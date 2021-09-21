For better…

The Biden administration, fulfilling an earlier pledge, says the U.S. will take in 125,000 refugees and their families next year. Former President Donald Trump had capped the number at 15,000, a historic low. https://t.co/wgcx3ws5yj — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2021

The Biden administration announced Monday morning an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming. https://t.co/fl1mnNS4xn — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 20, 2021

Tens of thousands of LGBT veterans forced from the military for their sexual orientation and given other-than-honorable discharges will be able to receive full Veterans Affairs benefits under a new move from the Biden admin set to be announced Monday.https://t.co/w7KKJxYku6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 19, 2021

Or worse.

(Answer: Because the GOP, under ‘Leader’ McConnell, has gone full Death Cult — and their media enablers refuse to call them on it.)

I applaud this plan from @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer to keep the government open, provide disaster relief, and avoid catastrophic default. This is a bipartisan responsibility, just as it was under my predecessor. Blocking it would be inexcusable. https://t.co/qDBwMs6DBx — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2021

“On debt limit, the Republicans are doing a dine and dash of historic proportions,” Chuck Schumer says. He says McConnell “always comes up with some sophistry as to why it's different” now, argues it’s similar to 2017 when Dems helped a GOP-led gov’t extend debt limit. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 20, 2021

Democrats say they'll push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to provide GOP votes as the political stalemate heads toward a possible government shutdown. https://t.co/z37yFHtilD — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2021

Good (exasperating!) explainer:

Once again, Democrats must be the grown-ups and keep Republicans from causing a global catastrophe, @crampell writes https://t.co/F5ygWS04Q8 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) September 20, 2021



(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)