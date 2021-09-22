Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work. Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021





Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that a large clinical study showed its COVID-19 vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regimen https://t.co/Z3YkjM34t3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 21, 2021

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March. The lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of school, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers. https://t.co/vr3KDPh2Eo — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2021

Update: no longer true https://t.co/IXZlPcJELo — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) September 22, 2021

If you’re so smart, how come you aren’t rich, like us?…

Throw your stereotypes out the window. Poll shows folks most likely to believe #COVID19 lies are also the richest.

"Overall, 20% of survey respondents believed at least 1 #vaccine misinfo statement [&] 51% unsure whether to believe at least 1 false claim."https://t.co/pLIzygweP5 pic.twitter.com/Ot8oJ8jQ4x — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 21, 2021

======

Where are we on global vaccinations? Today, we'll hit 6 Billion doses into people's arms 44% of the world with at least 1 shot 59% of South America

56% of N America

56% of Europe

49% of Asia But only 6% of Africa We must redouble efforts to get shots to the African people pic.twitter.com/oKv5wmsIXY — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 21, 2021

One Covid case prompts closures across an entire city of 10 million. Harbin in far northern China, ordered gyms, movie theaters, mahjong parlors and other leisure venues to close after a single resident was confirmed to have Covid https://t.co/Cki0kmLCPS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 22, 2021

India Covid workers' families fight for compensation https://t.co/vK1WsdIz10 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2021

All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from next month when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, sources told Reuters https://t.co/zFFiNMrfqe pic.twitter.com/TQ7c626Jxr — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

Japan has now fully vaccinated more of its population than the U.S. Japan is now at 54.4% vs 53.9% for the U.S. 66.5% of people have had one dose. First shots for over-65s finally passes 90%. Total shots given rises to 153 million. 3.2m doses added since the last update. https://t.co/Cff1GXB1CV pic.twitter.com/VSGCaTXYds — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) September 21, 2021

Far-right activists blamed for fueling anti-vaccine mobs in Melbourne https://t.co/8FUYrOvmmH — Rachel Pannett (@RachelPannett) September 21, 2021

New Zealand may not get back to having zero coronavirus cases in the community, the director general of health said, as the country continues efforts to stamp out the infectious Delta variant of the virus https://t.co/mukIcBxnDR pic.twitter.com/5NUaQ2YcnR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

Coronavirus cases are surging to the worst levels of the pandemic in a rebel stronghold in Syria. That's particularly devastating for a region where scores of hospitals have been bombed and which doctors and nurses have fled in droves. By @bmroue https://t.co/pbCxQWhU7t — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) September 22, 2021

Germans shocked by killing of cashier after COVID mask row https://t.co/mQoIjwUWAI pic.twitter.com/FqGKY8aADU — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old petrol station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated. The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein has hit the national headlines as it is one of the only such cases linked to COVID-19 restrictions… The suspect later gave himself up at a police station, saying the coronavirus measures were causing him stress, said Furhmann. He is being detained. The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the far-right AfD has tried to woo voters with an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine campaign. The party, on around 11% in polls, harbours many coronavirus deniers. On Tuesday, politicians responded to messages circulating on social media from far-right groups and so-called ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers) who deny the coronavirus which showed sympathy towards the killer… Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said it was disgusting how the killing had been misused to fuel hatred. “The state must counter the radicalisation of coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence with all possible means,” she said.

Brazil is turning the tide w/ Covid vaccines. Thru its massive vax program, deaths have dropped from 2000 daily in June to fewer than 600 p/day now. Brazil has the world's 2nd-highest Covid death toll—588k so far. But it doesn't have an anti-vaxxer problem https://t.co/TRU0tf8dHj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 21, 2021



(apart from President Bolsonaro, of course)

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the government said https://t.co/LlnYhEkUyO pic.twitter.com/KLwJPdYmHA — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

======

Medicare says families have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes. Consumer groups and lawmakers have complained that the data for patients and staff has been too hard to find. https://t.co/JkcXpD78qb — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2021

– https://t.co/m2fZkWO1z7 Vaccines are saving lives and preventing serious illness. But they don’t prevent all transmission. Rapid tests give the best fast answers but false negatives will send far too many “test-to-stay” students back to school. Thoroughly exposed? Quarantine — Jay Gordon, MD, FAAP (@JayGordonMDFAAP) September 20, 2021

The UK recommends everyone do a rapid test twice a week and makes them available for free in 7 test packs that they will mail to your home. https://t.co/6qFOjBpa4q pic.twitter.com/rqmUVIKNLM — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) September 21, 2021

just to be clear, these are essentially the same tests that cost $25 for two here and are out of stock pretty much everywhere. — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) September 21, 2021



sigh…

I get the idea but I think people really underestimate conspiracy theorists. They've already decided the testing swabs used at clinics can give you Covid/are toxic/are really a secret plot to collect DNA. They decided that masks are making people sick & the vaccine sterilizes https://t.co/hsdJwthk98 — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) September 7, 2021

And perhaps most damning, people wouldn't use them. There's no mask shortage now, people aren't wearing them. Testing facilities abound…people have decided the tests lie or they won't take them. People in the hospital with Covid are denying it is what's killing them — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) September 7, 2021

I hope Yglesias is wrong, but I wouldn’t bet on it:

I think when the vaccine is approved for kids 5-11 there’s going to be a huge outpouring of relief on Twitter and then something like 70% of parents won’t get their kids vaccinated. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 20, 2021

In general, I would say there’s a large swing demographic in America that sees vaccination as costly and therefore appropriate for those who “need” it but not for young people or those with natural immunity who don’t “need” it. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 20, 2021

======

"Delta has been brutal": Black communities, especially rural communities with limited health care resources, continue to be hit disproportionately hard by #Covid19, @OliviaGoldhill reports. https://t.co/h9jbgBM5VA via @statnews — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 21, 2021

A North Carolina-based health care provider announced it has suspended hundreds of employees for not meeting the company's Covid-19 vaccine requirements https://t.co/UPPdqAPPAZ — CNN (@CNN) September 21, 2021

The anti-vaccine-mandate *cult* keeps putting lives at risk. Pictured is Mississippi's clueless meathead governor. But Abbott in Texas & DeSantis in Florida are just as bad, if not worse. Texas & Florida account for >30% of Covid deaths nationwide https://t.co/xQ6JA1fEUm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 21, 2021

this is the right choice from an ethical standpoint, but allowing it to get to this point should have earthquake political consequences, but won’t, because the republican party is a nihilistic death cult who simply reject the idea that anyone should act responsibly. https://t.co/LyU2gxdwLs — BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 21, 2021

this is the most wildly successful disinformation campaign in modern times. the 2016 election is nothing compared to this. just flat out killing a ton of people. grim shit. https://t.co/FoWLkTJaxo — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 22, 2021

Blame it on those wily ChiComs!