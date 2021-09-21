Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The More They Stay the Same

The More They Stay the Same

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Yesterday’s election in Canada will leave Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party about where they were when they started:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won enough seats in this 44th general election to form another minority government — with voters signalling Monday they trust the incumbent to lead Canada through the next phase of the pandemic fight by handing him a third mandate with a strong plurality.

After a 36-day campaign and a $600-million election, the final seat tally doesn’t look very different from the composition of the House of Commons when it was dissolved in early August — prompting even more questions about why a vote was called during a fourth wave of the pandemic in the first place.

As of 2:30 a.m. ET, Liberal candidates were leading or elected in 157 ridings, the exact same number of seats that party won in the 2019 contest.

It’s a reversal of fortunes for Trudeau. He launched this campaign with a sizeable lead in the polls — only to see his support crater days later as many voters expressed anger with his decision to call an election during this health crisis. Two middling debate performances by Trudeau and renewed questions about past scandals also put a Liberal victory in question.

Two members of the Liberal cabinet lost their ridings, as did the leader of the Greens. Other than that, the NDP made almost no gains, and the Conservative’s attempt to cast themselves as kinder, gentler moderates didn’t do them much good. The nutcase anti-vax, anti-mask, climate-change-denying People’s Party repeated their last election goose egg results.

In Justin’s defense, he’s not as smart as his dad, and the high quality graphic below shows that the day he called the election, COVID appeared to be under control:

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • PPCLI
  • rikyrah
  • Splitting Image
  • WereBear

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      PPCLI

      In Justin’s defense, he’s not as smart as his dad

      That’s putting it mildly. I’m glad that the Liberals won and all, since I expect that the Conservatives will resume Harper’s policies of actively subverting democracy whenever they get the reins of power. But the guy really must be the dimmest Prime Minister since Diefenbaker.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      It’s a bit of a surprise hearing that the Conservatives were attempting to cast themselves as kinder, gentler moderates. The slogan they printed on their campaign signs (“Secure the future”) was taken from a well-known Nazi phrase, and their leader was openly telling his voters to “take back their country”, which still sounds better in the original German. (I still miss Molly Ivins.)

      The thing about the Canadian electorate is that the Conservatives’ base is rock solid and non-elastic. They’ve gotten roughly the same number of total votes every election for the past ten years. The differences between 2015, 2019 and this election are almost entirely about the rest of the electorate’s turnout. 2015 was a historically high turnout, and the Liberals won a bunch of ridings that they had no chance of holding. Turnout in 2019 reverted to the mean, and held steady this year. Barring a big surge or drop in turnout, yesterday’s results were probably written in stone.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Is it our Confederacy vote-rigging (electoral college, lagging House, etc) that keeps us always fighting the Red Menace?

      Canada has their dumbest party get no votes? I wish!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      August 15 was late enough that anyone looking carefully at Delta cases would have known North America was heading for exponential growth. I certainly knew it by then. But if you’re a politician and you just see the low absolute number you might think differently.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      @PPCLI:

      But the guy really must be the dimmest Prime Minister since Diefenbaker.

      Trudeau may be a dimwit, but he’s a dimwit who decriminalized marajuana and made the Liberal party explicitly pro-choice after decades of dithering on the issue.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just One More Canuck

      @PPCLI: Kim Campbell was no rocket surgeon, but she was also torpedoed by Mulroney both before and after he stepped down.

      As for Trudeau, he should have waited at least until next year, and made the mistake of assuming that Conservative premiers like Kenney, Ford and Moe didn’t want to kill off their own supporters

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Splitting Image:

      Trudeau may be a dimwit, but he’s a dimwit who decriminalized marajuana and made the Liberal party explicitly pro-choice after decades of dithering on the issue.

      You don’t have to be a genius to be a decent politician – in fact, being too smart is probably a negative.  Justin, from what I can tell, is decent.

      Unfortunately for JT, one of the most common traits of politicians is irrational optimism — why else would anyone run for election?  I’m sure he looked at those COVID numbers and thought that they would continue.

      Reply

