Commenters

  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • gkoutnik
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • NorthLeft12
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Platonicspoof
  • raven
  • sab
  • topclimber
  • Wvng
  • YY_Sima Qian

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: 200 new cases, 4.4% test positivity.

      Things aren’t looking any better yet.

    2. 2.

      sab

      I have a niece who is a pediatric ICU nurse. She also has two kids in private school. She says the worst mask and vaxxine denying people she knows are the richest parents in her kids’ private school. They really don’t believe that nad thimgs can happen to them.

    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      SYDNEY — Angry mobs swarmed Australia’s second-most-populous city, Melbourne, for a second straight day on Tuesday, after officials halted all nonessential building work in the city following a violent demonstration against vaccine mandates for the construction industry a day earlier.

      I was watching Australian news last night and they had on a Torie against the mandate and the anchor blew her up demonstrating construction workers working in close quarters without wearing masks and data showing the outbreak of Delta within the occupation and how it was being then re-transmitted to the overall community and all the Torie could muster was that the media was being mean to mask-deniers.

      modern conservatism = pandering to the worst elements to recruit shock troops to pass tax cuts

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      on that “German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old petrol station worker” story, yesterday’s Guardian story had this little factoid:

      The suspect had entered the Aral petrol station at around 7.45pm on Saturday and picked up a six-pack of beer. CCTV footage shows a mask tucked into the back of the man’s trousers.

      He just couldn’t take anymore I guess.

    7. 7.

      NotMax

    8. 8.

      raven

      Sidney Powell, the former Donald Trump attorney who was dropped after her conspiracy theories even embarrassed Rudy Giuliani, has come up with what could be her most reckless nonsense to date. Speaking to the pro-Trump pastor Andrew Wommack, Powell came right out and accused Democrats of murdering someone in some ill-conceived attempt to prevent Georgia from carrying out an audit of Joe Biden’s victory in the state. “I think what we’re dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark,” Powell said. “They are willing to kill people à la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her. He happened to be dating Gov. Kemp’s daughter. Gov. Kemp was considering, I think, at that point, a signature audit.” Powell’s claim is, as has come to be expected, a fabrication. Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for Loeffler, died in a three-vehicle accident last December. An Atlanta man was later charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Shazzbot. Minor coding fix.

      From Tuesday,

      Today, Gov. Mark Gordon activated the Wyoming National Guard to provide hospital assistance in response to the surge in hospitalized patients across the state.

      There are approximately 200 people with COVID-19 in Wyoming hospitals today, which is near the peak number the state has seen during the pandemic. Source

      With hospitals across Montana struggling to accomodate a renewed surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday he is assigning National Guard members to aid beleaguered staff at facilities in Billings, Helena, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman.

      Seventy guard members, on top of 17 who have already been assigned, will be in place as soon as this weekend in response to requests for assistance, the governor’s office said. They will be able to help hospital staff with non-medical work in intensive care units, data entry, COVID-19 testing and environmental services, or cleaning.
      [snip]
      As of Tuesday, Montana had 9,976 active COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s official data, with 377 patients currently hospitalized. Multiple Montana hospitals have said in recent weeks that the renewed surge is forcing them to consider rationing medical services and supplies.… Source

    10. 10.

      topclimber

      The good news/bad news in the North Carolina story is that barely 1% of the company’s health care workers are vaccine holdouts, but that with our health care system under such strain, every lost body counts.

    12. 12.

      gkoutnik

      Does this post actually include a picture of a guy with a sign reading “Freedom Of Choice Should be Mandatory”?

      Really?

    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/21 China reported 16 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 13 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 418 active domestic confirmed cases & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 197 active domestic confirmed cases (85 mild, 110 moderate & 2 critical); 193 at the epicenter Xianyou County, 3 at Xiuyu District & 1 at Licheng District) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Xianyou County) in the city. 4,687 F1 & 8,816 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under quarantine. Fengting Township at Xianyou County is currently at High Risk. 4 zones, 1 residential building, 1 school, 1 community & 7 villages aren currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou did not report any domestic positive cases. As of 12 PM on 9/21, 960 F1 & 4,740 F2 close contacts have been traced placed under quarantine. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed cases (1 serious) in the city. 1 zone & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk. 4 villages & 1 zone are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 11 new domestic confirmed cases (6 are traced close contacts & 5 from mass screening). There currently are 194 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (4 serious, 173 in the epicenter Tong’an District, 9 at Si’ming District, 8 at Haicang & 4 at Huli District). 1 village & 1 community have been elevated to High Risk. 3 communities & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 1 residential compound has been elevated too Medium Risk. 3 villages, 1 zone & 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community is currently at Medium Risk

      Harbin in Heilongjiang Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all at Bayan County. The 1st case was found during voluntary testing at a hospital & the other 2 are traced close contacts. The latter 2 cases are persons who had returned from the Philippines, but they hand entered China on 8/3, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, traveled back to Harbin on 8/18 & entered 14 days of home quarantine, which ended on 9/1. It is virtually impossible for these 2 cases to be the index cases who brought in infection from the Philippines. The 1st case had traveled form Ji’an in Jiangxi Province to Harbin on 9/7 (via Nanchang in Jiangxi Province), who has no reported COVID-19 outbreak. The 3 cases had traveled extensively across all of Harbin over the past 14 days. On 9/22, 5 additional confirmed cases have been identified, 4 at Bayan County & 1 at Nangang District. All schools in the city have shifted to remote instruction, all persons leaving Harbin need to have negative RT-PCR test report within 48 hrs. All public & entertainment venues have been shut. The city has commenced mass screening of all residents. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Hunan Province 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Zhangjiajie

      At Henan Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

      • At Zhengzhou the last domestic confirmed case recovered.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

      At Hubei Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both mild) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Jingmen.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/21, China reported 25 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 9 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 13 confirmed cases, 12 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar & Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Paris CdG & the US, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Malaysia, a Sri Lankan national coming from Sri Lanka, a Spanish national coming from Spain, & a US national coming from Germany; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iran; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Thailand, the UK & the US
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Peru, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Egypt
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Japan
      • Putian in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national coming from Indonesia; the case had arrived at Fuzhou on 9/2, passed the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 9/18 the case was transferred to Putian & entered home quarantine, testing positive on 9/21
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese nationals returning from France

      Overall in China, 37 confirmed cases recovered (34 imported), 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases (both imported), & 797 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 984 active confirmed cases in the country (532 imported), 14 in serious condition (5 imported), 342 active asymptomatic cases (333 imported), 4 suspect case (all imported). 16,770 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/21, 2,182.604M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 1.618M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/22, Hong Kong did not issue any reports, due to Mid-Autumn Festival.

    16. 16.

      debbie

      I’m looking forward to the freakout when insurers actually stop covering the unvaccinated COVID costs. I think money is the only way to get to these fools.

    17. 17.

      Wvng

      I had to be at my bank in deep red WV yesterday for CD business. The door into the bank had a big sign saying masks required, also ” if you won’t wear a mask use the drive in window.” It initially seemed that customers were doing it, until it became obvious that most were not. Just not doing it. Coming into a place of business where every employee was masked, and just not masking, some for long periods as they met with staff. Simply breathtaking entitled assholery. The bank manager is an old friend; we asked why making wasn’t being enforced and he said out of concern for how people might react. So we had to sit there for 30 minutes waiting for our turn to do time sensitive in a county on fire with covid cases, and the mostly vaccinated staff deal with this every day. A couple are out, sick, now, with covid.

    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Speaking of Brazil, 99-year-old aunt there was visited at home (her city funds that program) to receive a booster shot of Sinovac. From what little I’ve heard anecdotally she had virtually no reaction to the first shot earlier this year but has experienced debiliating reaction to the booster.

    20. 20.

      NorthLeft12

      That last tweet on the page……imagine living in a country where the government denies the existence of the pandemic.
      Hmmmmmm, makes you think, eh?

