Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I really should read my own blog.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog goes to 11…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

The covid deniers are really testing our commitment to universal health care.

Verified, but limited!

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

There will be lawyers.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 20-21

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cermet
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County web site: 119 new cases yesterday.
      Over the last week we had 361 cases among children 0 – 19, 209 cases for people in their 20s, 187 for people in their 30s, 125 cases for 40s and 140 cases for 50s. No older age group had more than 98 cases.

      4.5 test positivity.
      Now at 1398 deaths, up from 1379 last week.
      61.9% of the population is completely vaccinated.
      187 people hospitalized, 51 in the ICU.

      Is it still 2 weeks before COVID hits you if you’ve been exposed to Delta? Because last weeks numbers look like Labor Day/Back to School numbers but that’s less than 2 weeks.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wvng

      Nice to see that picture of Richard Matthew (cough David Anderson cough) and know his school is protecting his campus so well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      The IMB requires vaccinations for missionaries sent into the field.

      Brings new meaning to the missionary position.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Turkmenistan: Getting Covid in a land where no cases officially exist

      Sayahat Kurbanov was suffocating. He gasped for air as if he were running a marathon, the pain in his chest unbearable. He had all the symptoms of coronavirus.

      The problem was he was in Turkmenistan, where patients like him officially do not exist.
      [snip]
      None of the staff at Mr Kurbanov’s hospital used the words Covid or coronavirus. “They would say ‘this virus’ or ‘this disease'”, he said. “I would push them, ‘Why aren’t you saying what it is? Is it Covid?’ And they would nod silently.”

      While in hospital, Mr Kurbanov received a text message from the government with a health warning. It urged people to wear face masks because of dust in the air.

      “Are we dying from the dust?” he said. “They will let people die but they will never admit that they have Covid.” Source

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.