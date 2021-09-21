On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Elma

In 2017, I took a small ship (50 passengers) cruise of the Greek Isles. One thing that really impressed me were the ferries that sailed between the islands and the main land. They were fast and efficient, and HUGE. I honestly don’t remember which of the several islands we visited I was on when I took these pics. The most interesting ferry I ever saw was a little hand operated one on the Rio Grande in Texas. There was a border patrol kiosk with a very bored agent on the US side. I can find lots of my other pics of the river from that trip but not one of that little ferry!?!