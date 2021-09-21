Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This really is a full service blog.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Are you … from the future?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / ForPol Open Thread: Hey, Remember the Afghanistan Withdrawal?

ForPol Open Thread: Hey, Remember the Afghanistan Withdrawal?

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Sometimes, things do not go as badly as we feared they would…

Remember Afghanistan? It would be understandable if some readers did not, since mainstream media coverage of events there has nosedived over the past few weeks. If you recall, however, a month ago, a lot of U.S. analysts and commentators (myself included) were fretting about the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul and the rapid Taliban takeover of the country. The frenzied efforts to get Westerners and Afghan allies out of Kabul in the face of a Taliban deadline of Aug. 31 seemed daunting.

The take industry was churning out a lot of copy during this period, most of it heavy on the pessimism. I would wager, however, that Noah Rothman, online editor of Commentary and an MSNBC columnist, generated the most hyperbolic take of the past month. He tweeted, “This is the worst display of presidential maladministration in my lifetime.”

Now this was quite the empirical claim. Was the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan in August really the worst? Worse than 1983 terrorist attack in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. Marines? Worse than trading arms with Iran for U.S. hostages held in Lebanon? Worse than standing idly by while genocide tore apart Rwanda? Worse than failing to prevent the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks? Worse than deciding a year after 9/11 to prioritize the invasion of Iraq over finishing the mission in Afghanistan? Worse than the planning for postwar Iraq? Worse than the response to Hurricane Katrina? Worse than the confused intervention in Libya and the schizophrenic intervention in Syria? Worse than the abandonment of the Kurds in Syria? Worse than the initial federal response to the coronavirus pandemic? Worse than fomenting an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? That is quite the maladministration!…

I suggested that we revisit this question in a month — and hey, what do you know, it is a month later. Has Rothman’s dire prediction come to pass?

It would appear not. Contra Rothman’s supposition, In the latter half of August, the U.S. military and allied forces were able to ferry considerable numbers of people out of Afghanistan. In his Senate testimony, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that in August, the United States and its allies “completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.” This includes most of the Americans whom Rothman referenced in his tweets (though, to be fair, it is possible that he was unknowingly relying on inflated numbers at the outset).

Not all Americans got out before the Aug. 31 deadline, but in the weeks since, more have departed Afghanistan. Even conservative editorials blasting the Biden administration as not doing enough acknowledge that more Americans have left in recent weeks. The Qataris, who have functional ties with both the Taliban and the United States, have brokered multiple flights out of Kabul with dozens of U.S. citizens on board. Chartered flights out of Mazar-e Sharif have been slower, and U.S. officials have acknowledged some difficulties there. Nonetheless, the State Department confirmed that at least one plane has departed from there, as well…

… This was not even close to the most sordid example of U.S. government maladministration of the past four decades. Indeed, despite a tsunami of negative (but accurate) media coverage, the public polling on Afghanistan is clear: Surveys from Monmouth and Quinnipiac show that more than two-thirds of respondents approve of the withdrawal of U.S. troops regardless of how it was executed (roughly the same numbers as from two months ago). It is difficult to argue that this outcome represents the worst foreign policy decision in 40 years…

NERD FIGHT!

‘Totally not partisan, tho.. ‘

… “The result is that we have a heightened exposure to terror now,” Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, said in an interview Sunday after returning from the 48-hour trip. The view among the officials he spoke with is that the U.S. “put the world at risk, or at least the world of our allies.”

The Tennessee Republican’s meetings in the U.K. included Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative chair of the House of Commons defense committee. Ellwood, an army veteran, has called the U.K.’s own withdrawal “an operational and strategic blunder.”…

Hagerty said there’s concern “that Afghanistan becomes the world’s greatest arms bazaar where our adversaries from around the globe will be able to go in to secure American military equipment that they can reverse engineer, that they can use, that they can modify.”

In Brussels, he met with German, Italian, Turkish and U.K. envoys to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. All of them told him that they want to see more consultation in the future, Hagerty said…

All the best Europeans agree that somebody should do something about this. And by ‘somebody’, they meant ‘the Americans, preferably’.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Eolirin
  • Fake Irishman
  • Kent
  • Mart
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

       

      I mean, the Pentagon admitted only yesterday that our OTH capacity is a sham that will produce more animosity in AfPak while failing to deter and disrupt terrorist operations. And we still have hundreds of people stranded there. How has any of this gotten better?— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 20, 2021

      So our boy’s answer to this, is to put troops in there, so they can, y’know, blow up weddings from up-close, go into villages and make enemies from, y’know, up close, etc?  Boy, hes one really smart cookie!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      Well…. if the situation was as dire as Rothman claims…. i have to give credit to the Taliban for their discretion as they’ve displayed a better understanding of what would help their image than the media would credit them with.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Just you wait, in a few years the Afghan government will have reverse engineered the Subways now sitting idle on U.S. bases and managed to corner the cheap sandwich fast food market.

      And our only choice of bread then will be &8230; poppy seed!

      //

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      My litle city in Ohio has a hundred year old immigrant settlement non-profit. The governor noticed. So we are getting 150 Afghan refugees, the biggest group in the state even though we are the fifth biggest city.

      The non-profit posted on irt’s website that the donations space is full up with recent donations (household goods and furniture) so please check back later.

      Yay us.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      More seriously, with the breakdown and change in administration, coupled with strictures on trade with the Taliban, hospitals in Afghanistan (those that don’t close up shop entirely) will be little more than warehouses for a tsunami of COVID cases.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fake Irishman

      @sab:

      And I thought it was called Summit County because it was on a ridge line or something. Guess there’s a metaphorical meaning that can be extended to its citizens. Well done!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @cain: I don’t want to speculate on what the fatality rate will be like, with no hospitals, no modern medicine.  But it won’t be good. That said, it won’t be worse than 20%.  It’ll be horrific.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @Chetan Murthy

      In the sick, fetid swamps of the web:

      With lightning speed, the news birthed a set of perverse conspiracy theories across social media platforms. According to one, the Taliban’s takeover was timed to coincide with the U.S. rollout of a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. “They want to use the crisis in Afghanistan to draw attention away from vaccine passports/masks,” wrote Midnightstrike3625 on Reddit.

      “I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but this rise of the Taliban comes right in time. Finally, you see the bad guys who are against vaccines. Conclusion? All anti-vaxxers are the bad guys…” chimed in another user

      “There are no coincidences,” said someone else.

      Taking it even further, users of Twitter and Gab, a platform popular with far-right users, praised the Taliban:

      “I support their idea to ban gay marriage and abortion and the vaccines,” commented Rodoz1 on Gab.

      “Can they liberate us?” asked @baptistboomer on Twitter.
      [snip]
      It is a deep irony that the Taliban could prove to be too liberal for U.S.-based anti-vaxxers. Source

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mart

      By historical standards the surrender and evacuation was pretty damn clean. Tragic +/- 22 good guys died in violence on both sides. But who could have predicted a Trump/Pompeo negotiated surrender would work out so well? So proud of Biden for sticking to his guns under the extreme weight of the Blob. Oddly, at least to my expectations, he’s a transformative President.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kent

      @Chetan Murthy:@cain: I don’t want to speculate on what the fatality rate will be like, with no hospitals, no modern medicine.  But it won’t be good. That said, it won’t be worse than 20%.  It’ll be horrific.

      No it won’t be horrific.  The median age in Afghanistan is 18.4 years.  Compared to a 38.1 year median age in the US.  And they lack most of the co-morbidities that exist in places like Alabama with all the obesity and diabetics.  They are a very young country.  They will likely escape most of the ravages that have hit older less healthy countries.  It will be like Covid hitting a US university.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      @Kent Except they’ll get hit with Delta which has worse outcomes for younger people than alpha did. It won’t be as bad as it could be, because of those factors, but it’ll be far worse than it would be if there was no delta.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.