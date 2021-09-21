BREAKING: The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and highly effective in children 5 to 11, the companies say. If the regulatory review goes smoothly, millions of children could be immunized by Halloween.https://t.co/X4Loeks07c — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) September 20, 2021





Preliminary safety & immunogenicity data for Pfizer's #Covid vaccine in kids aged 5 to 11 looks promising & the company hopes to submit the data to @US_FDA this month. @matthewherper reports. https://t.co/ENjzL0pOkS — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 20, 2021

.@ASlavitt talks with @DrWoodcockFDA about the COVID vaccine approval process for kids under 12. Listen to the entire conversation at https://t.co/AJveHP3VWj🎙️ pic.twitter.com/es3i5O0EoA — In the Bubble (@inthebubblepod) September 20, 2021

AND IT'S OFFICIAL: the US travel ban is lifted on travelers coming from the UK, European Union, China, India, Iran, Ireland, Brazil and South Africa, i.e. all countries that were subject to a 14-day ban due to COVID-related Presidential Proclamations.??https://t.co/lr9zuX2jMt — Célia Belin (@celiabelin) September 20, 2021

After a year and a half of blocking most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to America, the United States is finally lifting international travel restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated https://t.co/b1oBwUF2jl pic.twitter.com/rM3QLUW1ln — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

US will have answers by November, or “hopefully sooner than that" @PressSec says on which vaccines will count for international travelers coming to US. Unclear if Chinese or Russian vaccines will count, or AstraZeneca, or those who got 2 kinds of doses, or what the rules will be. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 20, 2021

Trending higher: As of Monday at 8 a.m. EDT, the unofficial Covid toll in the US is 42 million cases and 673,768 deaths, up 1,133,144 cases and 13,793 deaths since the same time last Monday https://t.co/trMqobP7sR pic.twitter.com/kYmghjUcjM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 20, 2021

It appears that those recovering from covid add very little to overall immunity to the disease. Vaccination is the bulk of it. Get vaccinatedhttps://t.co/pha5MkpVyF — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 20, 2021

Vax van seeks to avert super-spreader event at U.N. summit https://t.co/6Dt9Z4DBWJ pic.twitter.com/PGGuILNJZT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

Unvaccinated heads of state attending the U.N. General Assembly may have to settle for a piece of pizza on a sidewalk instead of fine dining at New York's restaurants. That is how Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro dined on his first night in New York https://t.co/2hqrRxt2WC #UNGA pic.twitter.com/AY2GUtpOD4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

China's “zero tolerance” strategy of trying to isolate every case and stop transmission of the coronavirus has kept the country where the virus first was detected largely free of the disease. But the public and businesses are paying a steep price. https://t.co/IJ7EgwHaug — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2021

India, with its massive vaccine production capability, was to be a major #Covid vax supplier for many countries. But when the Delta wave walloped the country, the government halted vaccine exports. They will resume next month. @lisaschnirring reports. https://t.co/EtDVU9Neng — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 20, 2021

Indonesia's demographic dividend threatened by lengthy COVID-19 school closures https://t.co/MOPtK4qP8F pic.twitter.com/yLg5OlYSd2 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Calls grow among experts in Singapore for a vaccine mandate as COVID-19 spikes https://t.co/P1TH0TW5lf pic.twitter.com/MYtdTzzkio — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

Hundreds demonstrated in locked-down Melbourne after authorities shut down construction sites in the city for two weeks saying the frequent movement of workers was spreading the coronavirus into regional areas https://t.co/FpLzYoR40z pic.twitter.com/qLnElRudX9 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

How to vaccinate a Siberian reindeer herder: Covid has reached the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic. So vaccination teams are following, and finding ways to inoculate nomadic herders https://t.co/rhz63kz6C2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 21, 2021

Covid vaccination begins for UK 12 to 15 year olds https://t.co/blUAChrJwQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 20, 2021

And here it is… Pfizer's vaccine trial for ages 5-11 shows similar antibody titers as those in ages 16-25, despite a lower dose for 5-11s. Dose is 10 micrograms for 5-11s instead of the 30 micrograms used for 12+. NO myocarditis cases in the trial. https://t.co/dTWcFWp8uJ — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) September 20, 2021

NEW The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and copays, leaving patients with big bills. https://t.co/mC79yoCep8 — Christopher Rowland (@PostRowland) September 18, 2021

Long Covid is less likely if you've been vaccinated. A survey reported recently in The Lancet, showed fewer than 1% of people who had at least 1 dose of a Covid vax developed persistent symptoms after infection subsided. Below a look at long Covid symptoms https://t.co/DDXA3cGVlU pic.twitter.com/CojAkYVFHi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 21, 2021

Below a biologist's thread on glutamate-gated chloride channels & #Ivermectin, explaining ivermectin only targets what it’s supposed to —invertebrate parasites. Why? humans & other mammals don't have these channels. Neither do viruses. It deworms bc only invertebrates have them https://t.co/SS2aaWb0B3 pic.twitter.com/E95SXUIYhs — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 20, 2021

“For the first time in Alabama’s known history, the state had more deaths than births in 2020…

Such a gap had never been recorded, not even during World War I, World War II and the flu pandemic of 1918,”https://t.co/LRADR6unzs — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) September 19, 2021

I am pretty damn confident that I'll still be in class face to face on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and I'll also be teaching face to face for the entire semester. And given the steps @Duke has taken, I'm in a pretty well protected and responsive environment. https://t.co/Ha7xYMKkyl — David Anderson (@bjdickmayhew) September 20, 2021

Of the 96% of UMass Amherst students who are fully vaccinated, 1.7% have tested positive. Of the ~2% of students who have received a religious/medical exemption (the university requires vaccines or approved exemptions), 10% have tested positive.https://t.co/7M0dBIG8K1 — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) September 19, 2021

Regeneron is an impressive therapy but it is INSANITY to think it's preferable to vaccine. Vax: 2 painless shots at your closest convenience. Protection for years. Reg: IV infusion, after exposure/infection if ur lucky enough to be ahead of worst symptoms. Protection for weeks https://t.co/Gk2Nqgdh4v — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 17, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine refusal rates may be high among white evangelical Christians, but the International Mission Board, which deploys thousands of missionaries, isn't hesitant about the shot. The IMB requires vaccinations for missionaries sent into the field. https://t.co/TNNGGzPyOk — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2021

The Southern Baptist Convention’s organization that sends thousands of missionaries overseas announced it will require missionaries and their children ages 16 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus https://t.co/DCKQdRTRFH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2021