On The Road – Elma – Ferries

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Elma

In 2017, I took a small ship (50 passengers) cruise of the Greek Isles. One thing that really impressed me were the ferries that sailed between the islands and the main land. They were fast and efficient, and HUGE. I honestly don’t remember which of the several islands we visited I was on when I took these pics. The most interesting ferry I ever saw was a little hand operated one on the Rio Grande in Texas. There was a border patrol kiosk with a very bored agent on the US side. I can find lots of my other pics of the river from that trip but not one of that little ferry!?!

Greece
Greece
Greece
Greece
Greece
Greece
Manitowoc WisconsinAugust 3, 2021

And closer to home, here is the USS Badger in Manitowoc Wisconsin, getting ready to sail out into Lake Michigan, headed for Ludington MI. She is the last coal fired car ferry operating on the Great Lakes; a source of pride for some people and disgust for others. She used to carry railroad cars across the Lake, but these days it is tourist traffic and only in the summer months.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      One thing about Greek ferries in the last twenty years or so is that they’ve stopped using inspiring, evocative names for the ships. Instead, you get names like “Highspeed 1”, “Superfast 3”, “Super Jet”, and the like. At least the Blue Star Line ships use island names like “Blue Star Paros”, “Blue Star Naxos”, and the like.

      The bigger, slower ships are much more comfortable. Going in a high-speed ferry like a catamaran is a bit like being in an oversized airplane, with airplane seats throughout the passenger cabin. I prefer the slower ships with lounges and snack bars and outside deck space and maybe even cabins.

