Tuesday Evening Open Thread: See, These Guys *Can* Be Correct!

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: See, These Guys *Can* Be Correct!

Max Chafkin’s book The Contrarian seems like an excellent read, if bad for sane readers’ blood pressure…

Thiel doesn’t control Zuckerberg, and their relationship is complicated, to say the least. Thiel unloaded most of his stock as soon as the company went public. (The shares were falling and morale was low. To rally the staff, Zuckerberg invited Thiel to an all-hands meeting at headquarters, but he just ended up insulting them. “My generation was promised colonies on the moon,” Thiel told them. “Instead we got Facebook.”) But in the years since, Thiel has remained a trusted confidant to Zuckerberg — despite personally cultivating Facebook antagonists, including James O’Keefe, the right-wing provocateur who produced undercover videos attempting to expose Facebook’s supposed bias against conservatives, and Charles Johnson, who helped start the face-recognition company Clearview AI…

In 2019, while on a trip to Washington to answer questions from Congress about his digital currency, Thiel joined Zuckerberg, Jared Kushner, Trump, and their spouses at the White House. The specifics of the discussion were secret — but, as I report in my book, Thiel later told a confidant that Zuckerberg came to an understanding with Kushner during the meal. Facebook, he promised, would continue to avoid fact-checking po­litical speech — thus allowing the Trump campaign to claim whatever it wanted. If the company followed through on that promise, the Trump administra­tion would lay off on any heavy-handed regulations.

After the dinner, Zuckerberg took a hands-off approach to conservative sites. In late October, after he detailed the policy in a speech at Georgetown, Facebook launched a news app that showcased what the company called “deeply reported and well-sourced” outlets. Among the list of recommended publications was Breitbart, Steve Bannon’s site, even though it had promoted itself as allied with the alt-right and had once included a section dedicated to “Black crime.” Facebook also seemed to go out of its way to help the Daily Wire, a younger, hipper version of Breitbart that would become one of the biggest publishers on the platform. Facebook had long seen itself as a government unto itself; now, thanks to the understanding brokered by Thiel, the site would push what the Thiel confidant called “state-sanctioned conservatism.”

Zuckerberg denied that there had been any deal with Trump, calling the notion “pretty ridiculous,” though Facebook’s actions in the run-up to the election would make the denial seem not entirely credible. During Black Lives Matter protests, Twitter hid a post by the president that seemed to condone violence: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”; Face­book allowed it. In the days leading up to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Facebook mostly ignored calls to limit the spread of “Stop the Steal” groups, which claimed that Trump had actually won the election…

  Baud
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  dr. bloor
  eclare
  Elizabelle
  Frank Wilhoit
  Jeffro
  JPL
  lowtechcyclist
  M. Bouffant
  Mallard Filmore
  Mike E
  MisterForkbeard
  Nicole
  Omnes Omnibus
  Parfigliano
  piratedan
  Quiltingfool
  RepubAnon
  Splitting Image
  the utter dregs
  Tony Gerace
  trollhattan
  WereBear
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    1. 1.

      Splitting Image

      We need to lock them in a room with a golden apple inscribed “For the Fairest”.

      We can deal with whoever survives.

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Fuckerberg. I cannot stand that fraud. Break his holdings up. Regulate content. Democracy cannot withstand a firehose of lies, amplified hour after hour.

    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      Sublime. Obviously, the only way to settle this is to put them on a desert island with a variety of rusty farm implements, and check back to see who survives. In 2087.

    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      Also, when Elon Musk thinks you’re a sociopath, that’s a thing. A Thing.

      I have (very briefly) met Thiel back when my wife worked for his company. I spoke all of 6 words to him so it’s not like I have a relationship with the guy, but he certainly felt like a sociopath.

    22. 22.

      M. Bouffant

      Of course Zucky did. Remember this? (It was only a wk. ago.) Behind WSJ paywall.
      Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt.
      A program known as XCheck has given millions of celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment, a privilege many abuse

    29. 29.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Frank Wilhoit: I’ve had (through family and friend connections) met a few of the rich techbro dudes that pop up in articles. They ALL feel like sociopaths to me. They get personally offended when things don’t line up perfectly for them, and they demand everyone else fall in line. They also have a broad streak of “my opinion and welfare is the only thing that really matters”.

