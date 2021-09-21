Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Why Is It Always *Democrats* Who Have to Be the Grown-Ups?

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Why Is It Always *Democrats* Who Have to Be the Grown-Ups?

For better…

Or worse.

(Answer: Because the GOP, under ‘Leader’ McConnell, has gone full Death Cult — and their media enablers refuse to call them on it.)

Good (exasperating!) explainer:

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I’m going to start calling Woodord and Costa  “Bob and Bob.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      re: one of the items mentioned above, a sponsorship of strange bedfellows.

      …on the 10-year anniversary of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy repeal, US Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Todd Young (R-IN) reintroduced the Restore Honor to Service Members Act.

      The bipartisan legislation corrects the military records of service members discharged solely due to their sexual orientation to reflect their honorable service and reinstate the benefits they earned, building on Sen. Schatz’s 2020 National Defense Authorization Act amendment that turned the Department of Defense’s temporary process for service members to correct their records into permanent law.
      [snip]
      In the US House of Representatives, companion legislation was introduced by US Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and has more than 60 cosponsors. Source

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      The problem isn’t that the Democrats need to be grown-ups.

      That is who we are

      The problem is the MSM pretending that the other side is.anything other than a bunch of sociopaths.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      The grown-up vs. tantrum-throwing, mess-making toddler analogy hints at the situation but doesn’t accurately describe it. It’s more like a grown-up with three limbs numbed by malicious Novocaine injections fighting a dozen Damien-toddler clones from The Omen (plus their Rottweilers!) for control of a plane that’s in an alarming nosedive while a full complement of passengers complain about having to wear masks and the lack of speedy beverage service.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just saw mention of a book called Fifteen Dogs that BJers might like. Caution: I haven’t read it. Here’s the quick summary I just read.

      The premise is a strange one: Hermes and Apollo are hanging out in a bar debating whether animals would live happily if they had human intelligence and consciousness. So they decide to go to a dog shelter and give the dogs there (15 of them) human consciousness and see what happens.

      The story then follows these dogs as they deal with their new awareness of existence.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @rikyrah: The problem is the MSM pretending that the other side is.anything other than a bunch of sociopaths.

      What she said. And it’s not the MSM, it’s their own base that refuses to hold the GOP to account when it fails to govern.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      So, is the play here that Republicans are trying to force Democrats to burn their reconciliation bill for this year on the debt ceiling limit? I wish Democrats would pass a law eliminating this stupid kabuki dance; it used to be that when a bill authorized spending, it was automatic under the law and didn’t have to be “re-authorized” again and again by raising the artificial debt ceiling. I wonder if they’ll try to get a filibuster carve out for this, under the theory that it’s fiscally irresponsible to default on the debt or shut down the government.

      Reply

