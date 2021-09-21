Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Open Thread: Our Failed SC(R)OTUS

Open Thread: Our Failed SC(R)OTUS

Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post, remains a national treasure:

Every Speech that Supreme Court Justices Have Given for the Past Few Weeks, If You Replaced ‘Is the Supreme Court Becoming Increasingly Partisan and Losing Its Credibility as an Institution?’ With ‘Does the Supreme Court Have a Rodent Problem?’

Justice Stephen G. Breyer: Hi. Thank you for coming to the speech. I hated how the majority of the court all brought mice to work last week and released them from their sleeves. They should not have done that. It was wrong. I am mad any time I see a mouse, which keeps happening more and more in the court where I work. I know a lot of you say, “The Supreme Court has a rodent problem,” but — I don’t think so. I would hate it if we had a rodent problem. Every mouse is regrettable, but I don’t think one or two or even seven individual mice or, on occasion, a vole, translates to a rodent problem.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett: A lot of people think the Supreme Court has a rodent problem. A lot of people see a pack of mice running around the highest court in the land and climbing up people’s robes and doing what looks like fun mouse parkour, and they say, “That looks like a problem.” I don’t think it’s a problem, though. I think, “Those are some pretty talented mice!”

Justice Clarence Thomas: It would be very sad if the Supreme Court were filled with mice all the time, mice who made such a continual racket with their feasting and carousing and carrying-on that it was impossible for us to hear the arguments that were being made in front of us and we had to simply decide them based on our priors. But that is not happening, obviously.

Justice Barrett: There is a difference between having a rodent problem and individual justices bringing their mice with them to work every day and releasing them into the courtroom. You may look at the situation and say, “If the courtroom is always full of mice, what is the difference, exactly?” but I think there is a big difference. One is a problem; the other is a philosophy. [Releases a mouse from her sleeve.] Have fun out there today, Matthias.

Justice Thomas: A rodent problem is institutional. It would destroy us. I will not let that happen, and neither will the capybara I am bringing to work in a fancy little collar so he looks like he is also a justice…

      bbleh

      And just out of curiosity, since when have contemporary Republicans shown much genuine concern for governmental institutions when there is a political or ideological battle to be won or money to be made?

      I mean, they’re perfectly comfortable with sacrificing the lives of large numbers of their own constituents and supporters…

      Kent

      @Villago Delenda Est:  The Federalist Society is a distraction. We would probably be in the same place without them. Plenty of other conservative groups would step up to “vet” judges. It is entirely about control of the Senate and White House. Nothing else

      Personally I think Obama should have just gone ahead and seated Merrick Garland and announced through executive order that if the Senate refuses to take up his nominee then consent is to be presumed.  If they object then they need to vote him down.

      Unfortunately they didn’t bother playing hardball because they thought Clinton had it in the bank and would just appoint a younger and more liberal alternative.

      azlib

      Petri is a jewel. The revanchist on the Supreme Court are running scared. They know they overstepped. By reacting the way they did they are showing they are pretty politically tone deaf. Looks to me like the repeal of Roe v Wade wil be another Dred Scott decision.

      Another Scott

      They’re shameless and they’re very bad at gaslighting. They’ll find out how bad they are during the Women’s March on October 2.

      In other news, …

      Thread.

      brb reading the terms and conditions for ios15 pic.twitter.com/EsZaqZUhfj

      — darth™ (@darth) September 20, 2021

      tl;dr – Beware Safari (apparently) doesn’t have real tabs any more. It has buttons that load URLs (apparently).

      Be careful out there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      James E Powell

      What’s interesting too is that this charm offensive is entirely aimed at NPR liberals and the center-left.

      What’s depressing is that it is certain to work on NPR liberals, the center-left, and the Beltway Courtiers.

      piratedan

      Just goes to show that while you may be a “legal expert” in the eyes of some, it doesn’t mean that you can lie effectively and not have people know that you’re completely full of shit.

      James E Powell

      As far as I can tell, the FTFNYT does not consider the memo showing Trump’s plan to overturn the election to be nearly as big a deal as Hillary Clinton’s failure to follow best practices in email server management.

